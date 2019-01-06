FA Cup: Martin Tyler coaches v. Watford; Fulham stunned

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One of the Premier League’s legendary play-by-play men was in the dugout against a top-flight side in FA Cup action on Sunday.

[ REPORT: Mourinho turns down job ]

It was one of several highlights as Fulham was ousted, Man City hung seven on Rotherham United, and Millwall brought the drama against visiting Hull City.

Woking 0-2 Watford

Here’s a cool summer story brought to the forefront this weekend: Legendary broadcaster Martin Tyler is a longtime Woking supporter, and joined the National League club under old friend Alan Dowson in the dugout.

That includes Sunday’s FA Cup match against Premier League opposition.

His Cardinals didn’t let him down, hanging with the Hornets aside from Will Hughes‘ 13th minute goal and Troy Deeney‘s late insurance marker.

Fulham 1-2 Oldham Athletic

It’s one thing to be upset by a lower division side, but it’s quite another to give it away in breakneck fashion.

Denis Odoi scored a 51st minute goal for the Premier League hosts, but the Cottagers’ faithful couldn’t get the relief of a rare win on Sunday.

Substitute striker Sam Surridge equalized from the spot in the 76th minute before Callum Lang’s 88th minute goal pushed the League Two side to a memorable win at Craven Cottage.

🎉 | The goal that sent @OfficialOAFC through to the @EmiratesFACup Fourth Round! pic.twitter.com/XdueBhKzP0 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 6, 2019

FA Cup Sunday and Monday

Man City 7-0 Rotherham United — RECAP, VIDEO

Millwall 2-1 Hull City

Preston North End 1-3 Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet

Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Leeds United

Newport County v. Leicester City — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday

Wolves v. Liverpool — 2:45 p.m. ET Monday

