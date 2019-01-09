More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Reports: West Ham receives sizable bid for Arnautovic from China

By Kyle BonnJan 9, 2019, 3:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

According to a number of reports in England, including the BBC, West Ham has a sizable offer in hand from a Chinese club for playmaker Marko Arnautovic, and while the club reportedly has “no desire to sell,” it could be difficult to keep Arnautovic focused on the Premier League with such a giant offer on his plate.

Arnautovic has been linked with top Premier League clubs over the past few years, even dating back to his time at Stoke City before moving to West Ham in the summer of 2017, but this $45 million offer from an unnamed Chinese club could at the very least set the market for the 29-year-old Austrian.

While this was not featured in the BBC report, Sky Sports quoted someone at West Ham on the record saying “£35m would be nowhere near enough for such a key player.”

The wages are likely what would turn Arnautovic’s head, and while the top reports on the situation did not mention what the Chinese club could offer, talkSport’s Lee Clayton says the wages presented in the offer are “amazing” and insinuates that Arnautovic could potentially force his way out.

Arnautovic has seven goals in 15 Premier League appearances this season, following up a full campaign with 11 goals for West Ham in 31 appearances last time around.

LIVE, League Cup semifinal: Man City v. Burton Albion

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2019, 2:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City host third-tier Burton Albion in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal Wednesday (kick off, 2:45 p.m. ET), with Pep Guardiola‘s men expected to put one foot in the final at Wembley on February 24.

They are of course also the reigning League Cup champs, and with either Chelsea or Tottenham awaiting the winner in the final, many expect a classic encounter with City involved.

[ LIVE: League Cup semifinal ]

City are the heavy favorites against Burton, who are managed by Nigel Clough and have caused plenty of upsets on their way to the final four of this competition for the first time in their history. The Brewers have beaten Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, but there’s no doubting their underdog status in this one. They will be hoping the tie is still somewhat in the balance when they host the second leg at their tiny Pirelli Stadium in two weeks time.

Click the link above to follow the action from the Etihad Stadium, while we wrap up the semifinal action right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

LINEUPS

Bayern Munich announce Benjamin Pavard signing

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 1:18 PM EST
Leave a comment

MUNICH (AP) Bayern Munich has signed France defender Benjamin Pavard from Bundesliga rival Stuttgart for next season.

The Bavarian team says the 22-year-old Pavard, who played six games at right back to help France win the World Cup, will join on July 1.

[ MORE: Bundesliga schedule  ] 

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic says Pavard has singed “a five-year contract. He’s a young player and a world champion. We’re very glad and proud to have gained such a player for FC Bayern.”

Pavard helped Stuttgart to Bundesliga promotion in 2017 after joining from Lille the year before. He has played 69 league games, though he is currently out with a thigh injury.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Top American referee Mark Geiger is retiring

Getty Images
Associated PressJan 9, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) Mark Geiger, the first American to referee in the knockout stage of the World Cup, is retiring after 15 seasons in Major League Soccer.

The Professional Referee Organization, which oversees on-field officials in the United States and Canada, plans to announce Wednesday that the 44-year-old will become its director of senior match officials. He will report to former Premier League referee Howard Webb, PRO’s general manager.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]  

Geiger says “at 48, when the next World Cup would happen, I didn’t think I would be at the same point that I am at right now.”

He has been bothered by his left Achilles tendon.

A former math teacher from Beachwood, New Jersey, Geiger became the second American to referee at two World Cups, after David Socha in 1982 and 1986. Geiger refereed three matches at each of the last two World Cups, including round of 16 matchups between France and Nigeria in 2014, and between England and Colombia last year. He also refereed the 2014 MLS Cup final.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Transfer rumors: Morata out, Icardi in at Chelsea; Perisic to Man United

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 9, 2019, 11:38 AM EST
Leave a comment

Chelsea’s search for a new striker continues, as Alvaro Morata’s time at Stamford Bridge appears to be almost up.

A report from ESPN says that Morata’s agent, who flew to London today, will discuss the future of the Spanish striker with Chelsea’s hierarchy as Sevilla want to sign him on loan. Another report from Cope states that Atletico Madrid have also entered the race to sign Morata.

It is believed the deal for the 26-year-old would initially be a loan move for the rest of the season, with an option to buy.

Per the report Sevilla are extremely keen on signing Morata to boost their chances of a top four finish in La Liga, and it is quite clear that Maurizio Sarri isn’t a fan of the former Real Madrid and Juventus star as he’s played Eden Hazard up top as the false nine in recent matches. The report claims that Morata is also willing to take a pay cut to join Sevilla.

Morata’s time at Chelsea has been riddled with small injuries and a lack of confidence and form, with the Spanish international scoring 24 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions since arriving from Real Madrid for a fee of up to $89 million in the summer of 2017.

Who could replace Morata? Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson is high on their list but he would cost over $70 million to buy in January, and Sarri is said to favor bringing in Gonzalo Higuain but he is embroiled in a complex deal between Juventus and AC Milan.

Mauro Icardi is said to be their top target but Inter Milan’s Argentine striker would not come cheap.

But his agent and wife, Wanda Nara, has said the following after stating that Icardi signing a new deal at Inter is a “very long way off” as things stand, as he has just just over two years left on his current contract.

“We have a very good relationship with the two biggest clubs in Spain, who are very interested in Mauro. As well as one in France and one in England.”

Intriguing.

The other option for Chelsea is bringing in veteran Higuain on loan, which is something we talked about at Pro Soccer Talk yesterday. Higuain would be the cheapest option and Sarri trusts him from their time working together at Napoli in the past. It appears that both Morata and Olivier Giroud are surplus to requirements for the rest of the season at Chelsea.

In non-Chelsea striker related news, Manchester United have once again been linked with a move for Ivan Perisic.

The Croatian winger has been linked with a move United time and time again over the past 12 months, and the 29-year-old was said to be a transfer target of Jose Mourinho.

According to Tuttosport in Italy, Inter Milan is said to be willing to part with Perisic in January so that they can get the funds together to sign Luka Modric from Real Madrid in the summer. The 33-year-old reigning World Player of the Year has been long linked with a move to Italy’s Serie A.

Do United need Perisic? Probably not anymore.

Anthony Martial is back in the picture, so too is Alexis Sanchez as they can help Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Romelu Lukaku from wide areas. The last thing United’s caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs is a new winger, as his creaking defense is in dire need of reinforcements. This move for Perisic, despite him being a fine player, would not make any sense.

Then again, let me know when the transfer window has made much sense in recent years…