FA Cup: Arsenal to host Manchester United

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will like this one.
Arsenal and Manchester United will renew their memorable rivalry as one of at least three all-Premier League ties in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
[ MORE: Celtic takes Weah on loan ]
Crystal Palace drew Tottenham Hotspur at home in a London derby, while Burnley will visit Manchester City.
Newcastle United would host Watford if the Magpies win their third-round replay at Blackburn Rovers.
Liverpool was bounced by Wolves on Monday.
Matches will be played the week of Jan. 26.
Full FA Cup fourth round draw
Accrington Stanley v. Derby County/Southampton
Doncaster v. Oldham
Brighton v. West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City v. Bolton
Shrewsbury/Stoke CIty v. Wolves
Millwall v. Everton
Swansea v. Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v. West Ham United
Chelsea v. Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town
Newcastle United or Blackburn v. Watford
Middlesbrough v. Newport County
Manchester City v. Burnley
Barnet v. Brentford
Portsmouth v. Queens Park Rangers
Arsenal v. Manchester United
Crystal Palace v. Tottenham
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp found it difficult to be angry with his young, changed side following a 2-1 exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Wolves at the Molineux.
[ MORE: Recap | 4th round draw ]
Eighteen-year-old Rafael Camacho and 17-year-old Curtis Jones started for the Reds, and 16-year-old center back Ki-Jana Hoever was called into the fray after just six minutes thanks to an injury to Dejan Lovren.
So with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah on the bench, Klopp could only call upon two when the Reds found themselves behind Wolves.
Klopp said he would’ve been vilified had he started Hoever in addition to Jones and Camacho, accused of “not respecting the competition.”
And he’s had injuries small and big to center backs Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez.
“After the City game we had players who weren’t fit. Pretty much all the players here today had a few problems. We had to make late changes. Lallana and Henderson were in our plans. Dejan Lovren was not. We had to change it. Second half we wanted to start a new with a positive approach.
“We brought on Mo and Bobby and looked a bit different. The intensity of the last few games, it’s not possible to start with these up front. Only Lovren has played all the games the last few weeks. The situation is not too cool.”
Not cool at all. Klopp led Liverpool to a pair of deep League Cup runs in his first two seasons but is one-and-done the last two, and has not advanced past the fourth round in any of four FA Cup tournaments.
It’s one-and-done for Liverpool in the FA Cup.
Wolves beat a weakened Liverpool 2-1 at the Molineux Stadium on Monday to cap off the third round of the FA Cup.
[ MORE: Celtic takes Weah on loan ]
Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves scored for the hosts, with Divock Origi scoring for Liverpool.
It was an even-enough match in terms of chances. Liverpool started the match with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino on the bench, the latter two emerging as subs with Liverpool trailing in the second half.
Virgil Van Dijk did not make the trip to the Molineux, and a sixth-minute injury to Dejan Lovren meant 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever paired with Fabinho at center back.
A James Milner mistakes helped cue Jimenez up for the opener, but Origi responded with a pretty goal through traffic to make it 1-1.
But Neves, who’s proven capable of stunners, added another goal from distance to restore Wolves’ lead.
And Xherdan Shaqiri‘s late free kick was just altered by a flying John Ruddy and hit the post and bounded away from goal.
The Reds also bowed out of the League Cup in the first match, falling at home to Chelsea.
Might Jermain Defoe and Tim Weah define the Scottish Premiership title fight?
Okay, okay, maybe that’s a bit rich, but Celtic and Rangers have both added exciting new loan strikers this week.
[ MORE: 100 most valuable players ]
Rangers announced a 18-month loan deal with Bournemouth’s Defoe on Sunday, and Celtic confirmed their capture of Paris Saint-Germain and USMNT youngster Tim Weah on Monday.
Weah turns 19 on Feb. 22, and has two goals in six appearances for PSG but is stuck behind Edinson Cavani, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe on the depth chart. He’s eight-times capped with one goal for the United States.
Here’s what Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers had to say about his new forward:
“Timothy’s a young talent who is full international player. He has a long career ahead of him but he has those natural attributes in terms of his pace and technique. He’s hungry too. …
“He has really good qualities technically, and tactically is always improving his game. Physically he’s very good, very fast and is a strong player. He’ll add competition to the squad.”
Celtic is also taking Oliver Burke on loan from West Brom in its bid to win its eighth-straight Scottish top-flight title, and 50th all-time.
Liverpool’s injury-hit back line needed just six minutes to take another blow in Monday’s FA Cup match against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium.
Dejan Lovren left the game with a hamstring injury in the sixth minute, where he was performing in a center back duo with Fabinho.
[ MORE: PL clubs transfer needs ]
You read that right.
While Fabinho is perfectly capable of playing center back, his new partner is in unchartered waters.
Sixteen-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever is the youngest Liverpool player to pull on the club’s legendary shirt for an FA Cup match.
So if we told you that Wolves took an early lead, you might expect it came through a Hoever error. Yet it was a James Milner mistake that allowed Raul Jimenez to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead.
A Netherlands U-17 back, Hoever moved to Anfield from Ajax in September.