Report: Qatar reach out to Wenger to lead national team at 2022 World Cup

Arsene Wenger reportedly has a chance to be on the sidelines at the 2022 World Cup as a manager.

Looking to hire a big name in the soccer world, the Qatar soccer establishment has turned its attention to the former Arsenal boss to lead Qatar into its first World Cup, according to France Football. The report states that Wenger has long been on the Qatari shortlist, either as a sporting director for Paris Saint-Germain, a club owned by Qataris, or to take over the Qatar National Team.

[READ: Premier League Power Rankings]

If given the job, Wenger would also reportedly play a large role in youth development across the oil-and-gas-rich nation.

Since leaving Arsenal at the end of May, Wenger has been without a job, spending time in his native France while waiting by the phone, presumably. Wenger’s name has circulated around many of Europe’s top clubs when there has been a change in manager, but the 69-year-old has yet to sign with a new club.

The report by France Football says it’s unknown yet how Wenger will respond to the Qatari approach. If he joins, it will be his first foray into National Team football after more than three decades as a club coach.