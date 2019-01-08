More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Bayern bid again for Hudson-Odoi, Fabregas move held up, and more

By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2019, 12:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich is in hot pursuit of Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi, and the German giants came a step closer to signing him on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]  

According to The Guardian, Bayern has made a fourth bid to sign Hudson-Odoi, this time proposing a $45.6 million transfer fee. The 18-year-old winger has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to leave the club, after struggling to break into the first team and seeing England youth national team teammates Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson succeed at a young age in Germany. It’s believed that the $45.6 million transfer fee is Chelsea’s valuation for Hudson-Odoi, though it’s unclear if they’ll agree.

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has pleaded publicly for Hudson-Odoi to stay, but a large transfer fee and likely large wage increase will be tough to oppose, especially with the club spending big to sign another attacking player in Christian Pulisic. Hudson-Odoi has made just one Premier League appearance this season, though he has featured four times this season in the UEFA Europa League, scoring once.

Here are more transfer rumors from around Europe:

Fabregas move to Monaco on hold

Cesc Fabregas is reportedly on his way to play for his former teammate, Thierry Henry, at Monaco, but Chelsea hasn’t yet signed off on the transfer.

The Spanish midfielder is still under contract at Stamford Bridge and according to reports in England, Chelsea won’t let him leave until a replacement is signed. That’s left Fabregas in limbo, after essentially saying good-bye to the fans in Chelsea’s 2-0 FA Cup win last Saturday against Nottingham Forest.

Fabregas has reportedly agreed to a three-year contract with Monaco, ending a second stint in England after seven seasons in Arsenal’s first team.

Premier League player Power Rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 8, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ahead of Matchweek 22 in the Premier League, our latest rankings

[ MORE: Full Power Rankings archive ]

Plenty of stars from Tottenham, Man City, Liverpool and Man United are in our rankings once again, as the genuine ballers proved their worth over the busy festive period.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections.

  1. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Even
  2. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Even
  3. Fernandinho (Man City) – Up 4
  4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – Up 2
  5. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Up 6
  6. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Down 3
  7. Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) – Down 3
  8. Leroy Sane (Man City) – New entry
  9. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – New entry
  10. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Down 2
  11. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – Down 6
  12. Bernardo Silva (Man City) – New entry
  13. Jesse Lingard (Man United) – New entry
  14. Felipe Anderson (West Ham) – Down 4
  15. Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) – Down 4
  16. Troy Deeney (Watford) – New entry
  17. Fabinho (Liverpool) – Down 3
  18. Raul Jimenez (Wolves) – New entry
  19. Abdoulaye Doucoure (Watford) – Down 2
  20. Marko Arnautovic (West Ham) – Down 2

Egypt chosen to replace Cameroon as African Cup host

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 9:35 AM EST
Leave a comment

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) The Confederation of African Football has chosen Egypt over South Africa to replace Cameroon as host of this year’s African Cup of Nations soccer tournament.

Cameroon was stripped of hosting duties late last year because of poor preparations and violent clashes between separatists and government forces in western parts of the country.

[READ: FA Cup Draw]

Egypt and South Africa were the only two countries to submit bids to replace Cameroon.

CAF awarded the tournament to Egypt, which last hosted the African championship in 2006, after its executive committee met in Dakar on Tuesday.

This year’s African Cup is in June and July, giving Egypt only five months to get ready, and is also the first to be increased from 16 to 24 teams.

The Egypt team is a record seven-time African Cup of Nations champion.

Report: USMNT to face Ecuador, Chile in March friendlies

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJan 8, 2019, 8:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

Gregg Berhalter’s first full strength U.S. Men’s National Team side is setting up friendly matches against a pair of solid South American sides.

Yahoo! Sports’ Doug McIntyre reported that the USMNT is set to face Ecuador in Orlando on March 21 or 22 followed by a match against Chile on March 26 in Houston. Chile currently holds the No. 13 spot in FIFA’s latest world rankings, while Ecuador sits at 57.

The March FIFA dates are the first chance that Berhalter will have to call in a full USMNT squad, with likely call-ups to Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, among others. It will be those players first chance to play in Berhalter’s system, learning his tactical ideas and overall philosophy.

Due to the UEFA Nations League and the near start of 2020 European Championship qualifying, its become much tougher for nations in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL to schedule friendlies with European opposition, as most of their dates are packed with qualifying games.

