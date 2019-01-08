More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Report: USMNT to face Ecuador, Chile in March friendlies

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2019, 8:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Gregg Berhalter’s first full strength U.S. Men’s National Team side is setting up friendly matches against a pair of solid South American sides.

Yahoo! Sports’ Doug McIntyre reported that the USMNT is set to face Ecuador in Orlando on March 21 or 22 followed by a match against Chile on March 26 in Houston. Chile currently holds the No. 13 spot in FIFA’s latest world rankings, while Ecuador sits at 57.

The March FIFA dates are the first chance that Berhalter will have to call in a full USMNT squad, with likely call-ups to Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, among others. It will be those players first chance to play in Berhalter’s system, learning his tactical ideas and overall philosophy.

Due to the UEFA Nations League and the near start of 2020 European Championship qualifying, its become much tougher for nations in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL to schedule friendlies with European opposition, as most of their dates are packed with qualifying games.

If the friendly match with Ecuador is accurate, it will be the first of two friendlies in three months the teams will have, with Ecuador scheduled for a pre-Gold Cup friendly.

Premier League player Power Rankings

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ahead of Matchweek 22 in the Premier League, our latest rankings

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Plenty of stars from Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool and Man United are in our rankings once again, as the genuine ballers proved their worth over the busy festive period.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Even
  2. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Even
  3. Fernandinho (Man City) – Up 4
  4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Up 2
  5. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 6
  6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 3
  7. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 3
  8. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
  9. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 2
  11. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 6
  12. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry
  13. Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
  14. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – Down 4
  15. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Down 4
  16. Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
  17. Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 3
  18. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
  19. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Down 2
  20. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Down 2

Egypt chosen to replace Cameroon as African Cup host

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 9:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) The Confederation of African Football has chosen Egypt over South Africa to replace Cameroon as host of this year’s African Cup of Nations soccer tournament.

Cameroon was stripped of hosting duties late last year because of poor preparations and violent clashes between separatists and government forces in western parts of the country.

[READ: FA Cup Draw]

Egypt and South Africa were the only two countries to submit bids to replace Cameroon.

CAF awarded the tournament to Egypt, which last hosted the African championship in 2006, after its executive committee met in Dakar on Tuesday.

This year’s African Cup is in June and July, giving Egypt only five months to get ready, and is also the first to be increased from 16 to 24 teams.

The Egypt team is a record seven-time African Cup of Nations champion.

New US coach Berhalter sets foundation in 1st training camp

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 7:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) New coach Gregg Berhalter is taking the U.S. national team back to all sorts of basics during his first training camp.

Along with elementary strategic sessions and conditioning work, Berhalter’s plan extends to rather basic accommodations: The 28 Major League Soccer-based players who participated in Berhalter’s first practice Monday are living in dormitory-style group apartments at a training center south of San Diego for more than two weeks.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

“I think it’s a great environment to foster one of the main objectives of our camp, and that’s team-building,” Berhalter said after the workout in postcard-perfect Southern California sun. “We’re here. We’re going to be together here. It’s an intensive period, but I think it’s a focused period. We’re going to get quality time together as a team.”

The U.S. team had conducted its annual January camp in Carson, California, since 2004, with the players staying in hotels and commuting to their training complex just south of downtown Los Angeles. Berhalter elected to move the event 2 1/2 hours south to another well-maintained training complex in this tidy suburb within sight of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The players don’t seem fazed by their accommodations, and they’re intrigued to learn about the new boss’ plans for World Cup qualification and everything in between.

“You’ve got to learn as much as you can as quick as you can,” said Paul Arriola, the attacking midfielder and Chula Vista native. “As much as Gregg is learning about us and trying to fit us all together, we’re trying to do the same with him and his style of play. I think we have a great group here that believes in why we’re here and what we’re going to do.”

Berhalter was formally hired last month after 14 months of team limbo since Bruce Arena’s departure. The New Jersey native is the first American to coach the national team after playing for it at a World Cup, but the 45-year-old European coaching veteran and analytics maven also represents a break from the team’s recent leadership.

