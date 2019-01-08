Report: Higuain agrees terms with Chelsea ahead of loan

That would almost certainly seal Alvaro Morata’s exit from Stamford Bridge. He’s been linked with Sevilla, and an in-kind loan to Milan is not out of the question.
Higuain has had success under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri while the pair were at Napoli. He scored a remarkable 36 goals in 35 Serie A matches during the 2015-16 season, and has not bagged less than 15 league goals in a full season since 2007-08.
He’s scored six times in 15 matches this season, adding two more in Europa League. Higuain is 10 goals away from 300 in his club career, which started in 2007 at River Plate and boasts stops at Real Madrid, Napoli, and Juventus.
How high would Chelsea sit in the table with a finisher up top? It’s an intriguing question, because Alvaro Morata has scored nine times in 24 matches but just five times in the Premier League. Eden Hazard has three goals and three assists in four matches at center forward, and the Blues went 3-1 including a 2-0 defeat of Man City in which the Belgian set up both goals.
The French-born Argentine striker is the younger brother of Columbus Crew attacker Federico Higuain.
It’s been just 16 days since our last check-in with the Premier League club power rankings, but three more matches have been played and the title race is open again (which technically means it was never closed, but whatever).
All this ahead of a weekend which could see big shake-ups at the bottom of the PL table and our power rankings, as Burnley hosts Fulham and Huddersfield Town heads to Cardiff City.
20. Huddersfield Town — Steve Mounie scored his first goal of the season in the 2-1 loss to Burnley, which is not good considering he’s their $15 million striker, had played almost 1000 minutes at that point, and the season started in August. Last week: 20 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
19. Fulham — Flunked its Arsenal test to the tune of 4-1 (it wasn’t that bad), but all will be forgiven with a win at Burnley. Last week: 19 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
18. Newcastle United — If owner Mike Ashley doesn’t give spend significant money this month, he’s going to lose Rafa Benitez and his spot in the Premier League. That’ll make a club’s price tag on the takeover market sink something fierce. Last week: 15 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
17. Burnley — Sean Dyche has his men bag above the red line, and will be looking to truly exhale by beating Fulham at Turf Moor. Last week: 18 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
16. Southampton — Getting a point at Leicester on Saturday would say something big about manager Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s Saints revolution. Last week: 16 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
15. Cardiff City — The Bluebirds can essentially vanquish a relegation rival from their rear view mirrors by handling miserable Huddersfield Town this weekend. Last week: 17 Season high: 15 Season low: 20
14. Bournemouth — Cherries versus the Top Six? 0-7, 0 points. Cherries versus everyone else? 8-3-3. This, perhaps, is why Eddie Howe is always linked with clubs that have a bigger budget; He doesn’t quite have the ponies to run with the best, even for 90 minutes. Last week: 12 Season high: 6 Season low: 14
13. Crystal Palace — Roy Hodgson‘s men are back in time for another second half run. This is what they do. Last week: 14 Season high: 6 Season low: 17
12. Everton — They’ll have to be addressed in a longer post, but I have serious questions about Marco Silva that I’d ask loudly if I wasn’t terrified for Evertonians sake that it would mean Big Sam or some other demon of bad football would be back. Richarlison needs to bail out his benefactor, and soon. Last week: 11 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
11. Watford — I kinda hate this team — not the club, Watford supporters — for clearly being capable of contending for the Top Seven but not putting in consistent performances. Just one win from its last three matches would’ve had them in seventh. Last week: 9 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
10. West Ham United — Manuel Pellegrini‘s men have hit a rough patch, but are showing heart and you wouldn’t bet against them getting something from Arsenal this weekend. Last week: 7
Season high: 6
Season low: 20
9. Brighton and Hove Albion — Unbeaten in three and a sexy pick to steal a point from Liverpool? Last week: 13 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
8. Wolves — Has there ever been a team to have a winning record against the Top Six but a losing record against the rest of the field? Their results are the Moussa Sissoko of results. That’s really unfair to Raul Jimenez, who runs his shorts off, but we’re talking about results not performances. Last week: 8 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
7. Leicester City — They’re doing it again, luring me into the belief that the Foxes are the clear favorite to finish seventh. This all but guarantees a weekend loss to Southampton at the King Power Stadium. Last week: 10 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
6. Arsenal — Just eh. A 4-1 win over Fulham flattered the Gunners, and the club’s clear focus on the future is healthy but uninspiring when it comes to the season. Last week: 4 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
5. Manchester United — Still haven’t played much of anyone in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, but that changes this week with Spurs. Last week: 6 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
4. Chelsea — A new center forward or fully functioning Alvaro Morata could inspire a charge, but right now the Blues look an Eden Hazard injury from dropping out of the Top Four and needing to lean on the Europa League for UCL qualification. Last week: 5 Season high: 1 Season low: 5
3. Spurs — Tottenham still has all five of its Top Six rivals left on its schedule, with three of those away from Wembley/White Hart Lane. It will be difficult to rise above third. Last week: 2 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
2. Man City — More games like the 2-1 win over Liverpool please. Not because City won, but because it was so much fun. Now can they run through the final 17 matches without dropping more than a point or two? Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 3
The 19-year-old Frenchman joined Toulouse in 2016 and made his first-team debut earlier this season. The central defender has made 10 appearances, all as a starter, and scored in the team’s 1-1 draw at Rennes in September.
Todibo is known for his good ball technique and can also play in the midfield. The tall defender is considered a threat on set pieces.
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri doesn’t have a problem with Video Assistant Referee, but he sure thinks it wasn’t used well in Tuesday’s League Cup semifinal between his Blues and the host Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.
Apparently, they should’ve asked for the Chelsea camera! From the BBC:
“A few minutes ago I watched the video from our camera. It was offside,” Sarri said. “Our camera was in line with Harry Kane. Offside with the head, the knee. Offside. It was really important the linesman carried on running, he had a big impact on our defenders. … I don’t think English referees are able to use the system.”
Sarri was not disappointed in his team’s performance, as just the finishing touch was missing at Wembley Stadium.
Chelsea out-attempted Spurs 17-6, and deserved better than a 1-0 deficit.
“We played into the opposition box 70 balls,” he said. “Tottenham had 10 balls into our box. We had 17 or 18 shots, nine on target. I think we played very well. In this moment it is not easy to score but I am happy with my players.”
Harry Kane has received the benefit of video in other competitions, but this time Video Assistant Referee directly helped his club, Tottenham Hotspur, take a 1-0 lead over Chelsea after 90 minutes of their League Cup semifinal.
Kane was initially ruled offside when he was chopped down in the box by Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.
“I don’t like the VAR. Today we get the benefit of it but after watching the World Cup and another league like La Liga I see that nobody is happy from day one that they started to use it. To get the benefit is nice but I am unhappy to win the game like this. I prefer the technology but in a different way. Being clear: I am pro technology because you cannot stop evolution. But we are waiting so long, it is not clear what are the rules.
“We all have to agree, the players, the coaching staff, I watch every week La Liga and nobody is happy, the big clubs and the small clubs. If you are playing to win the title or to stay up nobody is happy. … We have six months to improve the system and there is a lot of work to do.”
Kane said Chelsea had a point to prove in its latest visit to Wembley Stadium to meet his Tottenham Hotspur, and Danny Rose agreed with his striker.
Rose praised the home side for digging in against a team which was inspired by a 3-1 loss in the same venue during league play, and thinks the second leg sets up nicely for Spurs.
“There is going to be a bit more pressure on them to come out and attack us now, but we are one of the best counter-attacking teams in the league so we are looking forward to it,” Rose said. “We won’t go there and try to protect the lead, we will play our game.”