If the friendly match with Ecuador is accurate, it will be the first of two friendlies in three months the teams will have, with Ecuador scheduled for a pre-Gold Cup friendly.

New US coach Berhalter sets foundation in 1st training camp

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 8, 2019, 7:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) New coach Gregg Berhalter is taking the U.S. national team back to all sorts of basics during his first training camp.

Along with elementary strategic sessions and conditioning work, Berhalter’s plan extends to rather basic accommodations: The 28 Major League Soccer-based players who participated in Berhalter’s first practice Monday are living in dormitory-style group apartments at a training center south of San Diego for more than two weeks.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

“I think it’s a great environment to foster one of the main objectives of our camp, and that’s team-building,” Berhalter said after the workout in postcard-perfect Southern California sun. “We’re here. We’re going to be together here. It’s an intensive period, but I think it’s a focused period. We’re going to get quality time together as a team.”

The U.S. team had conducted its annual January camp in Carson, California, since 2004, with the players staying in hotels and commuting to their training complex just south of downtown Los Angeles. Berhalter elected to move the event 2 1/2 hours south to another well-maintained training complex in this tidy suburb within sight of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The players don’t seem fazed by their accommodations, and they’re intrigued to learn about the new boss’ plans for World Cup qualification and everything in between.

“You’ve got to learn as much as you can as quick as you can,” said Paul Arriola, the attacking midfielder and Chula Vista native. “As much as Gregg is learning about us and trying to fit us all together, we’re trying to do the same with him and his style of play. I think we have a great group here that believes in why we’re here and what we’re going to do.”

Berhalter was formally hired last month after 14 months of team limbo since Bruce Arena’s departure. The New Jersey native is the first American to coach the national team after playing for it at a World Cup, but the 45-year-old European coaching veteran and analytics maven also represents a break from the team’s recent leadership.

Berhalter got his players’ attention with a strong introductory speech Sunday, delivering his priorities and goals for the months and years ahead.

The longtime Columbus Crew coach said he “very clearly laid out the objectives of this training camp, which are team building, team culture, a style of play and competing.”

“We had a competition in training (today),” he added. “We’re going to continue to chart the competition in training and take results of who’s winning these games. Competing is a very big part of our business. But so is building the style of play, and then team cohesion. So we laid out the objectives, but we also talked bigger picture about what we want to be, and who we want to be as a group, and what our mission is.”

The broader mission is to atone for the embarrassment of failing to qualify for last year’s World Cup, but the success of that quest sits within the day-to-day details of building a better team. Few coaches pay more attention to detail than Berhalter, according to the players who know him.

Only MLS-based players can attend this camp, which falls outside a FIFA international window. The leading veteran is Toronto’s Michael Bradley, whose 142 appearances for the U.S. are five more than the rest of the camp roster combined.

“What I would say is Gregg is into it,” explained Bradley, who trained alongside Berhalter as players in 2006 during Bradley’s first stint with the U.S. team. “Gregg loves football. He has real ideas about how he wants his teams to play. (It’s about) details on the field, ideas, how he wants the team to play, what he wants things to look like. There’s going to be real work every day, building what we want this thing to look like.”

Berhalter already revealed he wants a pressing, attack-focused approach. After the U.S. spent the past year breaking in more than 20 new players under interim coach Dave Sarachan, Berhalter is deciding which players can play the new American style.

Although the true results of Berhalter’s modern approach won’t be decided for years, the tools for acquiring that knowledge were visible already in Chula Vista.

Team employees stood on the sideline with tablet computers tracking the players’ movements, and a drone hovered overhead while the workouts were filmed for analysis. Berhalter also plans to establish stronger connections with his players’ clubs in hopes of gathering more analytical data from their day jobs.

The team will train in Chula Vista until Jan. 22 before going on the road to Phoenix and the Bay Area for two exhibitions and several practices. The year gets even more interesting when Christian Pulisic and other Europe-based U.S. players join the team for workouts in March.

Berhalter’s first competitive match is in June at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He will know much more by then about the components available for his rebuilding project.

“It’s extremely important for young guys and myself to be here in camp,” said forward Gyasi Zardes, whose MLS career was revitalized under Berhalter in Columbus last season. “We get a head start for the year and for the season.”