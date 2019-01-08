Report: Qatar reach out to Wenger to lead national team at 2022 World Cup

Arsene Wenger reportedly has a chance to be on the sidelines at the 2022 World Cup as a manager.
Looking to hire a big name in the soccer world, the Qatar soccer establishment has turned its attention to the former Arsenal boss to lead Qatar into its first World Cup, according to France Football. The report states that Wenger has long been on the Qatari shortlist, either as a sporting director for Paris Saint-Germain, a club owned by Qataris, or to take over the Qatar National Team.
If given the job, Wenger would also reportedly play a large role in youth development across the oil-and-gas-rich nation.
Since leaving Arsenal at the end of May, Wenger has been without a job, spending time in his native France while waiting by the phone, presumably. Wenger’s name has circulated around many of Europe’s top clubs when there has been a change in manager, but the 69-year-old has yet to sign with a new club.
The report by France Football says it’s unknown yet how Wenger will respond to the Qatari approach. If he joins, it will be his first foray into National Team football after more than three decades as a club coach.
Bayern Munich is in hot pursuit of Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, and the German giants came a step closer to signing him on Tuesday.
According to The Guardian, Bayern has made a fourth bid to sign Hudson-Odoi, this time proposing a $45.6 million transfer fee. The 18-year-old winger has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to leave the club, after struggling to break into the first team and seeing England youth national team teammates Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson succeed at a young age in Germany. It’s believed that the $45.6 million transfer fee is Chelsea’s valuation for Hudson-Odoi, though it’s unclear if they’ll agree.
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has pleaded publicly for Hudson-Odoi to stay, but a large transfer fee and likely large wage increase will be tough to oppose, especially with the club spending big to sign another attacking player in Christian Pulisic. Hudson-Odoi has made just one Premier League appearance this season, though he has featured four times this season in the UEFA Europa League, scoring once.
Here are more transfer rumors from around Europe:
Ahead of Matchweek 22 in the Premier League, our latest rankings
Plenty of stars from Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool and Man United are in our rankings once again, as the genuine ballers proved their worth over the busy festive period.
Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.
- Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Even
- Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Even
- Fernandinho (Man City) – Up 4
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Up 2
- Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 6
- Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 3
- Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 3
- Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
- Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 2
- Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 6
- Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry
- Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
- Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – Down 4
- Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Down 4
- Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
- Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 3
- Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
- Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Down 2
- Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Down 2
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) The Confederation of African Football has chosen Egypt over South Africa to replace Cameroon as host of this year’s African Cup of Nations soccer tournament.
Cameroon was stripped of hosting duties late last year because of poor preparations and violent clashes between separatists and government forces in western parts of the country.
Egypt and South Africa were the only two countries to submit bids to replace Cameroon.
CAF awarded the tournament to Egypt, which last hosted the African championship in 2006, after its executive committee met in Dakar on Tuesday.
This year’s African Cup is in June and July, giving Egypt only five months to get ready, and is also the first to be increased from 16 to 24 teams.
The Egypt team is a record seven-time African Cup of Nations champion.
Gregg Berhalter’s first full strength U.S. Men’s National Team side is setting up friendly matches against a pair of solid South American sides.
Yahoo! Sports’ Doug McIntyre reported that the USMNT is set to face Ecuador in Orlando on March 21 or 22 followed by a match against Chile on March 26 in Houston. Chile currently holds the No. 13 spot in FIFA’s latest world rankings, while Ecuador sits at 57.
The March FIFA dates are the first chance that Berhalter will have to call in a full USMNT squad, with likely call-ups to Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, among others. It will be those players first chance to play in Berhalter’s system, learning his tactical ideas and overall philosophy.
Due to the UEFA Nations League and the near start of 2020 European Championship qualifying, its become much tougher for nations in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL to schedule friendlies with European opposition, as most of their dates are packed with qualifying games.
If the friendly match with Ecuador is accurate, it will be the first of two friendlies in three months the teams will have, with Ecuador scheduled for a pre-Gold Cup friendly.