Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

La Liga roundup: It was a truly splendid day to be Barcelona

By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
A roundup of all of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Getafe 1-2 Barcelona

Sunday could not have gone any better for current leaders — now five points clear of their closest title competition — Barcelona. Not only did everyone else drop points — more on that in a moment — but Ernesto Valverde’s side picked up its fifth straight win, with many thanks to the contributions of two familiar faces.

You shouldn’t give Lionel Messi one look at goal, let alone two. Alas, that’s exactly what Getafe did in the 20th minute. David Soria did well to make the save on Messi’s initial effort, but an unlucky ricochet saw the undisputed greatest player of all time reclaim possession with a suddenly empty net. The outcome was predictable.

Speaking of Getafe not fully clearing dangerous balls into the penalty area, Luis Suarez’s sensational volley might still be soaring on a perfectly level plane if not for the back of the net.

There was also the small matter of Messi playing one of the most impossible through balls to ever be completed, even if the chance wasn’t converted on the other end.

Sevilla 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Coming into the weekend, second-place Atletico Madrid trailed Barca by just three points; Sevilla, in third, were five back. In the eyes of anyone who subscribes to “anyone but Barcelona again,” a draw was the worst possible outcome. To Barca, it’s like killing two birds with one stone.

Sevilla took the lead through Wissam Ben Yedder in the 37th minute, but Antoine Griezmann had Atleti level, by way of a stellar free kick, before halftime.

On the plus side, Atleti’s unbeaten run now stands at 15 league games, while Sevilla haven’t lost in nine.

Real Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad

As if Barca increasing their lead to five points wasn’t enough, Sunday also saw Real Madrid, who can now be discarded as completely irrelevant in the title race at 10 points back, lose to 15th-place Real Socieded, at home.

Madrid finished the game with just 10 men after Lucas Vazquez picked up his second yellow card in the 61st minute, but Los Blancos had been a goal since Willian Jose’s 3rd-minute penalty. Ruben Pardo made it 2-0 with just seven minutes of regular time left to play.

The result, coupled with Alaves’ victory on Saturday, sees Santiago Solari’s side slip to fifth in the league table.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Eibar 0-0 Villarreal

Men in Blazers podcast: Recapping the frantic festive period

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJan 6, 2019, 4:18 PM EST
Rog and Davo break down the festive period’s biggest storylines, including Manchester City and Liverpool’s seismic clash, Christian Pulisic to Chelsea and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Old Trafford revolution.

Newport County celebrates memorable upset of Leicester

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 6, 2019, 2:23 PM EST
Newport County is buzzing after the League Two side took down Premier League mainstays Leicester City 2-1 in FA Cup action on Sunday at Rodney Parade.

Manager Michael Flynn — no, not the disgraced former U.S. national security advisor — has been with the club for five separate stints, four as a player and one as a manager, and that will make this victory all the sweeter.

The 38-year-old shared that there could be no post-match champagne showers, and no one can blame the Exiles for not having the bubbly prepared for an upset of the former Premier League champions.

“We didn’t have any beers or champagne in there so we had to make do with water. And my assistant Wayne Hatswell said that Gary Lineker owes him a pint because he keeps going on about the own goal he scored.”

Hatswell scored one of the most viewed own goals in FA Cup history, and TV presenter Lineker has talked it up plenty in addition to being a Leicester legend and supporter.

Here’s the goal.

Jamaica-born Jamille Matt scored the first goal of the match.

The 29-year-old has never played above the League One level, and has both specific and broad hopes for the next round. From the BBC:

“I’m an Arsenal fan so look no further than that. I’d love to play them at the Emirates or here would be brilliant as well. But any Premier League club would be great to be honest.”

Matt and his teammates will be celebrating this one for a long while, and the parties in Newport County should be next level.

As for Flynn, he won’t be partying wildly into the night, at least not publicly.

“I’ll have a few drinks with the wife tonight. It’s about being with the people who support you and are with you when times are bad as well, and my wife does that for me.”

Newport County shocks Leicester City; Five PL clubs exit

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 6, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
A late Padraig Armond penalty helped Newport County to a surprising 2-1 win over Premier League mainstay Leicester City in FA Cup action on Sunday at Rodney Parade.

Jamille Matt also scored for the Exiles, who became the second League Two side to knock off a top-flight team on the day after Fulham was upended by Oldham Athletic.

It was one of several big upsets on Sunday, though we’ll get to those a bit further down the page.

Rachid Ghezzal scored for Leicester, who left Jamie Vardy, Harry Maguire, Wilfred Ndidi, and Kasper Schmeichel out of the 18, and only found their equalizer once Demarai Gray and James Maddison subbed into the game.

Matt scored in the 10th minute.

Leicester needed 72 minutes of play to level the score through Ghezzal, their first success in a match which held 70 percent for the Foxes and a 24-9 edge in shot attempts.

But the stalemate was only three minutes long, as Marc Albrighton handled a ball in the box, and up stepped Armond. Scenes, as they say.

More upsets

League One side Gillingham used home field to beat Cardiff City 1-0 on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town lost 1-0 at Championship side Bristol City.

Bullets dodged 

Newcastle United got a late penalty from Matt Ritchie to dodge Blackburn Rovers upset bid at St. James’ Park, and will face a replay at Ewood Park.

Jordan Ayew‘s late goal helped Crystal Palace avoid a stunning home loss to Grimsby Town.

Burnley got a lone goal in holding off Barnsley.

Southampton tossed away a 2-0 lead at Derby County but will still get the chance to advance through a replay.

A pair of early goals had Everton ticketed for an easy ride past Lincoln City, but the Imps had other ideas and were unlucky not to level the score late in a 2-1 Saturday loss.

Big boys have little problem

Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata scored as Manchester United beat Reading 2-0 while handing Tahith Chong a debut at Old Trafford.

Manchester City hung seven goals on Rotherham United on Sunday, with Ilkay Gundogan starring with four assists.

Spurs absolutely worked over Tranmere Rovers, scoring seven goals of their own in a Friday clean sheet.

Blackpool was pesky enough in front of a half-empty stadium, but Arsenal mostly cruised in a 3-0 win highlighted by a pair of Joe Willock goals.

Chelsea got a brace from Alvaro Morata in knocking off Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool plays Monday at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Other Premier League teams

Watford dodged a solid challenge from non-league Woking and its assistant coach, long time Premier League broadcaster Martin Tyler.

West Ham United scored in the second minute through Marko Arnautovic and added an Andy Carroll goal in stoppage time to hold off Birmingham City.

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Report: Rooney arrested for public intoxication, swearing; Pays fine

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 6, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
DC United striker Wayne Rooney was arrested in Virginia in mid-December, reports DC-area reporter Erin Hawksworth.

WJLA.com says Rooney was released soon after the Dec. 17 incident and paid a $25 fine on Thursday.

Where ever did he get that kind of money?!?

[ REPORT: Mourinho turns down job ]

Few details have been made available regarding the incident.

Rooney scored 12 goals and added six assists in 21 matches with the Black-and-Red in 2018, his first season in Major League Soccer.