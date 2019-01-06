FA Cup: Martin Tyler coaches v. Watford; Fulham stunned

One of the Premier League’s legendary play-by-play men was in the dugout against a top-flight side in FA Cup action on Sunday.
It was one of several highlights as Fulham was ousted, Man City hung seven on Rotherham United, and Millwall brought the drama against visiting Hull City.
Woking 0-2 Watford
Here’s a cool summer story brought to the forefront this weekend: Legendary broadcaster Martin Tyler is a longtime Woking supporter, and joined the National League club under old friend Alan Dowson in the dugout.
That includes Sunday’s FA Cup match against Premier League opposition.
His Cardinals didn’t let him down, hanging with the Hornets aside from Will Hughes‘ 13th minute goal and Troy Deeney‘s late insurance marker.
Fulham 1-2 Oldham Athletic
It’s one thing to be upset by a lower division side, but it’s quite another to give it away in breakneck fashion.
Denis Odoi scored a 51st minute goal for the Premier League hosts, but the Cottagers’ faithful couldn’t get the relief of a rare win on Sunday.
Substitute striker Sam Surridge equalized from the spot in the 76th minute before Callum Lang’s 88th minute goal pushed the League Two side to a memorable win at Craven Cottage.
FA Cup Sunday and Monday
Man City 7-0 Rotherham United — RECAP, VIDEO
Millwall 2-1 Hull City
Preston North End 1-3 Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United 0-1 Barnet
Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Leeds United
Newport County v. Leicester City — 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday
Wolves v. Liverpool — 2:45 p.m. ET Monday
Could Jermain Defoe swing the Scottish Premiership title race to the side of the Glasgow Rangers?
Bournemouth announced the veteran striker’s loan on Sunday after weeks of speculation, and manager Steven Gerrard is thrilled to bring the fellow and former English national team striker to the Ibrox Stadium.
The 36-year-old hasn’t scored in 254 minutes this season, only 21 of which came in the Premier League. He scored four times last season after bagging 30 combined PL goals for Sunderland in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.
Defoe last place in a league similar to Scotland when he joined Toronto FC in 2014, scoring 11 times in 19 matches for the Reds. Provided he’s not totally lost his game, it could be possible he puts up a similar strike rate for Gerrard’s men.
The majority of Defoe’s 57 caps came during Gerrard’s time with England, so there’s going to be a solid bond there, and his leadership should further help 22-year-old Alfredo Morales find consistency.
Manchester City rolled past Rotherham United 7-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday, with Ilkay Gundogan starring and Phil Foden scoring his second senior goal.
A trip to the Etihad Stadium was always going to be a tall ask for the Championship side, and Pep Guardiola‘s inclusion of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in the Starting XI didn’t help the Millers.
De Bruyne cued Sterling up for the first goal of the game, while Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi, Leroy Sane, and a Rotherham own goal also dotted the score sheet.
Gundogan was the playmaker for four of City’s seven goals, while Sterling also picked up an assist.
Foden’s goal was his first senior goal for City, and it must’ve seemed to him like it took ages for the ball to cross the line considering it took a relatively long time anyway.
The own goal followed, making it 3-0 into halftime.
City out-attempted the Millers 23-1, though that one shot did go on target (Silver lining alert?).
Gundogan set up Foden’s goal, and was provider for the final three goals of the match as well.
It’s no surprise to hear that Foden is definitely sticking around the Etihad Stadium.
Here are all the markers via the FA Cup’s Twitter feed:
Sky Sports transfer centre says that Jose Mourinho isn’t ready to return to a manager’s chair.
Saturday reports indicated that Benfica wanted the 55-year-old back in the chair which started his managerial career.
[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]
It just sounds like the man needs a break after sitting in the Old Trafford pressure cooker for a few years. From Sky Sports:
Sky Sports News understands the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss feels that it’s too early to return to Portuguese football at this stage of his career.
Benfica sits fourth in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, and is alive in three cup competitions including the Europa League’s Round of 32.
For a rare occasion, Paris Saint-Germain may be the club to cash a big check from a transfer sale.
The Sunday Express says Chelsea is ready to bid approximately $64 million to bring Edinson Cavani to Stamford Bridge, and may make another big move like last week’s addition of Christian Pulisic.
[ MORE: Man Utd issues Pogba update ]
Maurizio Sarri is building for this year as well as the long-term according to the report, which claims that Chelsea will sell 6-7 players during the January window in addition to buying Nicola Barella and loaning him back to Cagliari for the rest of the season.
Barella, 22 next month, was slapped with a $57 million price tag this time last season and has seen his value rise while earning his first four senior caps for Italy.
Cesc Fabregas should leave soon after Saturday’s emotional (apparent) farewell to Stamford Bridge, and Alvaro Morata could also leave should Cavani arrive in London.
If all three moves happen, Chelsea’s January outlay is likely to rise above $200 million.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley’s notoriously-tight purse strings may have the Magpies aiming for a pair of loan moves this month.
Former Spurs man Clinton N'Jie is said to be available from Marseille and young French full back Faitout Maouassa is the other Express-reported target.
The 25-year-old N’Jie has a goal this season for Marseille, and the center forward did not score in an ancillary role at Spurs over 14 matches. Crystal Palace is also said to want N’Jie.
Maouassa, 20, reportedly shot down a $10 million Newcastle bid for the player, with the Magpies hoping a loan would better fit the bill. The player spent the first half of the season on loan inside of Ligue 1.