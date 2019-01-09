Tottenham release update on stadium opening date

Tottenham Hotspur have announced they will not play at their new stadium until at least March, as the overall delay to the opening of their new 62,062 capacity home will now stretch to six months.
In a statement released on their website Spurs have confirmed that their Premier League games against Watford, Newcastle United and Leicester City will take place at their temporary home, Wembley Stadium, while they will also host Borussia Dortmund their in the UEFA Champions League last 16 first leg on Feb. 13.
If they reach the FA Cup fifth round and are drawn at home, they will also play that game at Wembley on Feb. 16/17.
That takes them up until the end of February, and their first PL game after the three aforementioned fixtures is, of course, against their bitter north London rivals Arsenal.
It is believed chairman Daniel Levy is keen to have the stadium ready for that clash with the Gunners, although according to reports local police are advising against such a huge match being the first game in the new venue as they are concerned about getting everything in place.
Levy and Spurs have opened the stadium up for recent familiarisation events, which were a big hit, but they again apologized after the latest delay.
“I should like to apologise to our fans and thank you for your continued patience,” Levy said. “The response from those who attended the familiarisation event was great to hear and reinforced our commitment to deliver an exceptional matchday experience for everyone. We shall now seek clarity in respect of building test schedules and test event dates and provide further information on these in the next two to three weeks.”
Spurs’ stadium was meant to open I’m September 2018, then December and now March, as issues with the critical safety systems have been the main reason for the continued delays.
At this point, it seems like Spurs should probably hold tight and just open up the 2019-20 campaign in their new stadium.
CHICAGO (AP) The owner of the Chicago Cubs has pulled out of plans to invest in a United Soccer League team after developers scrapped a planned 20,000-seat stadium.
Sterling Bay, a real estate development company, announced last year the formation of a joint venture with Tom Ricketts to own the team. On Tuesday, Sterling Bay said it will redesign its $6 billion, 54-acre Lincoln Yards project on Chicago’s North Side excluding the stadium.
A spokesman says the Ricketts family is disappointed by the decision.
The developer announced the decision after the alderman representing the neighborhood where the stadium was to be located pointed out the opposition of residents to its construction.
Despite Sterling Bay’s decision, USL spokesman Ryan Madden said the league will work to meet the appetite for professional soccer in Chicago by delivering a club and a stadium to the city.
League Cup semi preview: Just how stunning an upset?
Burton Albion’s only defeat of a Premier League team this season is a 2-1 take down of visiting Burnley, and all five of their League Cup wins have come by single goals.
And while City may have lost to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup last season, that was not in a round on the precipice of a final.
Clough, no stranger to the upper reaches of competition, puts its plainly. From The Telegraph:
“It’s almost a bye to the final for City. I don’t think we can go into it thinking we’ve got a fighting chance of winning it,” he says, deadly serious. “If we beat them over two legs, it will be the biggest shock of all time. I don’t know what Pep’s thinking will be but I would imagine it will be to make the second leg irrelevant. But we’ve got to try and do the opposite to that and try to retain a glimmer of hope.”
What is Pep thinking, then (Let’s keep up the thinking theme)?
“Winning is important,” he said. “The Carabao Cup is the more local competition. Everybody is happy to win and nobody is sad if they go out in the competition. We are here in the semi-final and we want to win.”
Burton beating Man City over two legs would be on par with Leicester City winning the Premier League. Is that too bold to say?
That would almost certainly seal Alvaro Morata’s exit from Stamford Bridge. He’s been linked with Sevilla, and an in-kind loan to Milan is not out of the question.
Higuain has had success under Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri while the pair were at Napoli. He scored a remarkable 36 goals in 35 Serie A matches during the 2015-16 season, and has not bagged less than 15 league goals in a full season since 2007-08.
He’s scored six times in 15 matches this season, adding two more in Europa League. Higuain is 10 goals away from 300 in his club career, which started in 2007 at River Plate and boasts stops at Real Madrid, Napoli, and Juventus.
How high would Chelsea sit in the table with a finisher up top? It’s an intriguing question, because Alvaro Morata has scored nine times in 24 matches but just five times in the Premier League. Eden Hazard has three goals and three assists in four matches at center forward, and the Blues went 3-1 including a 2-0 defeat of Man City in which the Belgian set up both goals.
The French-born Argentine striker is the younger brother of Columbus Crew attacker Federico Higuain.
