More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona adds Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo

Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 7:13 PM EST
Leave a comment

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Barcelona has reached a deal to sign young Toulouse defender Jean-Clair Todibo in July.

Barcelona said Tuesday he will join on a free transfer after his contract with the French club ends on June 30.

[ RECAP: Spurs 1-0 Chelsea ]

The 19-year-old Frenchman joined Toulouse in 2016 and made his first-team debut earlier this season. The central defender has made 10 appearances, all as a starter, and scored in the team’s 1-1 draw at Rennes in September.

Todibo is known for his good ball technique and can also play in the midfield. The tall defender is considered a threat on set pieces.

He has played for France’s under-20 team.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chelsea boss Sarri plenty upset with VAR decision for Spurs

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2019, 6:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri doesn’t have a problem with Video Assistant Referee, but he sure thinks it wasn’t used well in Tuesday’s League Cup semifinal between his Blues and the host Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

[ RECAP: Spurs 1-0 Chelsea ]

VAR awarded a penalty to Harry Kane about 90 seconds after the Spurs striker was ruled offside moments after Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga chopped him down in the box.

Sarri understands the use of technology, but thinks the people making the decision got it wrong.

[ MORE: Spurs react to VAR-infused win ]

Apparently, they should’ve asked for the Chelsea camera! From the BBC:

“A few minutes ago I watched the video from our camera. It was offside,” Sarri said. “Our camera was in line with Harry Kane. Offside with the head, the knee. Offside. It was really important the linesman carried on running, he had a big impact on our defenders. … I don’t think English referees are able to use the system.”

Sarri was not disappointed in his team’s performance, as just the finishing touch was missing at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea out-attempted Spurs 17-6, and deserved better than a 1-0 deficit.

“We played into the opposition box 70 balls,” he said. “Tottenham had 10 balls into our box. We had 17 or 18 shots, nine on target. I think we played very well. In this moment it is not easy to score but I am happy with my players.”

Spurs react to VAR helping award Kane decisive League Cup penalty

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2019, 5:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Harry Kane has received the benefit of video in other competitions, but this time Video Assistant Referee directly helped his club, Tottenham Hotspur, take a 1-0 lead over Chelsea after 90 minutes of their League Cup semifinal.

Kane was initially ruled offside when he was chopped down in the box by Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

[ RECAP: Spurs 1-0 Chelsea ]

VAR came to the rescue, though, and Kane has no doubts about the call made before he converted his penalty kick to make it 1-0.

“I played to the whistle and nicked it round the keeper,” Kane said. “It was a clear penalty. VAR is there for a reason and they got it right.”

Believe it or not, his manager wasn’t wild about it. Not because it isn’t right to implement VAR, rather concerned what could happen if it isn’t running smoothly when it comes to the Premier League.

Here’s the boss in question, Spurs’ Mauricio Pochettino:

“I don’t like the VAR. Today we get the benefit of it but after watching the World Cup and another league like La Liga I see that nobody is happy from day one that they started to use it. To get the benefit is nice but I am unhappy to win the game like this. I prefer the technology but in a different way. Being clear: I am pro technology because you cannot stop evolution. But we are waiting so long, it is not clear what are the rules.

“We all have to agree, the players, the coaching staff, I watch every week La Liga and nobody is happy, the big clubs and the small clubs. If you are playing to win the title or to stay up nobody is happy. … We have six months to improve the system and there is a lot of work to do.”

If he doesn’t like it, just imagine what Maurizio Sarri is going to say about it. Also, perhaps it’s worth noting that rumored Real Madrid target Pochettino is watching a lot of Spanish football. Just perhaps, because he did talk about a possible 20-year reign in North London earlier this week.

Kane said Chelsea had a point to prove in its latest visit to Wembley Stadium to meet his Tottenham Hotspur, and Danny Rose agreed with his striker.

Rose praised the home side for digging in against a team which was inspired by a 3-1 loss in the same venue during league play, and thinks the second leg sets up nicely for Spurs.

“There is going to be a bit more pressure on them to come out and attack us now, but we are one of the best counter-attacking teams in the league so we are looking forward to it,” Rose said. “We won’t go there and try to protect the lead, we will play our game.”

Kane’s VAR penalty gives Spurs first leg lead over Chelsea

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2019, 4:54 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • VAR awards Kane penalty
  • Chelsea pours it on in second half
  • Blues out shoot Spurs 17-6
  • Backup GK Gazzaniga key for Spurs against lively Hazard

Video Assistant Referee played a huge role in the League Cup semifinal first leg between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Harry Kane converted a penalty awarded via VAR as Spurs grabbed a 1-0 lead in match that otherwise favored the Blues.

The margin was razor-thin, and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri thinks VAR got it wrong.

[ READ: PL Player Power Rankings ]

The second leg is Jan. 24 at Stamford Bridge. The other semifinal between Manchester City and Burton Albion begins Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.

Kane was taken down in the box by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the penalty was not awarded as the Spurs man judged to be offside.

The video reviewed the call, though, and found that Kane was onside. The English captain didn’t miss from the spot, and Spurs led 1-0.

Eden Hazard was particularly vivid for Chelsea, though the Blues star could not find the back of the goal and his teammates struggled to put the finishing touch on his playmaking.

Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Bayern Munich target, played 79 minutes in the match.

Americans Abroad: Polster, Gutman trials in Scotland take Old Firm turn

AP Photo/Fernando Vergara
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2019, 3:53 PM EST
Leave a comment

MORE: Americans Abroad

Celtic announces loan deal for PSG, USMNT teen Weah Pulisic: Chelsea would’ve ‘been my decision either way’ Sarri gives bizarre answer on Pulisic, Chelsea’s transfer plans

The tale of a pair of Chicago Fire products taking their talents to Scotland has taken an interesting turn.

Steven Gerrard brought Matt Polster and Andrew Gutman to Rangers for a trial in December, and was said to be hopeful of signing both. Polster was reported as the less likely to leave the United States, but is now said to be negotiating with the Glaswegian outfit.

[ READ: PL Player Power Rankings ]

The same report, from The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, says Rangers’ bitter rivals at Celtic have pulled into pole position to sweep left back Gutman out from under them.

There’s something interesting here aside from Gutman choosing Celtic over his initial trial club Rangers, two of the fiercest rivals in the world: The 22-year-old Fire academy product isn’t as highly viewed by Chicago as he is by several other MLS sides, Celtic, and the league itself.

From The Athletic:

Sources say the Fire initially offered Gutman a minimum-value contract and that Chicago has been shopping the left back’s homegrown rights within the league. Sources indicate MLS has upped the offer to Gutman in order to try to keep him in the league, and there is interest from multiple teams within MLS. Gutman is mulling both offers, but sources indicate he is leaning toward going overseas with Celtic.

So… it’ll be a little alarming for Fire supporters, an already beleaguered bunch, if Gutman turns out to be a starter for Celtic (or another European club) and Chicago simply offered the minimum to keep him.

Gutman won the MAC Hermann Trophy as the best player in college soccer this season, and left back has been a perennial question for the USMNT. That said, the top-heavy Scottish Premiership may be a physical grind, but isn’t a guarantee to be a better testing ground than Major League Soccer. It’s certainly a better gateway to Europe, though.