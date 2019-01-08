Asian Cup Wrap: Iraq wins in dramatic fashion, Saudi Arabia routs North Korea

It was an exciting day of action at the 2019 Asian Cup, as Saudi Arabia routed North Korea and Iraq ended Vietnam’s 18-game unbeaten run with a goal in the 90th minute.

Ali Adnan, who once torched England’s U-20 squad at the 2013 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and now plays in Serie A with Atalanta, scored the game-winning-goal in the final minute of regulation on a wonderfully taken free kick, beating Vietnam goalkeeper Dan Van Lam to win the match.

Top Quality Freekick goal by Ali Adnan! Great comeback by Iraq 3-2. #AsianCup2019 #IRQvVIE pic.twitter.com/TZDdv4LB3Q — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DNaghizadeh) January 8, 2019

Vietnam took a 2-1 lead into the half with an Iraq own goal by Ali Faez Atiyah and a Cong Phuong Nguyen goal just before halftime, sandwiching a goal from Mohanad Kadhim. However, in the 60th minute, Humam Tariq tied the game at two, leading to Adnan’s heroics as the clock ticked up.

Elsewhere in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia took care of business with two goals on either side of halftime to defeat North Korea, 4-0. The win puts Saudi Arabia in pole position of Group E, with matches against Qatar and Lebanon to come and a big advantage in goal differential, the first tie-breaker after overall points.