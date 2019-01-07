List of 100 most valuable players released

We all know transfer fees are sky-rocketing year on year, but how much are players really worth across the top leagues?
The guys over at CEIS Football Observatory have calculated the current transfer value of players in the top five leagues on the planet, with the club and league they play in, age of the player and length of their contract used as indicators as to their current market value.
CEIS released their list on Monday, with the Premier League having 16 players valued at over $115 million, more than any other league. Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku and Leroy Sane are all in the top 10, while in the top 27 players Brazil (6) lead the way with the most players from a single nation, and they are closed followed by France and England (5 each).
As for the U.S. men’s national team, they have one entry in the list: Christian Pulisic who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund after completing his move to Chelsea last week for $73 million.
Below is a list of the top 100 most valuable players in the world.
Andres Iniesta has been heavily criticized for a photo he posted online with individuals in blackface.
Iniesta, 34, took part in the Epiphany celebrations, part of Spain’s Three Kings Day, and two of the men shown in the photo have been painted black.
Balthazar, one of the kings who visits Jesus, is usually played by a white man in blackface in Spain. Three Kings Day (January 6) is a very important Christian holiday in Spain, as the visit to baby Jesus of magi Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar is celebrated.
Iniesta has left the photo up on his social media account and has not responded to being heavily criticized.
The current Vissel Kobe midfielder, who joined the Japanese side from Barcelona earlier this year, is the most decorated Spanish player in history with 33 trophies won with Barca and the Spanish national team.
Below is the photo at the center of the uproar.
News broke over the weekend that Wayne Rooney was arrested for public intoxication and swearing in Washington D.C. in December, and representatives of the D.C. United star have released a statement explaining the incident.
Rooney, 33, was arrested and detained at Washington Dulles airport and charged after agreeing to pay a $25 fine and $91 for charges, as he paid those fees on Jan. 4, 2019.
Explaining what happened in the incident, Rooney’s representatives put his behavior down to a ‘prescribed amount of sleeping tablets’ mixed with ‘some alcohol consumption’ on a long-haul flight from Saudi Arabia for a promotional business trip.
Below is the statement from Rooney’s representatives in full:
“Wayne Rooney was arrested and detained at Dulles airport following a long flight from Saudi Arabia after a one-day promotional business trip. During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival. He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge. He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end. Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved. No further comment will be made.”
D.C. United have also released a statement on Rooney’s arrest: “We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December. We understand the media’s interest in this matter but we believe this is a private matter for Wayne that DC United will handle internally. We have no further comment on this situation.”
Rooney admitted a drink-driving charge in September 2017 when he was driving a woman’s car almost three times the legal limit in England. He was subsequently banned from driving for two years and told to carry out community service.
Since he arrived in D.C. in July 2018 he has been a revelation with the MLS franchise battling up from bottom spot in the Eastern Conference to the playoffs. Rooney’s goals, assists and general play were a huge part of Ben Olsen’s men being the form team in MLS in the second half of the season.
However, this kind of situation could well damage his reputation despite the explanation given by his representatives.
Wayne Hennessey has released a statement denying claims he made a Nazi salute.
A photo posted on Instagram by Hennessey’s Crystal Palace teammate, Max Meyer, appeared to show Hennessey, 31, making the salute in the background.
The Palace players were out at a team meal after they beat Grimsby Town in the FA Cup on Saturday and Meyer’s photo has since he expired.
Below is Hennessey’s statement on the matter via his Twitter account:
“Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph. I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace, Wayne.”
The image of the alleged salute can be seen below.
MADRID (AP) Real Madrid has signed Brahim Diaz from Manchester City after the 19-year-old winger failed to get enough first-team opportunities at the Premier League champions.
Diaz is the latest highly rated attacker that City has lost to a major European rival, with Jadon Sancho having joined German team Borussia Dortmund for $10 million in the offseason of 2017. Sancho is now a star for Dortmund and in the England squad.
Madrid announced the arrival of Diaz on Sunday, saying he signed a contract until 2025. No fee was disclosed, though local media reports said it was at least $17 million.
Diaz will have a medical in Madrid on Monday after which the club plans to present the player to fans at the Bernabeu Stadium.
Diaz made 15 appearances for City after joining from Malaga in 2015. His only three competitive games this season came in the English League Cup, with City manager Pep Guardiola preferring to use Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva out wide.
Diaz joined City from his hometown club of Malaga five years ago.