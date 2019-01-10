More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Ighalo on the move; Grillitsch to Tottenham

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2019, 11:32 AM EST
2 Comments

Odion Ighalo has told Sky Sports that he wants to return to the Premier League.

The Nigerian international spent two-and-a-half seasons at Watford (two in the PL) from 2014-17 as he scored 16 goals and added four assists in 50 PL starts. He’s spent the past 12 months playing in the Chinese Super League for Changchun Yatai, scoring 36 goals in 55 games but, per the report, Ighalo is flying to the UK this week and wants to hold talks about his future.

A transfer fee of $25 million (what Changchun Yatai paid Watford for Ighalo in January 2017) has been suggested if Ighalo is to be sold, but which PL clubs will be interested in his services?

At a quick glance a few stick out: Southampton, Everton, Leicester and Crystal Palace would all seem like decent spots for him to land as they need added firepower and a target man. Everton have struggled in that area and have the cash the pay Ighalo, while Everton may have to get sell the likes of Shinji Okazaki and Kelechi Iheanacho to bring Ighalo in. Southampton have sold Manolo Gabbiadini, so a spot has opened up but does his style of play suit Ralph Hasenhuttl‘s high-pressing philosophy? Probably not.

Crystal Palace would be a good fit for Ighalo but whether or not they have this kind of cash is another matter. With Christian Benteke about to return from injury, Roy Hodgson may give him a run in the team, while Jordan Ayew has found some decent form in recent weeks in a central role.

Ighalo, 29, could want a move back to the PL as much as he likes, but at the moment there doesn’t seem to be many clubs who could take 1) afford his wages, and 2) have a spot for him to be a regular.

Another report from Sky Sports claims that Tottenham want to sign Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 23, from Hoffenheim.

The report claims that Grillitsch has a release clause in his contract for $24 million and with Mousa Dembele close to sealing a move to Chinese Super League side Beijing Sinobo Guoan, it appears Spurs have found their replacement.

A penny for your thoughts, Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama and Olivier Skipp…

This move seems very much like a Tottenham transfer. A young player who has UEFA Champions League and Bundesliga experience who is ready to make the step to a team competing in the top four of the Premier League each season and is hungry to improve under Mauricio Pochettino.

Grillitsch is a tall defensive midfielder who is comfortable on the ball, and likes to break up the play, so it seems like he would be a direct replacement for Dembele. This potential move says an awful lot about Winks’ future at Tottenham, while Wanyama has been hit by injuries but it appears he could be heading out of the door this summer. Either way, Spurs need extra depth as it is so if Dembele does leave then at least giving Pochettino the cash to bring in a replacement for a few million more is the least Daniel Levy can do.

Right?

Premier League TV, streaming schedule

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Week 22 of the Premier League season is almost here and things are getting very, very interesting at both ends of the table.

MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

The full TV schedule for the games this weekend are below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: Premier League live here ] 

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” for all the goals as they go in around the grounds. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

[ MORE: Premier League “Goal Rush” ] 

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: West Ham v. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Brighton v. Liverpool – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley v. Fulham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Cardiff City v. Huddersfield Town – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace v. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City v. Southampton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
12:30 p.m. ET: Chelsea v. Newcastle United – NBC [STREAM]

Sunday
9:15 a.m. ET: Everton v. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
11:30 a.m. ET: Burnley v. West Ham – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Man City v. Wolves – NBCSN [STREAM]

Arlo, Lee and Graeme’s Excellent Adventure, Part 3

NBC Sports
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2019, 12:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux are going on another Excellent Adventure.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

NBC Sports’ Premier League crew in the UK will be attending two games on opposite sides of London Saturday, as they’ll call West Ham v. Arsenal (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a big London derby and then Chelsea v. Newcastle United (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge.

For Part 3 of the adventure, the guys will be traveling on motorbikes and stopping to take pictures at Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey along the way.

“Announcing two Premier League games on the same day is really great fun, and now we have the added twist of calling a third game the following day, all in the same city!” lead soccer announcer Arlo White said. “We’ve given up trying to race between stadiums as Lee is far too competitive, but we’ll climb on the motorbike taxis after calling West Ham v/ Arsenal and head west across town to Stamford Bridge, and call Chelsea v. Newcastle. We’ll be armed with GoPro cameras so I’m sure we’ll see some famous sights and landmarks along the way!”

They will also be staying in London on Sunday to call the massive clash at Wembley, as Tottenham host Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

“After a night to recover, we’ll head to Wembley on Sunday for a massive game between title chasing Tottenham and a rejuvenated Manchester United.  As usual, the games themselves will come first, but it’s the perfect weekend for the three of us and we can’t wait to get started.”

Stay tuned across our social platforms, including NBC Sport Soccer’s Twitter account, to catch up with the Excellent Adventure 3.

Emery gives update on Arsenal’s transfer plans

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2019, 10:32 AM EST
Leave a comment

Unai Emery is all about the loans.

No, Arsenal’s Spanish manager isn’t in a bit of a financial pickle. He is talking about the other type of loan, as the Gunners aim to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their London derby at West Ham on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), Emery insisted no permanent signings will be made this month.

“We cannot sign anyone permanently. Only loan players this January,” Emery said.

Focusing on links to Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, who played for Emery at Sevilla in the past, he admitted he is a fan of the central midfielder but that a loan move is the only way Suarez switches Catalan’s capital for north London.

“I don’t know now his situation but I know the club is working for the possibility players who can help us with this condition (loan) fast, with a big performance like we need now. I know this player and he is a very good player,” Emery added.

Asked about Ever Banega, another midfielder he worked with previously at Sevilla, Emery was coy but insisted Arsenal is working hard behind-the-scenes to get new players in.

“The club is working, telling me each moment different situations can happen. At the moment I haven’t any news today,” Emery said.

This talk from Emery sums up what we already knew: his transfer budget is small given the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette arriving over the past 18 months and Mesut Ozil’s huge new contract, plus signing Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno and Sokratis over the summer.

On Aaron Ramsey, Emery didn’t add too much that he hasn’t already as it has become clear that the Welsh midfielder has agreed to sign for Italian giants Juventus on a free transfer in the summer and the move is expected to be announced soon.

Do Arsenal need a new central midfielder right now? Probably not. They need to buy new defenders if they’re going to kick on in the second half of the season and seriously challenge to finish in the top four of the Premier League. With a long-term injury to center back Rob Holding, who had started the season so well, Arsenal just haven’t looked comfortable defensively this season and there are real question marks as to whether they will be the case moving forward with this specific squad of players.

There has been some positive news on the injury front this week with Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny, Hector Bellerin, Nacho Monreal and Dinos Mavropanos all back in training and believed to be available for the trip to West Ham.

VIDEO: Player run over, injured by cart on the pitch

ESPN Brasil
By Joe Prince-WrightJan 10, 2019, 9:38 AM EST
1 Comment

Well, this cart managed to do the complete opposite of what it was supposed to do…

Instead of helping an injured player in Brazil, it, um, injured a player.

In a preseason game between Brazilian clubs Trindade Go and Flamengo, a player from Trindade, Bernardo, went down injured after 20 minutes and the treatment cart sped onto the pitch to help him out.

The only problem was, as Bernardo already laid on the pitch in some agony the cart then ran over his ankle and gave him a new injury. Some of the medical staff smirked and the commentators laughed, but the player was clearly in discomfort.

Take a look at the video below to see what happened, as the Bernado managed to shake off having his foot run over and carry on playing as his team won 1-0.

Remarkable scenes.