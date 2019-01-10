More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

NYCFC interested in Aberdeen man Mackay-Steven

By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2019, 6:27 PM EST
New York City FC is turning to the Scottish Premiership in a bid to improve its attack.

Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven, 28, is the name in question. The former Fulham and Liverpool youth is out of contract with Aberdeen after the season.

Mackay-Steven has six goals and two assists in 19 matches, one of the markers come in Europa League qualifying against Burnley.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said NYCFC has reached out to the club, but that Mackay-Steven was unaware of it. From MLSSoccer.com:

“We have been in a fight to get Gary and others to commit for a while now but it is their right to let their contract run down and assess their options. All we’ve asked Gary and his agent is ‘are we still in the running to keep you?’ and they said ‘absolutely’.”

Mackay-Steven would allow Ishmael Tajouri-Shradi to stay on his preferred right side as NYCFC enters the post-David Villa era, although the club has Jesus Medina and Jonathan Lewis under contract as well.

As long as he’s careful near the Hudson in winter, he could do pretty well in MLS. But we’d expect NYCFC to be looking for a center forward who could produce more than Jo Inge Berget‘s four goals and four assists in 24 games last season.

Men in Blazers podcast: John Oliver talks Liverpool, Sarri, more

(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Scleroderma Research Foundation)
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2019, 5:26 PM EST
Emmy Award Winning host of “Last Week Tonight” John Oliver stops by the Panic Room for his annual holiday appearance to talk Liverpool’s season of wonder, Maurizio Sarri‘s sideline style, and what he himself is like as a player.

Top Premier League storylines for Week 22

Martin Rickett/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2019, 4:37 PM EST
The Premier League returns for the first time in a week-and-a-half when Arsenal and West Ham United kick off Saturday morning on NBCSN.

It will be Liverpool’s first unit’s first chance to bounce back from the Man City defeat, while Paul Pogba and Manchester United attempt to prove that their resurgence isn’t down to a forgiving run of schedule.

Solskjaer’s Man Utd gets its first real test at Wembley Stadium
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United, 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The Red Devils have won four-straight Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford, but have faced no test anything like Spurs. Tottenham has its table-topping dreams alive, but will be challenged in its legs and depth due to Tuesday’s tough League Cup semifinal first leg defeat of Chelsea.

Blues protect Top Four status as woeful Newcastle visits
Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC [ STREAM ]

Rafa Benitez‘s Newcastle has been tough to break down this season, but Chelsea will be facing more pressure from itself and fifth place Arsenal. The Blues’ Top Four cushion is just three points, and the Magpies have found success at Stamford Bridge on occasion.

Pep’s men face giant-killing Nuno Espirito Santo‘s Wolves
Man City vs. Wolves, 3 p.m. ET Monday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The visitors have done pretty well against the big boys during their return to the Premier League, but a defeat of Liverpool and a pair of lower league defenses have allowed Man City to find its flow ahead of Monday’s visit. It promises to be a treat in one way or another.

Leaders Liverpool aim to end “barely slump”
Brighton and Hove Albion vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

The Reds were unlucky to not gain a point against City, and fell victim to Jurgen Klopp‘s “Let’s rest almost everyone” strategy in bowing out of another cup competition. Still, it’s two-straight losses for Liverpool and a trip to face Chris Hughton‘s very tricky Seagulls. Brighton is unbeaten in three and angling for a statement win.

Angsty Arnautovic, Irons host Arsenal
West Ham United vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN [ STREAM ]

West Ham’s table charge has slowed in recent weeks, with Manuel Pellegrini‘s men slumping to just four points in four matches. Now 10th in the table, smack in the middle of a seven-team table cluster, the Irons are also dealing with an angry striker. Marko Arnautovic has made noise about wanting Champions League football, but now he’s sitting with a massive money offer from China and West Ham doesn’t want to accept the bid.

Southampton’s Austin banned after ‘abusive gesture’

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2019, 3:42 PM EST
A certain ‘v salute’ has cost Charlie Austin a two-game ban.

The Southampton striker, 29, has been banned by the English Football Association for the ‘abusive gesture’ he made towards Manchester City’s fans on Dec. 30.

Saints lost the game 3-1 and Austin made the gesture towards the travelling Man City supporters as he was subbed off in the 68th minute at St Mary’s.

Austin admitted the charge and will now miss Southampton’s trip to Leicester City on Saturday (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold and online via NBCSports.com) and their FA Cup third round replay against Derby County next week.

He has scored three goals in 18 appearances in all competitions this season and has been used mainly off the bench since Ralph Hasenhuttl took charge in early December.

With Danny Ings and Michael Obafemi out injured, Austin’s untimely suspension will hardly go down well with Hasenhuttl who only has Shane Long or Sam Gallagher (who has just returned from injury and has yet to play in the PL this season) as his available strikers to select for this weekend.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2019, 2:45 PM EST
1 Comment

Matchweek 22 is almost here, and there are some incredible games to look forward to.

Tottenham v. Manchester United is the headline act, no doubt, but there are so many tasty clashes up and down the table.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Man City 3-1 Wolves – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBC) – [STREAM]

Burnley 2-0 Fulham – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

West Ham 1-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 7 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM] 

Cardiff City 2-1 Huddersfield – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Everton 3-2 Bournemouth – (Sunday, 9:15 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

Crystal Palace 1-1 Watford – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 2-2 Man United – (Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leicester City 1-2 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold) – [STREAM

Brighton 2-2 Liverpool – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]