Asian Cup Wrap: Iraq wins in dramatic fashion, Saudi Arabia routs North Korea

It was an exciting day of action at the 2019 Asian Cup, as Saudi Arabia routed North Korea and Iraq ended Vietnam’s 18-game unbeaten run with a goal in the 90th minute.
Ali Adnan, who once torched England’s U-20 squad at the 2013 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and now plays in Serie A with Atalanta, scored the game-winning-goal in the final minute of regulation on a wonderfully taken free kick, beating Vietnam goalkeeper Dan Van Lam to win the match.
Vietnam took a 2-1 lead into the half with an Iraq own goal by Ali Faez Atiyah and a Cong Phuong Nguyen goal just before halftime, sandwiching a goal from Mohanad Kadhim. However, in the 60th minute, Humam Tariq tied the game at two, leading to Adnan’s heroics as the clock ticked up.
Elsewhere in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia took care of business with two goals on either side of halftime to defeat North Korea, 4-0. The win puts Saudi Arabia in pole position of Group E, with matches against Qatar and Lebanon to come and a big advantage in goal differential, the first tie-breaker after overall points.
Two of the Premier League’s “Big Six” meet up on Tuesday as Tottenham faces off with Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium.
Both managers, Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham have chosen to select strong sides, with a few backups sprinkled in. Harry Kane gets the start up top with Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son behind Kane while Callum Hudson-Odoi, potentially on his way to Germany with Bayern Munich looking to lock up a transfer, earning a start as well.
Eden Hazard will play in the ‘False 9’ role once again with Alvaro Morata missing out due to injury, so Tottenham’s centerback pairing Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld will have to keep a close eye on the Belgian maestro when he’s on the ball and when he’s making off-the-ball runs.
One of the biggest lineup changes is Pochettino staying with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal over Hugo Lloris against a top opponent. It will be interesting to see how he handles the Chelsea attack.
LINEUPS
Arsene Wenger reportedly has a chance to be on the sidelines at the 2022 World Cup as a manager.
Looking to hire a big name in the soccer world, the Qatar soccer establishment has turned its attention to the former Arsenal boss to lead Qatar into its first World Cup, according to France Football. The report states that Wenger has long been on the Qatari shortlist, either as a sporting director for Paris Saint-Germain, a club owned by Qataris, or to take over the Qatar National Team.
If given the job, Wenger would also reportedly play a large role in youth development across the oil-and-gas-rich nation.
Since leaving Arsenal at the end of May, Wenger has been without a job, spending time in his native France while waiting by the phone, presumably. Wenger’s name has circulated around many of Europe’s top clubs when there has been a change in manager, but the 69-year-old has yet to sign with a new club.
The report by France Football says it’s unknown yet how Wenger will respond to the Qatari approach. If he joins, it will be his first foray into National Team football after more than three decades as a club coach.
Bayern Munich is in hot pursuit of Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, and the German giants came a step closer to signing him on Tuesday.
According to The Guardian, Bayern has made a fourth bid to sign Hudson-Odoi, this time proposing a $45.6 million transfer fee. The 18-year-old winger has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to leave the club, after struggling to break into the first team and seeing England youth national team teammates Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson succeed at a young age in Germany. It’s believed that the $45.6 million transfer fee is Chelsea’s valuation for Hudson-Odoi, though it’s unclear if they’ll agree.
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has pleaded publicly for Hudson-Odoi to stay, but a large transfer fee and likely large wage increase will be tough to oppose, especially with the club spending big to sign another attacking player in Christian Pulisic. Hudson-Odoi has made just one Premier League appearance this season, though he has featured four times this season in the UEFA Europa League, scoring once.
Here are more transfer rumors from around Europe:
Ahead of Matchweek 22 in the Premier League, our latest rankings
Plenty of stars from Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool and Man United are in our rankings once again, as the genuine ballers proved their worth over the busy festive period.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Even
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Even
- Fernandinho (Man City) – Up 4
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Up 2
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 6
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 3
- Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 3
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 2
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 6
- Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry
- Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
- Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – Down 4
- Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Down 4
- Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
- Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 3
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
- Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Down 2
- Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Down 2