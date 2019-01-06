Manchester United issues statement on Pogba “knock”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alternate headline: Manchester United hopes Shelvey gets suspension for Pogba tackle?

The Red Devils issued a Sunday statement explaining Paul Pogba‘s absence from their training trip to Dubai, a day after the Frenchman was left out of the squad in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat of Reading.

Pogba was not in photographs of the team traveling abroad, and United explained that the player “has not completely recovered from the knock he sustained against Newcastle and stayed back for treatment, but he will join his Manchester United team-mates in Dubai soon in preparation for the Tottenham game.”

Jonjo Shelvey went studs-up into the back of Pogba’s right leg — hamstring, not calf — and left the Frenchman with the aforementioned knock.

It was a nasty challenge, worthy of a red card, but did not get Shelvey sent off.

Is there any question whether the Red Devils’ star will be available for the first true test of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, Jan. 13 vs. Spurs?

