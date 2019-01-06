More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Klopp: Confidence concerns keeping Keita out of team (for now)

By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2019, 7:32 PM EST
Not every player can join one of the world’s biggest club’s and tear up everything in sight from day one like, say, Mohamed Salah or Gabriel Jesus.

Take, for example, Naby Keita, who last season was widely regarded — by opinions and numbers — as one of the very best midfield performers in all of Europe. Keita, who just turned 23, made his long awaited move to Liverpool over the summer and has struggled to claim a regular place in the team.

After a run of early-season starts, Keita has started just a handful of games over the last two months and wasn’t involved in any of the Reds’ fixtures over the festive period, despite the busy schedule putting a significant strain on the squad. Is Jurgen Klopp worried about Keita and that’s why he’s not picking him? Is he injured? — quotes from the Guardian:

“It was not an injury, no, it’s just how it is sometimes. I spoke to Naby. Everything is fine. I am completely happy with Naby, but could he be a bit more confident in the games? Yes. Is he exactly the player in his best time at Leipzig? No, he is still adapting, that’s how it is.

“Everyone saw at the beginning of the season how brilliant he played. Tottenham (in September) was a fantastic game from him. We made a change around the PSG game, I don’t know when exactly, and the boys have to deal with it.

“A little injury here, a little injury there, and it was kind of a little setback but he is a fantastic player and I am really happy to have him here. It is so good and I am looking forward to our common future.

“You see it every day, wow, there is so much to come and there is so much influence he can have on each game. … There was no reason, just other boys were in a good shape as well, a bit was positioning, the system, all that stuff, and that’s how football decisions are. There is really no doubt about the boy, he is an outstanding player.”

Asian Cup: Jordan stuns defending champ Australia

Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 6, 2019, 6:22 PM EST
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates (AP) If Australia is going to retain the Asian Cup, the champions will have to do it the hard way.

In the first big shock of the 2019 tournament, Jordan — the world’s 109th-ranked team — pulled off one of the biggest wins in its history by beating Australia 1-0 on Sunday.

Anas Bani Yaseen was the match-winner, finding space following a short-corner routine by Jordan to guide in a near-post header in the 26th minute.

Jordan had just 24 percent possession in the match and rode its luck under severe pressure in the second half, with Awer Mabil hitting the post for Australia and Jamie Maclaren having a goal disallowed for a narrow offside.

After Jordan goalkeeper Amer Shafi produced a double save in the last attack of the match, the referee blew the final whistle and Jordan’s players sank to their knees and clutched their heads.

While the Jordanians are already close to a third quarterfinal appearance in the Asian Cup, Australia likely cannot afford another setback against Syria or Palestine in its other Group B matches in the United Arab Emirates.

“This will hurt everyone, I know that,” Australia captain Mark Milligan said. “It’s hurting me at the minute.”

In the second game on Sunday, Sunil Chhetri overtook Lionel Messi to become the second highest-scoring active international player by netting two goals for India in its 4-1 win over Thailand.

Chhetri moved onto 66 goals, one more than Messi. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (85) is ahead of him.

Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua also scored for India, which climbed atop Group A above host nation United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who drew 1-1 on Saturday.

Australia, the second-best team in the Asian conference behind Iran, has been in a similar position before at the Asian Cup – in 2007, the Socceroos drew their opener to Oman and then lost 3-1 to Iraq, only to qualify for the knockout stage by thrashing Thailand 4-0 in their last group game.

Twelve years on, they appear to be missing influential midfielder Aaron Mooy, who plays in the English Premier League with Huddersfield and is out of the Asian Cup because of injury. They also lack a cutting edge, with veteran striker Tim Cahill now retired and Mathew Leckie not currently available after a hamstring injury.

The Australians couldn’t break down a packed Jordan defensive line, resorting in the end to long balls into the penalty area.

“I just think we were a little lethargic in our ball movement,” Milligan said.

“We know we have to be better if we want to progress and succeed in this tournament.”

In Sunday’s late game, Palestine played Syria to a 0-0 draw and earned its first-ever Asian Cup point.

