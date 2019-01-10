NYCFC interested in Aberdeen man Mackay-Steven

New York City FC is turning to the Scottish Premiership in a bid to improve its attack.
Aberdeen winger Gary Mackay-Steven, 28, is the name in question. The former Fulham and Liverpool youth is out of contract with Aberdeen after the season.
Mackay-Steven has six goals and two assists in 19 matches, one of the markers come in Europa League qualifying against Burnley.
Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said NYCFC has reached out to the club, but that Mackay-Steven was unaware of it. From MLSSoccer.com:
“We have been in a fight to get Gary and others to commit for a while now but it is their right to let their contract run down and assess their options. All we’ve asked Gary and his agent is ‘are we still in the running to keep you?’ and they said ‘absolutely’.”
Mackay-Steven would allow Ishmael Tajouri-Shradi to stay on his preferred right side as NYCFC enters the post-David Villa era, although the club has Jesus Medina and Jonathan Lewis under contract as well.
As long as he’s careful near the Hudson in winter, he could do pretty well in MLS. But we’d expect NYCFC to be looking for a center forward who could produce more than Jo Inge Berget‘s four goals and four assists in 24 games last season.