Berhalter got his players’ attention with a strong introductory speech Sunday, delivering his priorities and goals for the months and years ahead.

The longtime Columbus Crew coach said he “very clearly laid out the objectives of this training camp, which are team building, team culture, a style of play and competing.”

“We had a competition in training (today),” he added. “We’re going to continue to chart the competition in training and take results of who’s winning these games. Competing is a very big part of our business. But so is building the style of play, and then team cohesion. So we laid out the objectives, but we also talked bigger picture about what we want to be, and who we want to be as a group, and what our mission is.”

The broader mission is to atone for the embarrassment of failing to qualify for last year’s World Cup, but the success of that quest sits within the day-to-day details of building a better team. Few coaches pay more attention to detail than Berhalter, according to the players who know him.

Only MLS-based players can attend this camp, which falls outside a FIFA international window. The leading veteran is Toronto’s Michael Bradley, whose 142 appearances for the U.S. are five more than the rest of the camp roster combined.

“What I would say is Gregg is into it,” explained Bradley, who trained alongside Berhalter as players in 2006 during Bradley’s first stint with the U.S. team. “Gregg loves football. He has real ideas about how he wants his teams to play. (It’s about) details on the field, ideas, how he wants the team to play, what he wants things to look like. There’s going to be real work every day, building what we want this thing to look like.”

Berhalter already revealed he wants a pressing, attack-focused approach. After the U.S. spent the past year breaking in more than 20 new players under interim coach Dave Sarachan, Berhalter is deciding which players can play the new American style.

Although the true results of Berhalter’s modern approach won’t be decided for years, the tools for acquiring that knowledge were visible already in Chula Vista.

Team employees stood on the sideline with tablet computers tracking the players’ movements, and a drone hovered overhead while the workouts were filmed for analysis. Berhalter also plans to establish stronger connections with his players’ clubs in hopes of gathering more analytical data from their day jobs.

The team will train in Chula Vista until Jan. 22 before going on the road to Phoenix and the Bay Area for two exhibitions and several practices. The year gets even more interesting when Christian Pulisic and other Europe-based U.S. players join the team for workouts in March.

Berhalter’s first competitive match is in June at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He will know much more by then about the components available for his rebuilding project.

“It’s extremely important for young guys and myself to be here in camp,” said forward Gyasi Zardes, whose MLS career was revitalized under Berhalter in Columbus last season. “We get a head start for the year and for the season.”

Forecasting the Top Five title races in Europe

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 7, 2019, 10:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

We’re at, near, or past the midway points of the season for the top five leagues in Europe, and only two look like complete runaways.

[ MORE: FA Cup draw ]

Let’s face it: the ideas that unbeaten Juventus blowing a nine-point lead over Napoli or Paris Saint-Germain would throw away a 13-point lead (with two matches-in-hand!!) is absurd.

But will Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, and/or Barcelona hold on to multi-win leads atop their respective tables? Let’s dissect this a little bit.

Bundesliga

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Borussia Dortmund 17 13 3 1 44 18 26 8-1-0 5-2-1 42
 Bayern Munich 17 11 3 3 36 18 18 4-3-1 7-0-2 36
 Mönchengladbach 17 10 3 4 36 18 18 8-0-0 2-3-4 33
 RB Leipzig 17 9 4 4 31 17 14 7-2-0 2-2-4 31
 VfL Wolfsburg 17 8 4 5 27 22 5 3-3-3 5-1-2 28
 Eintracht Frankfurt 17 8 3 6 34 23 11 4-1-3 4-2-3 27

Niko Kovac’s first season at Bayern Munich has not gone according to plan, though the Bavarians have climbed back to within six points of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

The big match between the two clubs is April 6 at Bayern’s Allianz Arena, and Bayern has taken two of three matches between the pair this season. Bayern last lost a home league match to BVB in 2014, and has won the last six titles.

The pressure on BVB will be immense as the season moves toward May, and incredibly FiveThirtyEight’s forecasting model has Bayern with a 65 percent chance to win the league.

