Newport County is buzzing after the League Two side took down Premier League mainstays Leicester City 2-1 in FA Cup action on Sunday at Rodney Parade.

Manager Michael Flynn — no, not the disgraced former U.S. national security advisor — has been with the club for five separate stints, four as a player and one as a manager, and that will make this victory all the sweeter.

The 38-year-old shared that there could be no post-match champagne showers, and no one can blame the Exiles for not having the bubbly prepared for an upset of the former Premier League champions.

“We didn’t have any beers or champagne in there so we had to make do with water. And my assistant Wayne Hatswell said that Gary Lineker owes him a pint because he keeps going on about the own goal he scored.”

Hatswell scored one of the most viewed own goals in FA Cup history, and TV presenter Lineker has talked it up plenty in addition to being a Leicester legend and supporter.

Here’s the goal.

Jamaica-born Jamille Matt scored the first goal of the match.

The 29-year-old has never played above the League One level, and has both specific and broad hopes for the next round. From the BBC:

“I’m an Arsenal fan so look no further than that. I’d love to play them at the Emirates or here would be brilliant as well. But any Premier League club would be great to be honest.”

Matt and his teammates will be celebrating this one for a long while, and the parties in Newport County should be next level.

As for Flynn, he won’t be partying wildly into the night, at least not publicly.

“I’ll have a few drinks with the wife tonight. It’s about being with the people who support you and are with you when times are bad as well, and my wife does that for me.”

