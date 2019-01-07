More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Sarri: Hudson-Odoi should stay at Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 7, 2019, 11:24 AM EST
Callum Hudson-Odoi has been the subject of three bids from Bayern Munich during the January transfer window, the latest over $38 million, but Chelsea remain reluctant to let their 19-year-old leave for the Bundesliga.

Maurizio Sarri reinforced that notion Monday as he spoke to the media ahead of Chelsea’s League Cup semifinal against Tottenham.

Asked if a move to Bayern Munich would be better for Hudson-Odoi’s development, considering he has just 18 months left on his current Chelsea contract, the Italian coach revealed he wants the young English winger to remain at Stamford Bridge.

“I don’t think so, because he is an English player. He is very young, he has the future. He has a very great future here in England, with the national team and Chelsea. To stay here is better for him,” Sarri said.

Hudson-Odoi assisted both of Chelsea’s goals in their 2-0 FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend but is said to be generally frustrated by a lack of first team action.

When you see what has happened to the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Dominic Solanke and Tammy Abraham in recent years at Chelsea, you can understand where he is coming from.

Although Sarri revealed he hasn’t spoken directly to Hudson-Odoi because whether or not he stays is down to the club and not himself, he did hint that the teenager will play a more prominent role in the months to come after his impressive cameos on the wing.

“I know only that for me he is a very important player. He is very young but now he is improving especially in the defensive phase. He played really very well in the last match. I am really very happy with him. I don’t know the situation with the club. He is ready,” Sarri said. “Of course we have very important players in the same position. You want Willian on the bench? Pedro? I can play with only two wingers. I think now I can start to consider him on the same level.”

With Christian Pulisic signed in January for $73 million and arriving in the summer from Borussia Dortmund, it is likely that Hudson-Odoi faces a long-term battle to become a regular after graduating through Chelsea’s academy.

Both Willian and Pedro could move on in the summer, so a spot may open up for Hudson-Odoi, but given the likes of Reiss Nelson and Jadon Sancho excelling in the Bundesliga at Hoffenheim (on loan from Arsenal) and Borussia Dortmund respectively, heading to Germany is an enticing prospect.

Especially to Bayern, as the German giants look to the future with Franck Ribery in the twilight of his carrer and Arjen Robben moving on in the summer. Not an easy decision for Hudson-Odoi should Chelsea receive an offer they can’t refuse in the next few weeks.

List of 100 most valuable players released

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 7, 2019, 10:31 AM EST
We all know transfer fees are sky-rocketing year on year, but how much are players really worth across the top leagues?

The guys over at CEIS Football Observatory have calculated the current transfer value of players in the top five leagues on the planet, with the club and league they play in, age of the player and length of their contract used as indicators as to their current market value.

CEIS released their list on Monday, with the Premier League having 16 players valued at over $115 million, more than any other league. Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku and Leroy Sane are all in the top 10, while in the top 27 players Brazil (6) lead the way with the most players from a single nation, and they are closed followed by France and England (5 each).

As for the U.S. men’s national team, they have one entry in the list: Christian Pulisic who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund after completing his move to Chelsea last week for $73 million.

Below is a list of the top 100 most valuable players in the world.

Andres Iniesta criticized for blackface photo

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 7, 2019, 9:32 AM EST
Andres Iniesta has been heavily criticized for a photo he posted online with individuals in blackface.

Iniesta, 34, took part in the Epiphany celebrations, part of Spain’s Three Kings Day, and two of the men shown  in the photo have been painted black.

Balthazar, one of the kings who visits Jesus, is usually played by a white man in blackface in Spain. Three Kings Day (January 6) is a very important Christian holiday in Spain, as the visit to baby Jesus of magi Melchior, Caspar and Balthazar is celebrated.

Iniesta has left the photo up on his social media account and has not responded to being heavily criticized.

The current Vissel Kobe midfielder, who joined the Japanese side from Barcelona earlier this year, is the most decorated Spanish player in history with 33 trophies won with Barca and the Spanish national team.

Below is the photo at the center of the uproar.

Rooney explains arrest in Washington

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 7, 2019, 8:45 AM EST
News broke over the weekend that Wayne Rooney was arrested for public intoxication and swearing in Washington D.C. in December, and representatives of the D.C. United star have released a statement explaining the incident.

Rooney, 33, was arrested and detained at Washington Dulles airport and charged after agreeing to pay a $25 fine and $91 for charges, as he paid those fees on Jan. 4, 2019.

Explaining what happened in the incident, Rooney’s representatives put his behavior down to a ‘prescribed amount of sleeping tablets’ mixed with ‘some alcohol consumption’ on a long-haul flight from Saudi Arabia for a promotional business trip.

Below is the statement from Rooney’s representatives in full:

“Wayne Rooney was arrested and detained at Dulles airport following a long flight from Saudi Arabia after a one-day promotional business trip. During the flight Wayne took a prescribed amount of sleeping tablets mixed with some alcohol consumption and consequently was disorientated on arrival. He was approached by police who arrested him on a minor misdemeanour charge. He received a statutory automatic fine and was released shortly afterwards at the airport. The matter is now at an end. Wayne would like to put on record his appreciation for the manner he was treated by all involved. No further comment will be made.”

D.C. United have also released a statement on Rooney’s arrest: “We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December. We understand the media’s interest in this matter but we believe this is a private matter for Wayne that DC United will handle internally. We have no further comment on this situation.”

Rooney admitted a drink-driving charge in September 2017 when he was driving a woman’s car almost three times the legal limit in England. He was subsequently banned from driving for two years and told to carry out community service.

Since he arrived in D.C. in July 2018 he has been a revelation with the MLS franchise battling up from bottom spot in the Eastern Conference to the playoffs. Rooney’s goals, assists and general play were a huge part of Ben Olsen’s men being the form team in MLS in the second half of the season.

However, this kind of situation could well damage his reputation despite the explanation given by his representatives.

Palace’s Hennessey denies making Nazi salute

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 7, 2019, 7:52 AM EST
Wayne Hennessey has released a statement denying claims he made a Nazi salute.

A photo posted on Instagram by Hennessey’s Crystal Palace teammate, Max Meyer, appeared to show Hennessey, 31, making the salute in the background.

The Palace players were out at a team meal after they beat Grimsby Town in the FA Cup on Saturday and Meyer’s photo has since he expired.

Below is Hennessey’s statement on the matter via his Twitter account:

“Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph. I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry. It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental. Love and peace, Wayne.”

The image of the alleged salute can be seen below.