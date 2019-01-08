League Cup, live: Tottenham v. Chelsea

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two of the Premier League’s “Big Six” meet up on Tuesday as Tottenham faces off with Chelsea in the League Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium.

[ LIVE: League Cup semifinal ]

Both managers, Maurizio Sarri of Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham have chosen to select strong sides, with a few backups sprinkled in. Harry Kane gets the start up top with Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son behind Kane while Callum Hudson-Odoi, potentially on his way to Germany with Bayern Munich looking to lock up a transfer, earning a start as well.

Eden Hazard will play in the ‘False 9’ role once again with Alvaro Morata missing out due to injury, so Tottenham’s centerback pairing Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld will have to keep a close eye on the Belgian maestro when he’s on the ball and when he’s making off-the-ball runs.

One of the biggest lineup changes is Pochettino staying with Paulo Gazzaniga in goal over Hugo Lloris against a top opponent. It will be interesting to see how he handles the Chelsea attack.

Click on the link above to follow the action live, and here at on Pro Soccer Talk we will have halftime and full time coverage of the big match:

LINEUPS