More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
@UCLAMSoccer

MLS Draft: Amaya goes first to expansion FC Cincinnati

By Kyle BonnJan 11, 2019, 2:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

New Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati made Frankie Amaya its latest player, picking the UCLA midfielder first in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. Below is the full list of first round picks made so far:

#1 – FC Cincinnati: Frankie Amaya, UCLA

A United States youth international, Amaya is a raw midfielder that, despite being the youngest player in the draft, is still far more experienced than most in the pool. His college numbers and production are a big question mark, but he is a consensus high ceiling guy who can make an impact if given time.

#2 – San Jose Earthquakes: Siad Haji, VCU

An well-publicized underwhelming combine didn’t deter San Jose, who took a VCU midfielder that has good attacking ability and great vision, but still has questions to answer about his speed.

#3 – Orlando City: Santiago Pantino, FIU

Known as a strong target man striker, Pantino played with Seattle’s U-23 USL League Two side and could be a legitimate backup option right away.

#4 – FC Dallas (from Colorado): Callum Montgomery, Charlotte

A Generation Adidas player, Montgomery is another guy that has a shot to be a contributor at the back right away, with many believing he’s maybe the most pro-ready player in the draft. His position on this list lends to that belief.

#5 – Colorado Rapids (from Chicago): Andre Shinyashiki, Denver

The Brazilian was a Hermann Award finalist in his senior year, scoring a whopping 28 goals in 21 games during the campaign to lead the nation.

#6 – Toronto FC: Griffin Dorsey, Indiana

#7 – Minnesota United: Dayne St. Clair, Maryland

#8 – Houston Dynamo: Sam Junqua, Cal

#9 – New England Revolution: Tajon Buchanan, Syracuse

#10 – FC Dallas (from Montreal): John Nelson, UNC

Also, of note, Major League Soccer announced just prior to the draft that the annual Coach of the Year award would be renamed after former LA Galaxy, Columbus Crew, and Seattle Sounders head coach Sigi Schmid, who passed away last month. The announcement was fitting as Amaya, a UCLA grad, was selected first just after the announcement. Schmid coached UCLA for nearly 20 years before he moved to the USMNT youth fold and then on to Major League Soccer.

Premier League preview: West Ham v. Arsenal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 11, 2019, 1:53 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Arsenal has lost just 1 of its last 21 PL matches against West Ham
  • Aubameyang has scored in four straight London derbies
  • West Ham has 16 points in its last 8 games, 4th best in the PL

West Ham could hand a debut appearance to Samir Nasri as the Hammers visit the Emirates to take on Arsenal, Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Nasri’s arrival in the West Ham squad times up perfectly with the recent unrest surrounding Marko Arnautovic, who could be held out of the match as rumors swirl about a possible big-money move to China. Arnautovic’s absence would be a brutal blow to the West Ham attack, but Nasri could slot into his place and would have an immediate chance to make an impact on his return to the Premier League. Nasri last played a Premier League match on August 28, 2016 for Manchester City against West Ham.

For Arsenal, the Gunners are without a growing number of injured players, including Mesut Ozil, Laurent Kosciely and Hector Bellerin. Thankfully, it appears they will have natural defenders along the back line, as Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal are apparently fit, as is Konstantinos Mavropanos.

The Gunners must be wary of a trap game against the Hammers, with an enormous match against fourth-placed Chelsea on the horizon. If Arsenal can keep focus, they could put pressure on the Blues ahead of their upcoming match that will be critical in shaping the race for the final Champions League position.

What they’re saying

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini on responding to season-opening loss to Arsenal: “We have changed a lot more with four months of working. We didn’t play badly against Arsenal last time, but we lost with an own goal but after that we have worked hard, improved in every sense.”

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on West Ham: “I know he [Pellegrini] needs time to create his idea with the team. I think they are improving and they also have good individual players with quality. Players like Anderson, like Arnautovic, who are very good players. They are also playing at home with their supporters and that’s difficult for us.  Each away match is a very big challenge for us to find consistency and progression with our way. Saturday is a new challenge. We are [determined] to play [well] and to work hard in finding our victory.”

Video Preview

Prediction

This match greatly hinges on the status of Arnautovic. While Samir Nasri could have a big day in his return, Arnautovic brings an element to West Ham that is special among their squad. If he doesn’t play, it’s likely Arsenal wins 2-0 thanks to Aubameyang’s good form up front.

Colorado Rapids sign free agent Feilhaber to 1-year deal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 11, 2019, 1:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

Former Sporting KC midfielder Benny Feilhaber has completed a one-year deal with the Colorado Rapids, with an unspecified option for a second year, the club announced Friday.

