PSG stunned by Guingamp, out of Coupe de la Ligue

Paris Saint-Germain was knocked out of the Coupe de la Ligue after a stunning 2-1 loss to Guingamp, marking the club’s first loss in the competition since November of 2012 when they fell in the quarterfinals to St. Etienne on penalties.

After a scoreless halftime that saw PSG fail to put any of its six shots on target, Neymar put the French giants up in the 62nd minute with a powerful far-post header. They would hold onto that lead until the 81st minute when Guingamp began its comeback.

Juan Bernat was penalized for body-checking Marcus Coco off the ball in the area, allowing Yeni N’Gbakoto to step up and convert the awarded spot-kick. With the game level and nine minutes remaining, PSG pushed for a winner, but it was the visitors who would find the answer at Parc des Princes. Thilo Kehrer was softly penalized for taking down Marcus Thuram at the top of the box, with the 22-year-old German international caught back on his heels, eventually falling over in the path of Thuram who was happy to go down as well.

Thuram – the son the highest-capped French international Lilian Thuram – stepped up and converted his penalty for the lead three minutes into stoppage time, providing Guingamp with a dramatic winner. The loss for PSG comes despite holding a whopping 76% possession throughout the match and rifling off 18 shots, with just two of those on target.

PSG had won the Coupe de la Ligue in each of the last five campaigns, marking further dominance over the French league that sits nicely alongside its five league titles over the last six seasons. Across its five straight Cup victories, PSG had scored 50 goals while conceding just 14.

Guingamp currently sits bottom of the Ligue 1 table, while PSG holds a 13-point lead over the rest of the league.

