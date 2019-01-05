WATCH: Alexis cues up Lukaku for slick Manchester United goal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the disclaimer that this is how Manchester United is supposed to look against the 23rd team in the Championship, this is a nice, nice goal from the Red Devils.

Scoring a penalty to take a 1-0 lead, Juan Mata then played hockey assist on the second goal.

The Spaniard moves through space to find Alexis Sanchez on the left of the United attack.

Sanchez spots Lukaku’s just onside run — it actually looks offside at first blush, but the FA Cup deploys Video Assistant Referee — and the Belgian touches around the keeper before finishing from an acute angle.

Not bad, Big Rom.

