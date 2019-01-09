Men In Blazers podcast: Magic of the FA Cup returns

Owner Farhad Moshiri has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into Everton Football Club since he took over in February 2016, but the former Arsenal investor hasn’t had a good time of things so far.

Speaking at Everton’s general meeting the majority shareholder revealed that he has told manager Marco Silva that sitting in 11th place in the table “is just not good enough” but that he has the full support of the board to deliver the goods.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Everton’s CEO, has added that she believes the Toffees must win Premier League titles as the plough ahead with plans to move into a new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock which would cost close to $630 million and seat close to 60,000.

“To win Premier League titles and compete regularly in the Champions League in a world-class, world-renowned football stadium,” Barrett-Baxendale said of Everton’s ambitions.

Steady on…

Evertonians will be delighted to hear all of this but on the pitch not much has changed since Moshiri took over. Sure, he’s chucked plenty of money at the Merseyside club but he’s also had four managers in Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce and now Silva, with only a seventh place finish to show for it.

The fact Everton made Silva their number one choice and gave him plenty to spend in the summer shows they have faith in him, but these comments from Moshiri show that frustration is building in the boardroom as well as the stands at Goodison Park.

Under Silva and new director of football, Marcel Brands, there have been positive results this season but also plenty of lows recently as the Toffees have lost four of their last five PL matches.

“We did our homework and we put a big bet on Marco and we stick with him. He has our total support and we have a professional in Marcel Brands who monitors the progress,” Moshiri explained. “Consistency has been an issue but we have had some terrific performances and the challenge in the second half is to have more of those performances. The football management team are totally focused on it. We know what we are and I’m comfortable.”

Everton last won silverware in 1995 and although they are still in with a decent chance of finishing seventh and qualifying for Europe this season under Silva, the development of the playing style is not going as well as Moshiri and Evertonians had hoped.

Richarlison, Lucas Digne and Andre Gomes have all been top signings, but some of the other recent buys (Theo Walcott, Cenk Tosun and Yerry Mina to name a few) just haven’t worked out.

Being the ‘best of the rest’ must be Everton’s aim and if Moshiri and Everton’s fans are unhappy with that, they must be more patient. Is sacking Silva, just like Koeman, really the road he wants to go down again?

