Sixth-tier French side shocks Ligue 1’s Angers (video)

The story in Thursday’s Le Parisien was why only 250 tickets had been sold to sixth-tier side Viry-Chatillon’s hosting of Ligue 1 side Angers in the Coupe de France.

The story on match day was much, much bigger.

There will not be a rematch in the Coupe de France final, as Angers has been shocked by ES Viry-Chatillon.

It’s okay if you say, “Who?” (The first time, we’re all forgiven). After all, their “achievements” page on Transfermarkt is empty, though Thierry Henry did play there from ages 13-15.

The sixth-tier side from the suburbs of Paris, relegated last season from the Championnat National and boasting a Twitter following of 115, got an early second half goal from 22-year-old Mahamadou Sacko to send the 5,700 seat Stade Henri Longuet into a frenzy.

The tournament has been one of surprises in recent seasons, even at the final stages, where third-tier Les Herbiers became the ninth non-Ligue 1 side to make a final since 1996. That feat was achieved just five times between 1918-1995.

Jamais une R1 (ex-DH, 6eme échelon) n'avait éliminé une L1 en #CDF, désormais chose faite pour @EsViryofficiel contre @AngersSCO pic.twitter.com/bb29Hvjmbe — salim baungally (@salimbaungally) January 5, 2019

