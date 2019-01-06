FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup Sunday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Only four of 16 sides for Sunday’s FA Cup action hail from the Premier League, with Manchester City the headliners.

And don’t think facing a Championship side means Pep Guardiola is choosing only second-choice players.

Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Ederson are in the Starting XI for Man City when Rotherham United visits the Etihad Stadium.

The other PL action has Fulham hosting Oldham Athletic, and Watford going to Woking before Leicester City visits Newport County in the lone late (morning) contest.

FA Cup Sunday fixtures

All matches at 9 a.m. ET Sunday except where listed

Fulham v. Oldham Athletic

Man City v. Rotherham United

Millwall v. Hull City

Preston North End v. Doncaster Rovers

Sheffield United v. Barnet

Queens Park Rangers v. Leeds United

Woking v. Watford

Newport County v. Leicester City — 11:30 a.m. ET

Wolves v. Liverpool — 2:45 p.m. ET Monday

