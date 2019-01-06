More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newport County celebrates memorable upset of Leicester

By Nicholas MendolaJan 6, 2019, 2:23 PM EST
Newport County is buzzing after the League Two side took down Premier League mainstays Leicester City 2-1 in FA Cup action on Sunday at Rodney Parade.

Manager Michael Flynn — no, not the disgraced former U.S. national security advisor — has been with the club for five separate stints, four as a player and one as a manager, and that will make this victory all the sweeter.

The 38-year-old shared that there could be no post-match champagne showers, and no one can blame the Exiles for not having the bubbly prepared for an upset of the former Premier League champions.

“We didn’t have any beers or champagne in there so we had to make do with water. And my assistant Wayne Hatswell said that Gary Lineker owes him a pint because he keeps going on about the own goal he scored.”

Hatswell scored one of the most viewed own goals in FA Cup history, and TV presenter Lineker has talked it up plenty in addition to being a Leicester legend and supporter.

Here’s the goal.

Jamaica-born Jamille Matt scored the first goal of the match.

The 29-year-old has never played above the League One level, and has both specific and broad hopes for the next round. From the BBC:

“I’m an Arsenal fan so look no further than that. I’d love to play them at the Emirates or here would be brilliant as well. But any Premier League club would be great to be honest.”

Matt and his teammates will be celebrating this one for a long while, and the parties in Newport County should be next level.

As for Flynn, he won’t be partying wildly into the night, at least not publicly.

“I’ll have a few drinks with the wife tonight. It’s about being with the people who support you and are with you when times are bad as well, and my wife does that for me.”

More upsets

League One side Gillingham used home field to beat Cardiff City 1-0 on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town lost 1-0 at Championship side Bristol City.

Bullets dodged 

Newcastle United got a late penalty from Matt Ritchie to dodge Blackburn Rovers upset bid at St. James’ Park, and will face a replay at Ewood Park.

Jordan Ayew‘s late goal helped Crystal Palace avoid a stunning home loss to Grimsby Town.

Burnley got a lone goal in holding off Barnsley.

Southampton tossed away a 2-0 lead at Derby County but will still get the chance to advance through a replay.

A pair of early goals had Everton ticketed for an easy ride past Lincoln City, but the Imps had other ideas and were unlucky not to level the score late in a 2-1 Saturday loss.

Big boys have little problem

Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata scored as Manchester United beat Reading 2-0 while handing Tahith Chong a debut at Old Trafford.

Manchester City hung seven goals on Rotherham United on Sunday, with Ilkay Gundogan starring with four assists.

Spurs absolutely worked over Tranmere Rovers, scoring seven goals of their own in a Friday clean sheet.

Blackpool was pesky enough in front of a half-empty stadium, but Arsenal mostly cruised in a 3-0 win highlighted by a pair of Joe Willock goals.

Chelsea got a brace from Alvaro Morata in knocking off Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool plays Monday at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Other Premier League teams

Watford dodged a solid challenge from non-league Woking and its assistant coach, long time Premier League broadcaster Martin Tyler.

West Ham United scored in the second minute through Marko Arnautovic and added an Andy Carroll goal in stoppage time to hold off Birmingham City.

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium.

Report: Rooney arrested for public intoxication, swearing; Pays fine

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 6, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
DC United striker Wayne Rooney was arrested in Virginia in mid-December, reports DC-area reporter Erin Hawksworth.

WJLA.com says Rooney was released soon after the Dec. 17 incident and paid a $25 fine on Thursday.

Where ever did he get that kind of money?!?

Few details have been made available regarding the incident.

Rooney scored 12 goals and added six assists in 21 matches with the Black-and-Red in 2018, his first season in Major League Soccer.

Bournemouth’s Defoe inks 18-month loan deal with Rangers

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 6, 2019, 1:03 PM EST
Could Jermain Defoe swing the Scottish Premiership title race to the side of the Glasgow Rangers?

Bournemouth announced the veteran striker’s loan on Sunday after weeks of speculation, and manager Steven Gerrard is thrilled to bring the fellow and former English national team striker to the Ibrox Stadium.

The 36-year-old hasn’t scored in 254 minutes this season, only 21 of which came in the Premier League. He scored four times last season after bagging 30 combined PL goals for Sunderland in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Defoe last place in a league similar to Scotland when he joined Toronto FC in 2014, scoring 11 times in 19 matches for the Reds. Provided he’s not totally lost his game, it could be possible he puts up a similar strike rate for Gerrard’s men.

The majority of Defoe’s 57 caps came during Gerrard’s time with England, so there’s going to be a solid bond there, and his leadership should further help 22-year-old Alfredo Morales find consistency.

Foden, Gundogan star for 7-goal Man City

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 6, 2019, 11:01 AM EST
Manchester City rolled past Rotherham United 7-0 in the FA Cup on Sunday, with Ilkay Gundogan starring and Phil Foden scoring his second senior goal.

A trip to the Etihad Stadium was always going to be a tall ask for the Championship side, and Pep Guardiola‘s inclusion of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in the Starting XI didn’t help the Millers.

De Bruyne cued Sterling up for the first goal of the game, while Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Nicolas Otamendi, Leroy Sane, and a Rotherham own goal also dotted the score sheet.

Gundogan was the playmaker for four of City’s seven goals, while Sterling also picked up an assist.

Foden’s goal was his first senior goal for City, and it must’ve seemed to him like it took ages for the ball to cross the line considering it took a relatively long time anyway.

The own goal followed, making it 3-0 into halftime.

City out-attempted the Millers 23-1, though that one shot did go on target (Silver lining alert?).

Gundogan set up Foden’s goal, and was provider for the final three goals of the match as well.

It’s no surprise to hear that Foden is definitely sticking around the Etihad Stadium.

Here are all the markers via the FA Cup’s Twitter feed: