Reports: Ramsey to Juventus a done deal

According to a number of reports in England, Aaron Ramsey has a completed deal in place to join Italian giants Juventus after the end of the season when his Arsenal contract expires.

Both Sky Sports and The Guardian are reporting that Ramsey’s free transfer is complete, with The Guardian claiming he will make $46 million over the life of the five-year contract. That total would make him the second-highest paid player on the Juventus squad.

The 28-year-old has been one of the most coveted free agents this season, with Arsenal revealing they will not re-sign him. He was linked with clubs like Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but Juventus has been the front-runner for weeks.

Ramsey, a Cardiff City youth product, moved to Arsenal from Cardiff City in the summer of 2008. He has made 356 appearances for the Gunners over the course of his career, and while injuries have often caused him to miss significant time, his presence in the midfield has proven a consistent factor for Arsenal in his tenure. Ramsey is considered a valuable two-way player adding defensive contributions but also a cutting-edge passing ability from deep in midfield.

Ramsey has 18 Premier League appearances this season, scoring two goals and assisting six others. He will join a crowded but slightly aging Juventus midfield that includes Miralem Pjanic, Emre Can, Sami Khedira, Rodrigo Betancur, and Blaise Matuidi. Khedira may leave the club at the end of the season.

