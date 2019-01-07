More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news


Kroos out for about three weeks because of muscle injury

Associated PressJan 7, 2019, 8:37 PM EST
MADRID — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos will be sidelined for about three weeks because of a muscle injury.

The club says tests on Monday showed Kroos sustained a tear of the adductor muscle in his left leg on Sunday in the home loss to Real Sociedad.

The German player had to be replaced late in the game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Kroos was added to an injury list that already includes Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz.

Madrid dropped to fifth place in the Spanish league with the 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad.

Asian Cup wrap: Iran cruises, Kyrgyzstan own goal for the ages


By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2019, 7:51 PM EST
There were no big upsets Monday at the Asian Cup, one day after Jordan stunned reigning champions Australia.

Least shocking was Iran clobbering Yemen. The 5-0 win was started by Mehdi Taremi, who scored twice on the day, with Ashkan Dejagah, Sardar Azmoun, and Saman Ghoddos.

South Korea came the closest to getting surprised, beating the Philippines 1-0 without captain Heung-Min Son of Spurs.

Hwang Ui-jo, 26, was South Korea’s goal scorer in the win.

The other Group C match saw China score an expected win over Kyrgyzstan after taking a stunning 1-0 deficit into halftime.

Former Benfica property Yu Dabao scored the winner, but the Kyrgyzstan own goal was… special.

Sarri: Pochettino “has to win trophy” at Spurs


By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2019, 6:55 PM EST
London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea begin their League Cup semifinal with a first leg at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, and their managers are striking two different notes on the same ideas: Championships and legacy.

Both involve the big picture, though, and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri‘s thoughts center around the importance of winning hardware. Not just for his short reign at Chelsea, but — pressure alert — Pochettino’s tenure at Spurs.

“I agree he has to win a trophy, I hope not this,” Sarri said, according to The London Evening Standard. “For Pochettino, four years (without a trophy), for Jurgen Klopp, four years. It was really very hard in the first season also for Pep Guardiola so here it is really very difficult to build up a very good team – you need time.”

Sarri also admitted that the Blues’ 3-1 Premier League loss at Spurs hurt their season in a big way.

Meanwhile, Pochettino was discussing his admiration for another former London boss, two-decade plus Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger. And for him, five years is a short part of a big project. From the LES:

“It’s true it’s only going to be my fifth year,” Pochettino said. “But it’s true we work and we know the reality of all that happens inside, and sometimes we cannot expect that the people [on the outside] live the same reality or have the same knowledge about what happens inside. I hope, or I wish maybe, to be here 20 years and decide to leave or to finish my career here.

“But I don’t know because I need to ask him if I have one day the possibility if he is so happy in the way that he finished. I don’t believe. What I saw from my point of view, it was so unfair how the people treated him and talked. But we’ll see.”

Are we the only ones having a difficult time keeping that in context? Does Pochettino harbor thoughts about leaving before spoiling his legacy? Or does he genuinely think a long run at Spurs is in the offering?

Trust us, Ed Woodward and Florentino Perez really would like to know the answers to those questions (even the context one).

Young Liverpool exits FA Cup, Klopp says “situation is not too cool”


By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2019, 5:55 PM EST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp found it difficult to be angry with his young, changed side following a 2-1 exit from the FA Cup at the hands of Wolves at the Molineux.

Eighteen-year-old Rafael Camacho and 17-year-old Curtis Jones started for the Reds, and 16-year-old center back Ki-Jana Hoever was called into the fray after just six minutes thanks to an injury to Dejan Lovren.

So with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah on the bench, Klopp could only call upon two when the Reds found themselves behind Wolves.

Klopp said he would’ve been vilified had he started Hoever in addition to Jones and Camacho, accused of “not respecting the competition.”

And he’s had injuries small and big to center backs Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez.

“After the City game we had players who weren’t fit. Pretty much all the players here today had a few problems. We had to make late changes. Lallana and Henderson were in our plans. Dejan Lovren was not. We had to change it. Second half we wanted to start a new with a positive approach.

“We brought on Mo and Bobby and looked a bit different. The intensity of the last few games, it’s not possible to start with these up front. Only Lovren has played all the games the last few weeks. The situation is not too cool.”

Not cool at all. Klopp led Liverpool to a pair of deep League Cup runs in his first two seasons but is one-and-done the last two, and has not advanced past the fourth round in any of four FA Cup tournaments.

FA Cup: Arsenal to host Manchester United


By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2019, 5:08 PM EST
Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will like this one.

Arsenal and Manchester United will renew their memorable rivalry as one of at least three all-Premier League ties in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Crystal Palace drew Tottenham Hotspur at home in a London derby, while Burnley will visit Manchester City.

Newcastle United would host Watford if the Magpies win their third-round replay at Blackburn Rovers.

Liverpool was bounced by Wolves on Monday.

Matches will be played the week of Jan. 26.

Full FA Cup fourth round draw

Accrington Stanley v. Derby County/Southampton
Doncaster v. Oldham
Brighton v. West Bromwich Albion
Bristol City v. Bolton
Shrewsbury/Stoke CIty v. Wolves
Millwall v. Everton
Swansea v. Gillingham
AFC Wimbledon v. West Ham United
Chelsea v. Sheffield Wednesday/Luton Town
Newcastle United or Blackburn v. Watford
Middlesbrough v. Newport County
Manchester City v. Burnley
Barnet v. Brentford
Portsmouth v. Queens Park Rangers
Arsenal v. Manchester United
Crystal Palace v. Tottenham