It’s been just 16 days since our last check-in with the Premier League club power rankings, but three more matches have been played and the title race is open again (which technically means it was never closed, but whatever).
All this ahead of a weekend which could see big shake-ups at the bottom of the PL table and our power rankings, as Burnley hosts Fulham and Huddersfield Town heads to Cardiff City.
20. Huddersfield Town — Steve Mounie scored his first goal of the season in the 2-1 loss to Burnley, which is not good considering he’s their $15 million striker, had played almost 1000 minutes at that point, and the season started in August. Last week: 20 Season high: 16 Season low: 20
19. Fulham — Flunked its Arsenal test to the tune of 4-1 (it wasn’t that bad), but all will be forgiven with a win at Burnley. Last week: 19 Season high: 11 Season low: 20
18. Newcastle United — If owner Mike Ashley doesn’t give spend significant money this month, he’s going to lose Rafa Benitez and his spot in the Premier League. That’ll make a club’s price tag on the takeover market sink something fierce. Last week: 15 Season high: 13 Season low: 19
17. Burnley — Sean Dyche has his men bag above the red line, and will be looking to truly exhale by beating Fulham at Turf Moor. Last week: 18 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
16. Southampton — Getting a point at Leicester on Saturday would say something big about manager Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s Saints revolution. Last week: 16 Season high: 13 Season low: 20
15. Cardiff City — The Bluebirds can essentially vanquish a relegation rival from their rear view mirrors by handling miserable Huddersfield Town this weekend. Last week: 17 Season high: 15 Season low: 20
14. Bournemouth — Cherries versus the Top Six? 0-7, 0 points. Cherries versus everyone else? 8-3-3. This, perhaps, is why Eddie Howe is always linked with clubs that have a bigger budget; He doesn’t quite have the ponies to run with the best, even for 90 minutes. Last week: 12 Season high: 6 Season low: 14
13. Crystal Palace — Roy Hodgson‘s men are back in time for another second half run. This is what they do. Last week: 14 Season high: 6 Season low: 17
12. Everton — They’ll have to be addressed in a longer post, but I have serious questions about Marco Silva that I’d ask loudly if I wasn’t terrified for Evertonians sake that it would mean Big Sam or some other demon of bad football would be back. Richarlison needs to bail out his benefactor, and soon. Last week: 11 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
11. Watford — I kinda hate this team — not the club, Watford supporters — for clearly being capable of contending for the Top Seven but not putting in consistent performances. Just one win from its last three matches would’ve had them in seventh. Last week: 9 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
10. West Ham United — Manuel Pellegrini‘s men have hit a rough patch, but are showing heart and you wouldn’t bet against them getting something from Arsenal this weekend. Last week: 7
Season high: 6
Season low: 20
9. Brighton and Hove Albion — Unbeaten in three and a sexy pick to steal a point from Liverpool? Last week: 13 Season high: 9 Season low: 19
8. Wolves — Has there ever been a team to have a winning record against the Top Six but a losing record against the rest of the field? Their results are the Moussa Sissoko of results. That’s really unfair to Raul Jimenez, who runs his shorts off, but we’re talking about results not performances. Last week: 8 Season high: 5 Season low: 13
7. Leicester City — They’re doing it again, luring me into the belief that the Foxes are the clear favorite to finish seventh. This all but guarantees a weekend loss to Southampton at the King Power Stadium. Last week: 10 Season high: 7 Season low: 13
6. Arsenal — Just eh. A 4-1 win over Fulham flattered the Gunners, and the club’s clear focus on the future is healthy but uninspiring when it comes to the season. Last week: 4 Season high: 2 Season low: 9
5. Manchester United — Still haven’t played much of anyone in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, but that changes this week with Spurs. Last week: 6 Season high: 4 Season low: 14
4. Chelsea — A new center forward or fully functioning Alvaro Morata could inspire a charge, but right now the Blues look an Eden Hazard injury from dropping out of the Top Four and needing to lean on the Europa League for UCL qualification. Last week: 5 Season high: 1 Season low: 5
3. Spurs — Tottenham still has all five of its Top Six rivals left on its schedule, with three of those away from Wembley/White Hart Lane. It will be difficult to rise above third. Last week: 2 Season high: 2 Season low: 8
2. Man City — More games like the 2-1 win over Liverpool please. Not because City won, but because it was so much fun. Now can they run through the final 17 matches without dropping more than a point or two? Last week: 2 Season high: 1 Season low: 3