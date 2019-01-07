Jimenez, Neves lead Wolves past Liverpool in FA Cup (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s one-and-done for Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Wolves beat a weakened Liverpool 2-1 at the Molineux Stadium on Monday to cap off the third round of the FA Cup.

Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves scored for the hosts, with Divock Origi scoring for Liverpool.

It was an even-enough match in terms of chances. Liverpool started the match with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino on the bench, the latter two emerging as subs with Liverpool trailing in the second half.

Virgil Van Dijk did not make the trip to the Molineux, and a sixth-minute injury to Dejan Lovren meant 16-year-old Ki-Jana Hoever paired with Fabinho at center back.

A James Milner mistakes helped cue Jimenez up for the opener, but Origi responded with a pretty goal through traffic to make it 1-1.

☄ | @DivockOrigi slams the ball into the back of the net to draw @LFC level! pic.twitter.com/QLU1bJ7v36 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2019

But Neves, who’s proven capable of stunners, added another goal from distance to restore Wolves’ lead.

And Xherdan Shaqiri‘s late free kick was just altered by a flying John Ruddy and hit the post and bounded away from goal.

The Reds also bowed out of the League Cup in the first match, falling at home to Chelsea.

🔥 | Unbelievable save! pic.twitter.com/n4Iy3d2OnG — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 7, 2019

