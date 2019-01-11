Hazard, Van Dijk, Kante named in UEFA’s Team of the Year

Three Premier League players were included in UEFA’s Team of the Year, voted on by more than 1.8 million fans on the confederation’s website.

Chelsea stars Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante along with Virgil Van Dijk headlined the group, which included four Real Madrid players and a former one in Cristiano Ronaldo. Luka Modric ran away with the most votes in this year’s Team of the Year, garnering 1.15 million, more than Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Hazard earned 97,000 votes, Kante recorded more than 89,000 and Van Dijk had nearly 78,000.

Of course, it’s a fan vote, but surely there were a few snubs. There’s no place for Mohamad Salah, Harry Kane or Kevin De Bruyne, all stars on the world stage who had great years. Kane and de Bruyne, especially, both led their nations to the World Cup semifinals in addition to success with their club teams.

However, it’s well deserved for someone other than Ronaldo and Messi to take top billing, and also great to see Kante get the recognition he deserves as the destroyer in Chelsea’s midfield. This season, he’s playing a new role and he’s still showing how great of a passer and box-to-box midfielder he is.

