Chelsea boss Sarri plenty upset with VAR decision for Spurs

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri doesn’t have a problem with Video Assistant Referee, but he sure thinks it wasn’t used well in Tuesday’s League Cup semifinal between his Blues and the host Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.
VAR awarded a penalty to Harry Kane about 90 seconds after the Spurs striker was ruled offside moments after Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga chopped him down in the box.
Sarri understands the use of technology, but thinks the people making the decision got it wrong.
Apparently, they should’ve asked for the Chelsea camera! From the BBC:
“A few minutes ago I watched the video from our camera. It was offside,” Sarri said. “Our camera was in line with Harry Kane. Offside with the head, the knee. Offside. It was really important the linesman carried on running, he had a big impact on our defenders. … I don’t think English referees are able to use the system.”
Sarri was not disappointed in his team’s performance, as just the finishing touch was missing at Wembley Stadium.
Chelsea out-attempted Spurs 17-6, and deserved better than a 1-0 deficit.
“We played into the opposition box 70 balls,” he said. “Tottenham had 10 balls into our box. We had 17 or 18 shots, nine on target. I think we played very well. In this moment it is not easy to score but I am happy with my players.”