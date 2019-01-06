Manchester United issues statement on Pogba “knock”

Alternate headline: Manchester United hopes Shelvey gets suspension for Pogba tackle?
The Red Devils issued a Sunday statement explaining Paul Pogba‘s absence from their training trip to Dubai, a day after the Frenchman was left out of the squad in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat of Reading.
Pogba was not in photographs of the team traveling abroad, and United explained that the player “has not completely recovered from the knock he sustained against Newcastle and stayed back for treatment, but he will join his Manchester United team-mates in Dubai soon in preparation for the Tottenham game.”
Jonjo Shelvey went studs-up into the back of Pogba’s right leg — hamstring, not calf — and left the Frenchman with the aforementioned knock.
It was a nasty challenge, worthy of a red card, but did not get Shelvey sent off.
Is there any question whether the Red Devils’ star will be available for the first true test of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, Jan. 13 vs. Spurs?
Only four of 16 sides for Sunday’s FA Cup action hail from the Premier League, with Manchester City the headliners.
And don’t think facing a Championship side means Pep Guardiola is choosing only second-choice players.
Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Ederson are in the Starting XI for Man City when Rotherham United visits the Etihad Stadium.
The other PL action has Fulham hosting Oldham Athletic, and Watford going to Woking before Leicester City visits Newport County in the lone late (morning) contest.
FA Cup Sunday fixtures
All matches at 9 a.m. ET Sunday except where listed
Fulham v. Oldham Athletic
Man City v. Rotherham United
Millwall v. Hull City
Preston North End v. Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United v. Barnet
Queens Park Rangers v. Leeds United
Woking v. Watford
Newport County v. Leicester City — 11:30 a.m. ET
Wolves v. Liverpool — 2:45 p.m. ET Monday
The story in Thursday’s Le Parisien was why only 250 tickets had been sold to sixth-tier side Viry-Chatillon’s hosting of Ligue 1 side Angers in the Coupe de France.
The story on match day was much, much bigger.
There will not be a rematch in the Coupe de France final, as Angers has been shocked by ES Viry-Chatillon.
It’s okay if you say, “Who?” (The first time, we’re all forgiven). After all, their “achievements” page on Transfermarkt is empty, though Thierry Henry did play there from ages 13-15.
The sixth-tier side from the suburbs of Paris, relegated last season from the Championnat National and boasting a Twitter following of 115, got an early second half goal from 22-year-old Mahamadou Sacko to send the 5,700 seat Stade Henri Longuet into a frenzy.
The tournament has been one of surprises in recent seasons, even at the final stages, where third-tier Les Herbiers became the ninth non-Ligue 1 side to make a final since 1996. That feat was achieved just five times between 1918-1995.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) Police in Scotland are investigating threats made to the referee who took charge of the recent Old Firm game between Rangers and Celtic.
Police Scotland said a complaint has been made “regarding texts and calls” to John Beaton after his contact details were leaked online, and that inquiries were ongoing.
Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell said the referee’s family was also a target of threats and that the organization was in close contact with those affected. Beaton was the referee at Ibrox for Rangers’ 1-0 win over its fierce rival in the Scottish Premiership on Dec. 29.
Maxwell said another referee was allegedly threatened and assaulted at a lower-league game before Christmas, and described the incidents as “unacceptable and extremely concerning.”
Few players have done or seen more winning over the last 15 years than Cesc Fabregas.
[ VIDEO: Fabregas in tears while applauded off pitch by Stamford Bridge ]
From his seven-year stint at Arsenal (one major trophy), to his return to Barcelona (two), to the last five seasons at Chelsea (three), and of course there’s his glittering international career with Spain (back-to-back European Championships either side of the 2010 World Cup), Fabregas has played — and won — with more than a handful of all-time greats.
With his career beginning to wind down and a transfer to Monaco reportedly on the cards, Fabregas exited the field at Stamford Bridge in fitting fashion on Saturday — complete with a few tears — and admitted afterwards that “the occasion got the better” of him. While it seems like Fabregas has been entertaining us for the longest time, he was adamant that it feels like all that time has gone by in the blink of an eye — quotes from the BBC:
“It feels like it was last week that I started playing professionally — and now it’s over 15 years.
“It is a long time and for the young players that start playing, just a little advice: to enjoy it, every single second, because time flies — it goes so fast.
“The occasion got the better of me. I didn’t expect all of this to happen today. And that’s it.”