The 2019 edition of the Asian Cup is the biggest ever, with 24 teams involved — mirroring the expansion made by the European Championship for its most recent tournament in 2016. It is taking place against the backdrop of a diplomatic crisis in the gulf region.

La Liga roundup: It was a truly splendid day to be Barcelona

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Getafe 1-2 Barcelona

Sunday could not have gone any better for current leaders — now five points clear of their closest title competition — Barcelona. Not only did everyone else drop points — more on that in a moment — but Ernesto Valverde’s side picked up its fifth straight win, with many thanks to the contributions of two familiar faces.

You shouldn’t give Lionel Messi one look at goal, let alone two. Alas, that’s exactly what Getafe did in the 20th minute. David Soria did well to make the save on Messi’s initial effort, but an unlucky ricochet saw the undisputed greatest player of all time reclaim possession with a suddenly empty net. The outcome was predictable.

Speaking of Getafe not fully clearing dangerous balls into the penalty area, Luis Suarez’s sensational volley might still be soaring on a perfectly level plane if not for the back of the net.

There was also the small matter of Messi playing one of the most impossible through balls to ever be completed, even if the chance wasn’t converted on the other end.

Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Coming into the weekend, second-place Atletico Madrid trailed Barca by just three points; Sevilla, in third, were five back. In the eyes of anyone who subscribes to “anyone but Barcelona again,” a draw was the worst possible outcome. To Barca, it’s like killing two birds with one stone.

Sevilla took the lead through Wissam Ben Yedder in the 37th minute, but Antoine Griezmann had Atleti level, by way of a stellar free kick, before halftime.

On the plus side, Atleti’s unbeaten run now stands at 15 league games, while Sevilla haven’t lost in nine.

Real Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad

As if Barca increasing their lead to five points wasn’t enough, Sunday also saw Real Madrid, who can now be discarded as completely irrelevant in the title race at 10 points back, lose to 15th-place Real Socieded, at home.

Madrid finished the game with just 10 men after Lucas Vazquez picked up his second yellow card in the 61st minute, but Los Blancos had been a goal since Willian Jose’s 3rd-minute penalty. Ruben Pardo made it 2-0 with just seven minutes of regular time left to play.

The result, coupled with Alaves’ victory on Saturday, sees Santiago Solari’s side slip to fifth in the league table.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Eibar 0-0 Villarreal

Men in Blazers podcast: Recapping the frantic festive period

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2019, 4:18 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down the festive period’s biggest storylines, including Manchester City and Liverpool’s seismic clash, Christian Pulisic to Chelsea and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Old Trafford revolution.

Newport County celebrates memorable upset of Leicester

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 6, 2019, 2:23 PM EST
Newport County is buzzing after the League Two side took down Premier League mainstays Leicester City 2-1 in FA Cup action on Sunday at Rodney Parade.

Manager Michael Flynn — no, not the disgraced former U.S. national security advisor — has been with the club for five separate stints, four as a player and one as a manager, and that will make this victory all the sweeter.

The 38-year-old shared that there could be no post-match champagne showers, and no one can blame the Exiles for not having the bubbly prepared for an upset of the former Premier League champions.

“We didn’t have any beers or champagne in there so we had to make do with water. And my assistant Wayne Hatswell said that Gary Lineker owes him a pint because he keeps going on about the own goal he scored.”

Hatswell scored one of the most viewed own goals in FA Cup history, and TV presenter Lineker has talked it up plenty in addition to being a Leicester legend and supporter.

Here’s the goal.

Jamaica-born Jamille Matt scored the first goal of the match.

The 29-year-old has never played above the League One level, and has both specific and broad hopes for the next round. From the BBC:

“I’m an Arsenal fan so look no further than that. I’d love to play them at the Emirates or here would be brilliant as well. But any Premier League club would be great to be honest.”

Matt and his teammates will be celebrating this one for a long while, and the parties in Newport County should be next level.

As for Flynn, he won’t be partying wildly into the night, at least not publicly.

“I’ll have a few drinks with the wife tonight. It’s about being with the people who support you and are with you when times are bad as well, and my wife does that for me.”