Will Christian Pulisic leave Dortmund a Bundesliga champion? (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Serie A

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Juventus 19 17 2 0 38 11 27 9-1-0 8-1-0 53
 Napoli 19 14 2 3 37 17 20 8-2-0 6-0-3 44
 Inter Milan 19 12 3 4 31 14 17 7-1-1 5-2-3 39

On one hand, Napoli hosts Juve in their second match of the Serie A season. On the other, Juve just wins everything every darn year and would likely have to drop 10 more points than the Neapolitans the rest of the way. FiveThirtyEight says it’s a 92 percent likelihood Juve wins again.

Will Ronaldo add a scudetto to his Premier League and La Liga crowns? (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Ligue 1

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Paris SG 17 15 2 0 50 10 40 9-0-0 6-2-0 47
 Lille 19 10 4 5 29 19 10 6-3-1 4-1-4 34
 Lyon 18 9 5 4 30 21 9 6-2-2 3-3-2 32

Hahaha. Hahahahah. Hahahahahahahaha.

Yeah, just let PSG have the second half of the season off to focus on the UEFA Champions League. FiveThirtyEight has it at better than 99 percent.

“We won already?!?” — Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, probably. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

La Liga

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Barcelona 18 12 4 2 50 20 30 6-2-1 6-2-1 40
 Atlético Madrid 18 9 8 1 26 13 13 7-2-0 2-6-1 35
 Sevilla 18 9 6 3 31 18 13 6-2-1 3-4-2 33
 Alavés 18 9 4 5 21 18 3 5-4-0 4-0-5 31
 Real Madrid 18 9 3 6 26 23 3 6-1-2 3-2-4 30
 Betis 18 7 5 6 21 21 0 4-3-2 3-2-4 26
 Getafe 18 6 7 5 19 15 4 4-1-4 2-6-1 25

The draw between Atleti and Sevilla on Sunday is just the latest nice moment for Barcelona’s title hopes, as the Blaugranas boast a five-point lead on the field and a 10-point advantage on traditional rivals Real Madrid.

Really, though, the title could be sorted in a one-week stretch in late February and early March. After a Champions League first leg at Lyon, Barca goes to Sevilla and Real Madrid on back-to-back league weekends. Win both, and call it a season. It’s 86 percent for Barcelona, according to FiveThirtyEight, with three teams boasting single-digit hopes.

Barca has one really tricky stretch to navigate, and the Champions League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Premier League

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Liverpool 21 17 3 1 49 10 39 9-1-0 8-2-1 54
 Manchester City 21 16 2 3 56 17 39 10-0-1 6-2-2 50
 Tottenham Hotspur 21 16 0 5 46 21 25 6-0-3 10-0-2 48
 Chelsea 21 13 5 3 38 16 22 6-4-1 7-1-2 44
 Arsenal 21 12 5 4 46 31 15 8-2-1 4-3-3 41
 Manchester United 21 11 5 5 43 32 11 6-3-1 5-2-4 38

We saved the best for last (with apologies to BVB and Bayern).

Four of the Top Six — no Manchester United is not really in the discussion — are still alive in the Champions League, and both Chelsea and Arsenal know they can qualify for the UCL via the Europa League crown (how about a UEL final together, draw fixers?).

Yes, Liverpool has lost back-to-back games, but they don’t play Man City again and didn’t use most of their best talents in Monday’s FA Cup loss at Wolves.

The idea that the Reds will drop four more points than Man City isn’t insane, but there are few really tricky stretches for Liverpool. They’ll face Bayern Munich and Manchester United in a five-day February span, but get Spurs and Chelsea at home.

Man City has Arsenal, Spurs, and Chelsea at home, with the Manchester Derby away, a favorable mix, while Spurs host Man Utd and Arsenal while traveling to City, Liverpool, and Man Utd (the last one Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Put another way — and barring a prolonged injury issue — Liverpool losing a hold of their first PL title would be a legitimate choke job, to the tune of a Reds title being 73 percent according to FiveThirtyEight.com.

Liverpool is in pole position to win its first title of the Premier League era. (AP Photo/Jon Super)