More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Reports: Gabbiadini leaves Southampton for Sampdoria

By Kyle BonnJan 9, 2019, 7:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manolo Gabbiadini‘s Southampton tenure came in like a lion and went out like a lamb.

The Italian striker scored six goals in his first four matches with the club after signing from Napoli in the winter of 2017, but has scored just six goals since, and it seems a transfer back to Italy is all but complete.

Multiple reports in England, including The Guardian and Sky Sports, have written that Gabbiadini is on his way to Sampdoria who will pay $15 million for the 27-year-old. Officially, Gabbiadini will finish out the season on loan before the move is made permanent in the summer. He originally cost Southampton nearly $20 million, so his two-year stay at St. Mary’s was not profitable for the club. His Southampton contract was set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Gabbiadini’s departure was heavily rumored for months, and it seems his fate was sealed by new Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who brought the Italian off the bench in his first match in charge, and since has not included him in any Saints matchday squad. Gabbiadini recorded just a single Premier League goal this season in nearly 500 league minutes.

His new destination is a familiar one, as Gabbiadini played for Sampdoria from 2013-2015 before moving to Napoli. He scored 15 Serie A goals in 47 league appearances for Sampdoria in his previous spell, plus four more goals in three Coppa Italia showings.

Monaco keeper scores penalty winner in Coupe de la Ligue quarters

AS Monaco official Twitter
By Kyle BonnJan 9, 2019, 7:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

It took 22 penalties to finally find a winner, but find a winner they did as Monaco advanced past fellow Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais in Coupe de la Ligue action.

The two sides had drawn 1-1 on goals from Monaco’s Rony Lopes and Rennais’ Benjamin Bourigeaud, with the visitors at Stade Louis striking first on the half-hour mark and Thierry Henry’s squad equalizing nine minutes after the break.

In the penalty shootout, each side missed twice in the original five-man pod, with Belgian youngster Youri Tielemans and Swiss international Kamil Glick missing for Monaco, while former Newcastle attacker Hatem Ben Arfa and Algerian international Mehdi Zeffane failing to score for Stade Rennais.

Everyone in spots 7-10 made their penalties, before Stade Rennais goalkeeper Tomas Koubek. That left 20-year-old Monaco goalkeeper Loic Badiashile to bag the winner, which he did.

Monaco did not win a single match under Thierry Henry until November 24, but they have won two in league play since then along with Wednesday’s Coupe de la Ligue victory, moving them into the semifinals of the competition. They still remain five points from safety in the Ligue 1 table, currently 19th with 13 points on the campaign.

PSG stunned by Guingamp, out of Coupe de la Ligue

Paris Saint-Germain official Twitter
By Kyle BonnJan 9, 2019, 5:22 PM EST
Leave a comment

Paris Saint-Germain was knocked out of the Coupe de la Ligue after a stunning 2-1 loss to Guingamp, marking the club’s first loss in the competition since November of 2012 when they fell in the quarterfinals to St. Etienne on penalties.

After a scoreless halftime that saw PSG fail to put any of its six shots on target, Neymar put the French giants up in the 62nd minute with a powerful far-post header. They would hold onto that lead until the 81st minute when Guingamp began its comeback.

Juan Bernat was penalized for body-checking Marcus Coco off the ball in the area, allowing Yeni N’Gbakoto to step up and convert the awarded spot-kick. With the game level and nine minutes remaining, PSG pushed for a winner, but it was the visitors who would find the answer at Parc des Princes. Thilo Kehrer was softly penalized for taking down Marcus Thuram at the top of the box, with the 22-year-old German international caught back on his heels, eventually falling over in the path of Thuram who was happy to go down as well.

Thuram – the son the highest-capped French international Lilian Thuram – stepped up and converted his penalty for the lead three minutes into stoppage time, providing Guingamp with a dramatic winner. The loss for PSG comes despite holding a whopping 76% possession throughout the match and rifling off 18 shots, with just two of those on target.

