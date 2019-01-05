WATCH: Alexis cues up Lukaku for slick Manchester United goal

With the disclaimer that this is how Manchester United is supposed to look against the 23rd team in the Championship, this is a nice, nice goal from the Red Devils.
Scoring a penalty to take a 1-0 lead, Juan Mata then played hockey assist on the second goal.
[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup scoreboard ]
The Spaniard moves through space to find Alexis Sanchez on the left of the United attack.
Sanchez spots Lukaku’s just onside run — it actually looks offside at first blush, but the FA Cup deploys Video Assistant Referee — and the Belgian touches around the keeper before finishing from an acute angle.
Not bad, Big Rom.
Glasgow Rangers trialist and possible Chicago Fire Homegrown player Andrew Gutman took a break from his professional endeavors to celebrate his success as an amateur.
The Indiana University star was awarded the 2018 Mac Hermann Trophy as the best male player in American college soccer on Friday in St. Louis, while Stanford attacker Catarina Macario claimed the women’s award.
Gutman scored 11 goals for the Hoosiers, and has drawn the interest of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard as a fullback.
Macario won the women’s award, the Stanford sophomore beating college teammate Jordan DiBiasi, and Georgetown forward Caitlin Farrell on the weight of a 14-goal, 21-assist season.
Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea look to dodge upsets, if not post big wins like Spurs’ 7-0 Friday defeat of Tranmere Rovers, when the FA Cup’s first round of matches featuring Premier League clubs begins on Saturday.
United hosts Reading while Chelsea entertains Nottingham Forest, with Arsenal away to Blackpool.
There’s also an all-PL encounter to kick off the day, with Bournemouth and Brighton squaring off at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Vitality Stadium.
Full Saturday fixture list
7:30 a.m. ET
Sheffield Wednesday v. Luton Town
Manchester United v. Reading
Shrewsbury Town v. Stoke City
Bournemouth v. Brighton and Hove Albion
West Ham United v. Birmingham City
Burnley v. Barnsley
West Bromwich Albion v. Wigan Athletic
10 a.m. ET
Bolton Wanderers v. Walsall
Gillingham v. Cardiff City
Brentford v. Oxford United
Everton v. Lincoln City
Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest
Derby County v. Southampton
Accrington Stanley v. Ipswich Town
Fleetwood Town v. AFC Wimbledon
Middlesbrough v. Peterborough United
Aston Villa v. Swansea City
12:30 p.m. ET
Newcastle United v. Blackburn Rovers
Crystal Palace v. Grimsby Town
Bristol City v. Huddersfield Town
Blackpool v. Arsenal
Norwich City v. Portsmouth
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s players’ association on Friday joined the players of second-division team Reus in asking the country’s soccer federation to postpone its next match because of the club’s critical financial situation.
The association says that it made the request regarding Reus’ match at Malaga on Sunday. Reus only has 12 players because their former teammates left after not having been paid for over three months, thereby freeing them from their contracts.
U.S. defender Shaq Moore, who was on loan from first-division club Levante, was one of those who left. He has returned to Levante.
The association says Reus “is in clear inferiority from a sporting perspective in relation to its rivals.” Reus, a club from northeastern Spain founded in 1909, said last month that it had found the money to play its players, but four have since left.
The players have blamed the situation on majority stakeholder Joan Oliver.
Reus is in 21st place in the 22-team division.
Diego Maradona was admitted to a medical clinic in Buenos Aires with stomach bleeding, according to multiple reports, delaying his return to Mexico for the start of the Mexican soccer season.
Maradona is the sporting director of second division club Dorados de Sinaloa, and after the team agonizingly missed out on promotion last season, it was unclear whether Maradona would return. The 58-year-old had been partying in his native country over the holiday break, and failed to turn up in Mexico as the season drew nearer.
However, his agent confirmed on Twitter earlier Friday that he would indeed return to the Mexican club for the new season. “Diego Maradona has arranged to continue with the Dorados de Sinaloa and will stay as coach of the team for the whole season,” his agent Matias Morla wrote. “After routine medical exams in Argentina he will arrive at the club’s training ground.”
The club confirmed his assistant Jose Maria Martinez will take charge of the team until Maradona returns.
Reuters is reporting the problem is not serious, and he has already been released from the hospital earlier Friday. According to his daughter, internal bleeding was discovered during routine checkups. Reuters reports that Maradona may have to undergo more tests despite being released, so the timing of his eventual arrival at Dorados is unclear.
Maradona has frequented the hospital over the last few years with a number of health issues. The 58-year-old has struggled with cocaine addiction at times, hospitalized in 2004 with problems linked to drug use. He was also admitted to a clinic in 2007 for problems related to alcohol abuse. At the World Cup this summer he was briefly hospitalized after passing out in a spectator’s box at one of the venues.