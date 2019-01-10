Arlo, Lee and Graeme’s Excellent Adventure, Part 3

Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux are going on another Excellent Adventure.
NBC Sports’ Premier League crew in the UK will be attending two games on opposite sides of London Saturday, as they’ll call West Ham v. Arsenal (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a big London derby and then Chelsea v. Newcastle United (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge.
For Part 3 of the adventure, the guys will be traveling on motorbikes and stopping to take pictures at Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey along the way.
“Announcing two Premier League games on the same day is really great fun, and now we have the added twist of calling a third game the following day, all in the same city!” lead soccer announcer Arlo White said. “We’ve given up trying to race between stadiums as Lee is far too competitive, but we’ll climb on the motorbike taxis after calling West Ham v/ Arsenal and head west across town to Stamford Bridge, and call Chelsea v. Newcastle. We’ll be armed with GoPro cameras so I’m sure we’ll see some famous sights and landmarks along the way!”
They will also be staying in London on Sunday to call the massive clash at Wembley, as Tottenham host Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
“After a night to recover, we’ll head to Wembley on Sunday for a massive game between title chasing Tottenham and a rejuvenated Manchester United. As usual, the games themselves will come first, but it’s the perfect weekend for the three of us and we can’t wait to get started.”
