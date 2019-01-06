Foden, Gundogan star for 7-goal Man City

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City rolled past Rotherham United 7-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday, with Ilkay Gundogan starring and Phil Foden scoring his second senior goal.

A trip to the Etihad Stadium was always going to be a tall ask for the Championship side, and Pep Guardiola‘s inclusion of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in the Starting XI didn’t help the Millers.

[ REPORT: Mourinho turns down job ]

De Bruyne cued Sterling up for the first goal of the game, while Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi, Leroy Sane, and a Rotherham own goal also dotted the score sheet.

Gundogan was the playmaker for four of City’s seven goals, while Sterling also picked up an assist.

Foden’s goal was his first senior goal for City, and it must’ve seemed to him like it took ages for the ball to cross the line considering it took a relatively long time anyway.

👏 | Local lad @philfoden scores his first goal at the Etihad! pic.twitter.com/Iat1YE311X — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2019

The own goal followed, making it 3-0 into halftime.

City out-attempted the Millers 23-1, though that one shot did go on target (Silver lining alert?).

Gundogan set up Foden’s goal, and was provider for the final three goals of the match as well.

It’s no surprise to hear that Foden is definitely sticking around the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola: “Phil Foden on loan? No way! No way. It’s impossible. He’s going to be working with us for many, many years.” — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 6, 2019

Here are all the markers via the FA Cup’s Twitter feed:

7️⃣ goals, 7️⃣ different scorers. pic.twitter.com/CCQftC2XPt — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2019

Follow @NicholasMendola