More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Everton’s owner hits out; aim is to ‘win the Premier League’

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2019, 10:36 AM EST
Leave a comment

Owner Farhad Moshiri has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Everton Football Club since he took over in February 2016, but the former Arsenal investor hasn’t had a good time of things so far.

Speaking at Everton’s general meeting the majority shareholder revealed that he has told manager Marco Silva that sitting in 11th place in the table “is just not good enough” but that he has the full support of the board to deliver the goods.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s CEO, has added that she believes the Toffees must win Premier League titles as the plough ahead with plans to move into a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock which would cost close to $630 million and seat close to 60,000.

“To win Premier League titles and compete regularly in the Champions League in a world-class, world-renowned football stadium,” Barrett-Baxendale said of Everton’s ambitions.

Steady on…

Evertonians will be delighted to hear all of this but on the pitch not much has changed since Moshiri took over. Sure, he’s chucked plenty of money at the Merseyside club but he’s also had four managers in Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce and now Silva, with only a seventh place finish to show for it.

The fact Everton made Silva their number one choice and gave him plenty to spend in the summer shows they have faith in him, but these comments from Moshiri show that frustration is building in the boardroom as well as the stands at Goodison Park.

Under Silva and new director of football, Marcel Brands, there have been positive results this season but also plenty of lows recently as the Toffees have lost four of their last five PL matches.

“We did our homework and we put a big bet on Marco and we stick with him. He has our total support and we have a professional in Marcel Brands who monitors the progress,” Moshiri explained. “Consistency has been an issue but we have had some terrific performances and the challenge in the second half is to have more of those performances. The football management team are totally focused on it. We know what we are and I’m comfortable.”

Everton last won silverware in 1995 and although they are still in with a decent chance of finishing seventh and qualifying for Europe this season under Silva, the development of the playing style is not going as well as Moshiri and Evertonians had hoped.

Richarlison, Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes have all been top signings, but some of the other recent buys (Theo Walcott, Cenk Tosun and Yerry Mina to name a few) just haven’t worked out.

Being the ‘best of the rest’ must be Everton’s aim and if Moshiri and Everton’s fans are unhappy with that, they must be more patient. Is sacking Silva, just like Koeman, really the road he wants to go down again?

Men In Blazers podcast: Magic of the FA Cup returns

NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2019, 9:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

Rog talks with Gillingham FC superfan Chris Willis about the magic of the FA Cup after the League One Gills defeated Premier League Big Boy Cardiff City over the weekend.

All of the MiB content — pods, videos and stories can be seen here, but to really stay in touch, follow, subscribe, click here:

Subscribe to the podcast OR to update your iTunes subscriptions ]

Click here for the RSS feed ]

Tottenham release update on stadium opening date

Tottenham Hotspur
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2019, 8:45 AM EST
1 Comment

Tottenham Hotspur have announced they will not play at their new stadium until at least March, as the overall delay to the opening of their new 62,062 capacity home will now stretch to six months.

In a statement released on their website Spurs have confirmed that their Premier League games against Watford, Newcastle United and Leicester City will take place at their temporary home, Wembley Stadium, while they will also host Borussia Dortmund their in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg on Feb. 13.

If they reach the FA Cup fifth round and are drawn at home, they will also play that game at Wembley on Feb. 16/17.

That takes them up until the end of February, and their first PL game after the three aforementioned fixtures is, of course, against their bitter north London rivals Arsenal.

It is believed chairman Daniel Levy is keen to have the stadium ready for that clash with the Gunners, although according to reports local police are advising against such a huge match being the first game in the new venue as they are concerned about getting everything in place.

Levy and Spurs have opened the stadium up for recent familiarisation events, which were a big hit, but they again apologized after the latest delay.

“I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience,” Levy said. “The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone. We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks.”

Spurs’ stadium was meant to open I’m September 2018, then December and now March, as issues with the critical safety systems have been the main reason for the continued delays.

At this point, it seems like Spurs should probably hold tight and just open up the 2019-20 campaign in their new stadium.

Stadium issues hit Chicago’s USL franchise

USL Chicago
Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 8:04 AM EST
2 Comments

CHICAGO (AP) The owner of the Chicago Cubs has pulled out of plans to invest in a United Soccer League team after developers scrapped a planned 20,000-seat stadium.

Sterling Bay, a real estate development company, announced last year the formation of a joint venture with Tom Ricketts to own the team. On Tuesday, Sterling Bay said it will redesign its $6 billion, 54-acre Lincoln Yards project on Chicago’s North Side excluding the stadium.

A spokesman says the Ricketts family is disappointed by the decision.

The developer announced the decision after the alderman representing the neighborhood where the stadium was to be located pointed out the opposition of residents to its construction.

Despite Sterling Bay’s decision, USL spokesman Ryan Madden said the league will work to meet the appetite for professional soccer in Chicago by delivering a club and a stadium to the city.

League Cup semi preview: Just how stunning an upset?

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 8, 2019, 10:09 PM EST
Leave a comment

We saw what Manchester City’s second unit is capable of doing to a Championship side when Pep Guardiola‘s men deconstructed Rotherham United to the tune of 7-0 in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

[ RECAP: Spurs 1-0 Chelsea ]

So what can City do to a mid-table side from League One? And how unthinkable an upset is a Burton Albion victory, especially since manager Nigel Clough was “staggered” by reaching the semi via a defeat of Middlesbrough?

Well, let’s think on it.

Burton Albion’s only defeat of a Premier League team this season is a 2-1 take down of visiting Burnley, and all five of their League Cup wins have come by single goals.

And while City may have lost to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup last season, that was not in a round on the precipice of a final.

Clough, no stranger to the upper reaches of competition, puts its plainly. From The Telegraph:

“It’s almost a bye to the final for City. I don’t think we can go into it thinking we’ve got a fighting chance of winning it,” he says, deadly serious. “If we beat them over two legs, it will be the biggest shock of all time. I don’t know what Pep’s thinking will be but I would imagine it will be to make the second leg irrelevant. But we’ve got to try and do the opposite to that and try to retain a glimmer of hope.”

What is Pep thinking, then (Let’s keep up the thinking theme)?

“Winning is important,” he said. “The Carabao Cup is the more local competition. Everybody is happy to win and nobody is sad if they go out in the competition. We are here in the semi-final and we want to win.”

Burton beating Man City over two legs would be on par with Leicester City winning the Premier League. Is that too bold to say?