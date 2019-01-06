Transfer rumor roundup: Chelsea linked with Cavani, Barella; Palace, Newcastle duel for N’Jie

For a rare occasion, Paris Saint-Germain may be the club to cash a big check from a transfer sale.
The Sunday Express says Chelsea is ready to bid approximately $64 million to bring Edinson Cavani to Stamford Bridge, and may make another big move like last week’s addition of Christian Pulisic.
[ MORE: Man Utd issues Pogba update ]
Maurizio Sarri is building for this year as well as the long-term according to the report, which claims that Chelsea will sell 6-7 players during the January window in addition to buying Nicola Barella and loaning him back to Cagliari for the rest of the season.
Barella, 22 next month, was slapped with a $57 million price tag this time last season and has seen his value rise while earning his first four senior caps for Italy.
Cesc Fabregas should leave soon after Saturday’s emotional (apparent) farewell to Stamford Bridge, and Alvaro Morata could also leave should Cavani arrive in London.
If all three moves happen, Chelsea’s January outlay is likely to rise above $200 million.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley’s notoriously-tight purse strings may have the Magpies aiming for a pair of loan moves this month.
Former Spurs man Clinton N'Jie is said to be available from Marseille and young French full back Faitout Maouassa is the other Express-reported target.
The 25-year-old N’Jie has a goal this season for Marseille, and the center forward did not score in an ancillary role at Spurs over 14 matches. Crystal Palace is also said to want N’Jie.
Maouassa, 20, reportedly shot down a $10 million Newcastle bid for the player, with the Magpies hoping a loan would better fit the bill. The player spent the first half of the season on loan inside of Ligue 1.
Sky Sports transfer centre says that Jose Mourinho isn’t ready to return to a manager’s chair.
Saturday reports indicated that Benfica wanted the 55-year-old back in the chair which started his managerial career.
[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]
It just sounds like the man needs a break after sitting in the Old Trafford pressure cooker for a few years. From Sky Sports:
Sky Sports News understands the former Manchester United and Chelsea boss feels that it’s too early to return to Portuguese football at this stage of his career.
Benfica sits fourth in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, and is alive in three cup competitions including the Europa League’s Round of 32.
Alternate headline: Manchester United hopes Shelvey gets suspension for Pogba tackle?
The Red Devils issued a Sunday statement explaining Paul Pogba‘s absence from their training trip to Dubai, a day after the Frenchman was left out of the squad in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat of Reading.
[ REPORT: Bayern to buy U.S. prospect ]
Pogba was not in photographs of the team traveling abroad, and United explained that the player “has not completely recovered from the knock he sustained against Newcastle and stayed back for treatment, but he will join his Manchester United team-mates in Dubai soon in preparation for the Tottenham game.”
Jonjo Shelvey went studs-up into the back of Pogba’s right leg — hamstring, not calf — and left the Frenchman with the aforementioned knock.
It was a nasty challenge, worthy of a red card, but did not get Shelvey sent off.
Is there any question whether the Red Devils’ star will be available for the first true test of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, Jan. 13 vs. Spurs?
Only four of 16 sides for Sunday’s FA Cup action hail from the Premier League, with Manchester City the headliners.
And don’t think facing a Championship side means Pep Guardiola is choosing only second-choice players.
[ FOLLOW LIVE: FA Cup scoreboard ]
Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, and Ederson are in the Starting XI for Man City when Rotherham United visits the Etihad Stadium.
The other PL action has Fulham hosting Oldham Athletic, and Watford going to Woking before Leicester City visits Newport County in the lone late (morning) contest.
FA Cup Sunday fixtures
All matches at 9 a.m. ET Sunday except where listed
Fulham v. Oldham Athletic
Man City v. Rotherham United
Millwall v. Hull City
Preston North End v. Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield United v. Barnet
Queens Park Rangers v. Leeds United
Woking v. Watford
Newport County v. Leicester City — 11:30 a.m. ET
Wolves v. Liverpool — 2:45 p.m. ET Monday
The story in Thursday’s Le Parisien was why only 250 tickets had been sold to sixth-tier side Viry-Chatillon’s hosting of Ligue 1 side Angers in the Coupe de France.
The story on match day was much, much bigger.
[ REPORT: Bayern to buy U.S. prospect ]
There will not be a rematch in the Coupe de France final, as Angers has been shocked by ES Viry-Chatillon.
It’s okay if you say, “Who?” (The first time, we’re all forgiven). After all, their “achievements” page on Transfermarkt is empty, though Thierry Henry did play there from ages 13-15.
The sixth-tier side from the suburbs of Paris, relegated last season from the Championnat National and boasting a Twitter following of 115, got an early second half goal from 22-year-old Mahamadou Sacko to send the 5,700 seat Stade Henri Longuet into a frenzy.
The tournament has been one of surprises in recent seasons, even at the final stages, where third-tier Les Herbiers became the ninth non-Ligue 1 side to make a final since 1996. That feat was achieved just five times between 1918-1995.