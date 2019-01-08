Kane’s VAR penalty gives Spurs 1st leg lead over Chelsea

- VAR awards Kane penalty
- Chelsea pours it on in second half
- Blues out shoot Spurs 17-6
- Backup GK Gazzaniga key for Spurs against lively Hazard
Video Assistant Referee played a huge role in the League Cup semifinal first leg between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.
Harry Kane converted a penalty awarded via VAR as Spurs grabbed a 1-0 lead in match that otherwise favored the Blues.
The second leg is Jan. 24 at Stamford Bridge. The other semifinal between Manchester City and Burton Albion begins Wednesday at the Etihad Stadium.
Kane was taken down in the box by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the penalty was not awarded as the Spurs man judged to be offside.
The video reviewed the call, though, and found that Kane was onside. The English captain didn’t miss from the spot, and Spurs led 1-0.
Eden Hazard was particularly vivid for Chelsea, though the Blues star could not find the back of the goal and his teammates struggled to put the finishing touch on his playmaking.
Youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Bayern Munich target, played 79 minutes in the match.
The tale of a pair of Chicago Fire products taking their talents to Scotland has taken an interesting turn.
Steven Gerrard brought Matt Polster and Andrew Gutman to Rangers for a trial in December, and was said to be hopeful of signing both. Polster was reported as the less likely to leave the United States, but is now said to be negotiating with the Glaswegian outfit.
The same report, from The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio, says Rangers’ bitter rivals at Celtic have pulled into pole position to sweep left back Gutman out from under them.
There’s something interesting here aside from Gutman choosing Celtic over his initial trial club Rangers, two of the fiercest rivals in the world: The 22-year-old Fire academy product isn’t as highly viewed by Chicago as he is by several other MLS sides, Celtic, and the league itself.
From The Athletic:
Sources say the Fire initially offered Gutman a minimum-value contract and that Chicago has been shopping the left back’s homegrown rights within the league. Sources indicate MLS has upped the offer to Gutman in order to try to keep him in the league, and there is interest from multiple teams within MLS. Gutman is mulling both offers, but sources indicate he is leaning toward going overseas with Celtic.
So… it’ll be a little alarming for Fire supporters, an already beleaguered bunch, if Gutman turns out to be a starter for Celtic (or another European club) and Chicago simply offered the minimum to keep him.
Gutman won the MAC Hermann Trophy as the best player in college soccer this season, and left back has been a perennial question for the USMNT. That said, the top-heavy Scottish Premiership may be a physical grind, but isn’t a guarantee to be a better testing ground than Major League Soccer. It’s certainly a better gateway to Europe, though.
Two of the Premier League’s “Big Six” meet up on Tuesday as Tottenham faces off with Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium.
Both managers, Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham have chosen to select strong sides, with a few backups sprinkled in. Harry Kane gets the start up top with Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son behind Kane while Callum Hudson-Odoi, potentially on his way to Germany with Bayern Munich looking to lock up a transfer, earning a start as well.
Eden Hazard will play in the ‘False 9’ role once again with Alvaro Morata missing out due to injury, so Tottenham’s centerback pairing Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld will have to keep a close eye on the Belgian maestro when he’s on the ball and when he’s making off-the-ball runs.
One of the biggest lineup changes is Pochettino staying with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal over Hugo Lloris against a top opponent. It will be interesting to see how he handles the Chelsea attack.
LINEUPS
It was an exciting day of action at the 2019 Asian Cup, as Saudi Arabia routed North Korea and Iraq ended Vietnam’s 18-game unbeaten run with a goal in the 90th minute.
Ali Adnan, who once torched England’s U-20 squad at the 2013 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and now plays in Serie A with Atalanta, scored the game-winning-goal in the final minute of regulation on a wonderfully taken free kick, beating Vietnam goalkeeper Dan Van Lam to win the match.
Vietnam took a 2-1 lead into the half with an Iraq own goal by Ali Faez Atiyah and a Cong Phuong Nguyen goal just before halftime, sandwiching a goal from Mohanad Kadhim. However, in the 60th minute, Humam Tariq tied the game at two, leading to Adnan’s heroics as the clock ticked up.
Elsewhere in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia took care of business with two goals on either side of halftime to defeat North Korea, 4-0. The win puts Saudi Arabia in pole position of Group E, with matches against Qatar and Lebanon to come and a big advantage in goal differential, the first tie-breaker after overall points.
Arsene Wenger reportedly has a chance to be on the sidelines at the 2022 World Cup as a manager.
Looking to hire a big name in the soccer world, the Qatar soccer establishment has turned its attention to the former Arsenal boss to lead Qatar into its first World Cup, according to France Football. The report states that Wenger has long been on the Qatari shortlist, either as a sporting director for Paris Saint-Germain, a club owned by Qataris, or to take over the Qatar National Team.
If given the job, Wenger would also reportedly play a large role in youth development across the oil-and-gas-rich nation.
Since leaving Arsenal at the end of May, Wenger has been without a job, spending time in his native France while waiting by the phone, presumably. Wenger’s name has circulated around many of Europe’s top clubs when there has been a change in manager, but the 69-year-old has yet to sign with a new club.
The report by France Football says it’s unknown yet how Wenger will respond to the Qatari approach. If he joins, it will be his first foray into National Team football after more than three decades as a club coach.