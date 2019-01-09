More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Man City v. Burton Albion

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2019, 2:14 PM EST
Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City host third-tier Burton Albion in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal Wednesday (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET), with Pep Guardiola‘s men expected to put one foot in the final at Wembley on February 24.

They are of course also the reigning League Cup champs, and with either Chelsea or Tottenham awaiting the winner in the final, many expect a classic encounter with City involved.

City are the heavy favorites against Burton, who are managed by Nigel Clough and have caused plenty of upsets on their way to the final four of this competition for the first time in their history. The Brewers have beaten Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, but there’s no doubting their underdog status in this one. They will be hoping the tie is still somewhat in the balance when they host the second leg at their tiny Pirelli Stadium in two weeks time.

Click the link above to follow the action from the Etihad Stadium, while we wrap up the semifinal action right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

LINEUPS

Bayern Munich announce Benjamin Pavard signing

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich has signed France defender Benjamin Pavard from Bundesliga rival Stuttgart for next season.

The Bavarian team says the 22-year-old Pavard, who played six games at right back to help France win the World Cup, will join on July 1.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says Pavard has singed “a five-year contract. He’s a young player and a world champion. We’re very glad and proud to have gained such a player for FC Bayern.”

Pavard helped Stuttgart to Bundesliga promotion in 2017 after joining from Lille the year before. He has played 69 league games, though he is currently out with a thigh injury.

Top American referee Mark Geiger is retiring

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
NEW YORK (AP) Mark Geiger, the first American to referee in the knockout stage of the World Cup, is retiring after 15 seasons in Major League Soccer.

The Professional Referee Organization, which oversees on-field officials in the United States and Canada, plans to announce Wednesday that the 44-year-old will become its director of senior match officials. He will report to former Premier League referee Howard Webb, PRO’s general manager.

Geiger says “at 48, when the next World Cup would happen, I didn’t think I would be at the same point that I am at right now.”

He has been bothered by his left Achilles tendon.

A former math teacher from Beachwood, New Jersey, Geiger became the second American to referee at two World Cups, after David Socha in 1982 and 1986. Geiger refereed three matches at each of the last two World Cups, including round of 16 matchups between France and Nigeria in 2014, and between England and Colombia last year. He also refereed the 2014 MLS Cup final.

Transfer rumors: Morata out, Icardi in at Chelsea; Perisic to Man United

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2019, 11:38 AM EST
Chelsea’s search for a new striker continues, as Alvaro Morata’s time at Stamford Bridge appears to be almost up.

A report from ESPN says that Morata’s agent, who flew to London today, will discuss the future of the Spanish striker with Chelsea’s hierarchy as Sevilla want to sign him on loan. Another report from Cope states that Atletico Madrid have also entered the race to sign Morata.

It is believed the deal for the 26-year-old would initially be a loan move for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.

Per the report Sevilla are extremely keen on signing Morata to boost their chances of a top four finish in La Liga, and it is quite clear that Maurizio Sarri isn’t a fan of the former Real Madrid and Juventus star as he’s played Eden Hazard up top as the false nine in recent matches. The report claims that Morata is also willing to take a pay cut to join Sevilla.

Morata’s time at Chelsea has been riddled with small injuries and a lack of confidence and form, with the Spanish international scoring 24 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Real Madrid for a fee of up to $89 million in the summer of 2017.

Who could replace Morata? Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson is high on their list but he would cost over $70 million to buy in January, and Sarri is said to favor bringing in Gonzalo Higuain but he is embroiled in a complex deal between Juventus and AC Milan.

Mauro Icardi is said to be their top target but Inter Milan’s Argentine striker would not come cheap.

But his agent and wife, Wanda Nara, has said the following after stating that Icardi signing a new deal at Inter is a “very long way off” as things stand, as he has just just over two years left on his current contract.

“We have a very good relationship with the two biggest clubs in Spain, who are very interested in Mauro. As well as one in France and one in England.”

Intriguing.

The other option for Chelsea is bringing in veteran Higuain on loan, which is something we talked about at Pro Soccer Talk yesterday. Higuain would be the cheapest option and Sarri trusts him from their time working together at Napoli in the past. It appears that both Morata and Olivier Giroud are surplus to requirements for the rest of the season at Chelsea.

In non-Chelsea striker related news, Manchester United have once again been linked with a move for Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian winger has been linked with a move United time and time again over the past 12 months, and the 29-year-old was said to be a transfer target of Jose Mourinho.

According to Tuttosport in Italy, Inter Milan is said to be willing to part with Perisic in January so that they can get the funds together to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid in the summer. The 33-year-old reigning World Player of the Year has been long linked with a move to Italy’s Serie A.

Do United need Perisic? Probably not anymore.

Anthony Martial is back in the picture, so too is Alexis Sanchez as they can help Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Romelu Lukaku from wide areas. The last thing United’s caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs is a new winger, as his creaking defense is in dire need of reinforcements. This move for Perisic, despite him being a fine player, would not make any sense.

Then again, let me know when the transfer window has made much sense in recent years…

Everton’s owner hits out; aim is to ‘win the Premier League’

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2019, 10:36 AM EST
Owner Farhad Moshiri has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Everton Football Club since he took over in February 2016, but the former Arsenal investor hasn’t had a good time of things so far.

Speaking at Everton’s general meeting the majority shareholder revealed that he has told manager Marco Silva that sitting in 11th place in the table “is just not good enough” but that he has the full support of the board to deliver the goods.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s CEO, has added that she believes the Toffees must win Premier League titles as the plough ahead with plans to move into a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock which would cost close to $630 million and seat close to 60,000.

“To win Premier League titles and compete regularly in the Champions League in a world-class, world-renowned football stadium,” Barrett-Baxendale said of Everton’s ambitions.

Steady on…

Evertonians will be delighted to hear all of this but on the pitch not much has changed since Moshiri took over. Sure, he’s chucked plenty of money at the Merseyside club but he’s also had four managers in Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce and now Silva, with only a seventh place finish to show for it.

The fact Everton made Silva their number one choice and gave him plenty to spend in the summer shows they have faith in him, but these comments from Moshiri show that frustration is building in the boardroom as well as the stands at Goodison Park.

Under Silva and new director of football, Marcel Brands, there have been positive results this season but also plenty of lows recently as the Toffees have lost four of their last five PL matches.

“We did our homework and we put a big bet on Marco and we stick with him. He has our total support and we have a professional in Marcel Brands who monitors the progress,” Moshiri explained. “Consistency has been an issue but we have had some terrific performances and the challenge in the second half is to have more of those performances. The football management team are totally focused on it. We know what we are and I’m comfortable.”

Everton last won silverware in 1995 and although they are still in with a decent chance of finishing seventh and qualifying for Europe this season under Silva, the development of the playing style is not going as well as Moshiri and Evertonians had hoped.

Richarlison, Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes have all been top signings, but some of the other recent buys (Theo Walcott, Cenk Tosun and Yerry Mina to name a few) just haven’t worked out.

Being the ‘best of the rest’ must be Everton’s aim and if Moshiri and Everton’s fans are unhappy with that, they must be more patient. Is sacking Silva, just like Koeman, really the road he wants to go down again?