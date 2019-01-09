Reports: Gabbiadini leaves Southampton for Sampdoria

Manolo Gabbiadini‘s Southampton tenure came in like a lion and went out like a lamb.

The Italian striker scored six goals in his first four matches with the club after signing from Napoli in the winter of 2017, but has scored just six goals since, and it seems a transfer back to Italy is all but complete.

Multiple reports in England, including The Guardian and Sky Sports, have written that Gabbiadini is on his way to Sampdoria who will pay $15 million for the 27-year-old. Officially, Gabbiadini will finish out the season on loan before the move is made permanent in the summer. He originally cost Southampton nearly $20 million, so his two-year stay at St. Mary’s was not profitable for the club. His Southampton contract was set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Gabbiadini’s departure was heavily rumored for months, and it seems his fate was sealed by new Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who brought the Italian off the bench in his first match in charge, and since has not included him in any Saints matchday squad. Gabbiadini recorded just a single Premier League goal this season in nearly 500 league minutes.

His new destination is a familiar one, as Gabbiadini played for Sampdoria from 2013-2015 before moving to Napoli. He scored 15 Serie A goals in 47 league appearances for Sampdoria in his previous spell, plus four more goals in three Coppa Italia showings.