PSG had won the Coupe de la Ligue in each of the last five campaigns, marking further dominance over the French league that sits nicely alongside its five league titles over the last six seasons. Across its five straight Cup victories, PSG had scored 50 goals while conceding just 14.

Guingamp currently sits bottom of the Ligue 1 table, while PSG holds a 13-point lead over the rest of the league.

Man City obliterates Burton Albion 9-0 in Carabao Cup

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 9, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

Manchester City started a strong lineup in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal against League One side Burton Albion, and boy did it pay off.

Pep Guardiola‘s side put on an attacking clinic for the ages as they hammered Burton 9-0 as Gabriel Jesus picked up four goals, while five other blue shirts found the back of the net, including Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, and Riyad Mahrez.

A few Manchester City starters were rested, with Sergio Aguero not in the squad and Ederson, John Stones, and Raheem Sterling all on the bench, but de Bruyne, Walker, and Jesus all found the starting lineup as did David Silva and Ilkay Gundoguan, and the lower league minnows never had a chance.

De Bruyne scored just five minutes in to begin the onslaught, and Manchester City never looked back. Jesus opened his bursting account on the half-hour mark, and doubled his number four minutes later thanks to a great chip from Gundoguan.

Jesus had his hat-trick just before the hour mark, and bagged a fourth five minutes past it. Academy product Phil Foden also got in on the action in the 62nd minute as City scored four goals in a 13-minute second half span. Oleksandr Zinchenko also scored, and Mahrez’s messy effort trickled in with seven minutes remaining to complete the demolition.

After putting seven goals past Rotherham in early FA Cup action last time out, Manchester City becomes the first English club to record at least a combined 16 goals across two consecutive fixtures since they did it back in 1987 (source: Opta). Burton Albion had achieved much just to reach this point of the competition, having already defeated Premier League side Burnley back in the third round and taking down fellow Championship clubs Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, and Middlesbrough on its way to the semifinals.

Manchester City takes its incredible goalscoring form back to the Premier League where they face newly-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday followed by a Sunday meeting with Huddersfield Town, before the second leg against Burton Albion which will be little more than a formality.

Asian Cup wrap: Japan survives, Qatar wins

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 9, 2019, 4:49 PM EST
Leave a comment

In Asian Cup action earlier today, Group F got its group stage play under way, as one of the favorites was forced to hold on at the end.

Japan took on Turkmenistan in Abu Dhabi, and it was quite the wire-to-wire scare for one of the stronger teams in the field. Turkmenistan went in front on the game’s opening goal just before the half-hour mark as Arslanmurat Amanov unleashed a beautiful strike from outside the box.

It was Turkmenistan’s lead into halftime, but it wouldn’t last long out of the break as Werder Bremen striker Yuya Osako first brought Japan level in the 56th minute with a great move in the box before a tap-in four minutes later put them 2-1 in front. 20-year-old Ritsu Doan picked up the eventual winner, scoring in the 71st minute on a big deflection to put Japan up 3-1.

That would prove vital, as Turkmenistan halved the deficit through a penalty converted by 34-year-old Ahmet Atayev with just 11 minutes remaining, and while they fought for an equalizer, Japan held them off through the final whistle.

The three points would bring Japan level with Uzbekistan atop Group F, with Uzbekistan winning 2-1 over Oman on goals from Ahmedov Ofil and Eldor Shomurodov, with the latter’s winner coming in the 85th minute on a close-range effort inside the near-post that Oman goalkeeper Faiz Al-Rushaidi will want to have back.

Finally, Qatar put itself in a good early position with a 2-0 win over Lebanon on second-half goals from Bassam Hisham and Moez Ali. Hisham’s 65th minute strike came on a well-struck free-kick from just outside the top of the box, while Ali added on in the 79th minute with an open-net tap-in after pouncing on a save forced by Abdelaziz Hatim.