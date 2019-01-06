Sixth-tier French side shocks Ligue 1’s Angers (video)

The story in Thursday’s Le Parisien was why only 250 tickets had been sold to sixth-tier side Viry-Chatillon’s hosting of Ligue 1 side Angers in the Coupe de France.
The story on match day was much, much bigger.
There will not be a rematch in the Coupe de France final, as Angers has been shocked by ES Viry-Chatillon.
It’s okay if you say, “Who?” (The first time, we’re all forgiven). After all, their “achievements” page on Transfermarkt is empty, though Thierry Henry did play there from ages 13-15.
The sixth-tier side from the suburbs of Paris, relegated last season from the Championnat National and boasting a Twitter following of 115, got an early second half goal from 22-year-old Mahamadou Sacko to send the 5,700 seat Stade Henri Longuet into a frenzy.
The tournament has been one of surprises in recent seasons, even at the final stages, where third-tier Les Herbiers became the ninth non-Ligue 1 side to make a final since 1996. That feat was achieved just five times between 1918-1995.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) Police in Scotland are investigating threats made to the referee who took charge of the recent Old Firm game between Rangers and Celtic.
Police Scotland said a complaint has been made “regarding texts and calls” to John Beaton after his contact details were leaked online, and that inquiries were ongoing.
Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell said the referee’s family was also a target of threats and that the organization was in close contact with those affected. Beaton was the referee at Ibrox for Rangers’ 1-0 win over its fierce rival in the Scottish Premiership on Dec. 29.
Maxwell said another referee was allegedly threatened and assaulted at a lower-league game before Christmas, and described the incidents as “unacceptable and extremely concerning.”
Few players have done or seen more winning over the last 15 years than Cesc Fabregas.
From his seven-year stint at Arsenal (one major trophy), to his return to Barcelona (two), to the last five seasons at Chelsea (three), and of course there’s his glittering international career with Spain (back-to-back European Championships either side of the 2010 World Cup), Fabregas has played — and won — with more than a handful of all-time greats.
With his career beginning to wind down and a transfer to Monaco reportedly on the cards, Fabregas exited the field at Stamford Bridge in fitting fashion on Saturday — complete with a few tears — and admitted afterwards that “the occasion got the better” of him. While it seems like Fabregas has been entertaining us for the longest time, he was adamant that it feels like all that time has gone by in the blink of an eye — quotes from the BBC:
“It feels like it was last week that I started playing professionally — and now it’s over 15 years.
“It is a long time and for the young players that start playing, just a little advice: to enjoy it, every single second, because time flies — it goes so fast.
“The occasion got the better of me. I didn’t expect all of this to happen today. And that’s it.”
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Alaves extended its impressive form in the Spanish league by fighting back to beat Valencia 2-1 on Saturday, remaining undefeated through all nine games at home.
The small team from the northern Basque Country climbed past Real Madrid and into fourth place at six points behind leader Barcelona. Alaves also established its best record for the first half of a league with 31 points after 19 rounds.
“You have to appreciate what this team has done,” said Alaves coach Abelardo Fernandez, who took over the team last season and turned it around. “Alaves deserves a monument for what these players have done through the first half of the season. I am proud to be their coach.”
Valencia dominated possession with its flashier attack, but Alaves got its goals by outmuscling rivals to balls in the area.
Dani Parejo gave Valencia the lead in the 14th minute at Mendizorroza Stadium where the midfielder bent a free kick over the defensive barrier.
Alaves forward Borja Baston fought off Mouctar Diakhaby to win a ball from a corner kick and level in the 21st.
Midfielder Tomas Pina added to the fightback in first-half injury time when he scrambled home a ball after Alaves pinned Valencia in its area and came close to scoring twice.
“We know that, while not superior, we can compete with anybody at home,” Pina said. “We feel how much our fans push us. That is one of our strengths. We hope that this harmony with our supporters continues.”
Valencia was left in 11th place as its disappointing season continues for a side that finished fourth last season.
“We knew they were good at set-pieces and that they had scored six or seven goals that way this season, but we let our concentration down and committed two errors,” said Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno, who missed one of Valencia’s few chances to get a second goal.
Nathaniel Clyne was supposed to become a Cardiff City player this week — so thought Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock — but instead, the Liverpool right back joined Bournemouth on loan until the end of the season on Friday.
Warnock, over what he has dubbed “a disgrace and a lack of class” on Liverpool’s part, is stark raving mad.
While we are yet to hear the Reds’ side of the story — perhaps we never will — Warnock version of events paints the current Premier League leaders in a rather unflattering, shady light — quotes from the BBC:
“It’s a disgrace. I was disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne, having known the player and giving him his debut (in 2008, at Crystal Palace).
“I’m not just disappointed with the boy himself, but with Liverpool as well for not ringing me, not telling me.
“To see it on television when I’ve done everything right and they have promised that he is my player this week, it’s a disgrace and a lack of class.”
Clyne made his Bournemouth debut on Saturday, going straight into the starting lineup for the Cherries’ FA Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.