Feilhaber spent two seasons with the New England Revolution before joining Sporting KC prior to the 2013 season, and became one of the more well-known members of the KC roster over a five-year spell, winning an MLS Cup in 2013. The 33-year-old joined LAFC before last season and made 34 league appearances for them, scoring three goals and adding six assists. He also started and played 73 minutes in the playoff loss to Real Salt Lake.

“Benny is a creative and experienced MLS veteran,” Rapids Executive VP & GM Padraig Smith told the official team release. “He is a player that will help balance our midfield and contribute to the scoresheet.”

According to reports, Feilhaber will make just under the maximum salary of $530,000, meaning he will not need to be bought down by GAM or be a Designated Player. He joins other new Colorado arrivals such as Kei Kamara, Diego Rubio, and Keegan Rosenberry.

Feilhaber owns 44 appearances for the USMNT, but was infamously shut out of the squad by former manager Jurgen Klinsmann, and while he returned to the fold after Klinsmann was fired, his age prevented him from being a major contributor to the team.

PL odds: Tottenham highlights betting favorites for Matchweek 22

Getty Images
OddsSharkJan 11, 2019, 12:31 PM EST
Leave a comment

Tottenham Hotspur will try to keep the upper hand at home against a resurgent Manchester United in one of the highlight matchups on this week’s Premier League slate.

Tottenham Hotspur is the +110 favorite on the Premier League odds for Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with Manchester United coming back at +265, the draw also at +265 on the three-way moneyline, and a 3.0-goals total.

Tottenham has won six of its last seven league matches and also has three consecutive home wins against Manchester United, which has won four in a row on the bounce under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

One hallmark for Tottenham, whose striker Harry Kane (+350 first goal scorer, -110 anytime) is the best to score, is their fast starts, which could create a kind of early pressure that United has not seen during a soft recent schedule. United, thanks in large part to the playmaking of Paul Pogba, is a capable counter-attacking team, and as such bettors should give consideration to various Both Teams To Score (BTTS) props, with Either Team 2-1 (+400) being a higher-risk play than simply taking Spurs to win.

West Ham United (+255) has not defeated Arsenal (even, draw +280) in their last six home matchups, but the Gunners are also winless in their last four away games in the league entering this Saturday matchup. It should be a high scoring chance game, with West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic (+500 first goal scorer, +135 anytime) and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+350 first goal scorer, -120 anytime) being strong gets to score.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+950), which has been a pesky side at home, takes on first-place Liverpool (-335, draw +475), which has a center-back conundrum due to Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip both being unlikely to play. Taking Tie/Yes (+550) in Both Teams To Score props is one value play available to those who think Brighton might shock the league leaders.

Burnley (+140) hosts Fulham (+225, draw +220) having won three in a row on the bounce (all competitions). Fulham has conceded at least two goals in eight of its last 10 away matches but has tightened its defensive play of late. The Either Team 2-1 (+400) in correct score group props might be the best way of straddling doubts about either side.  Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (+400 first scorer, +135 anytime) scored twice in these teams’ reverse fixture in August.

Crystal Palace (+125) hosts Watford (+245, draw +240) and 10 of its last 11 home games have gone UNDER 2.5 goals, with Crystal Palace also failing to score in seven of its last 10 home fixtures. Watford (+140 on the double chance) should be motivated to get a result since it has a chance to move up to seventh in the overall table, while Jordan Ayew (+650 first scorer), +235 anytime) might be Palace’s best scoring threat.

Everton (-130) and Bournemouth (+370, draw +285), who meet in a Sunday matchup, have gone OVER 2.5 goals in their last four games (all competitions), and the visiting Cherries have also topped that total in 10 of their last 12 games. Along with yes/over 2.5 (even) in BTTS props, the most promising value on Everton may be in the 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 correct score prop (+450).

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week’s top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or Spotify or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.

Aitor Karanka leaves Nottingham Forest after one year

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 11, 2019, 11:51 AM EST
Leave a comment

After just one year at the club, Nottingham Forest has released manager Aitor Karanka despite the club challenging near the top of the Championship table. According to a statement by the club, Karanka “asked to be released from his contract” and was granted his wish.

Forest currently sits seventh in the Championship standings, just four points back of the playoff positions and 12 points behind leaders Leeds United. They are also coming off a 4-2 win over Leeds that saw the team fight back from a one-goal deficit.

However, before that result the club had gone five matches without a win, allowing the teams in playoff positions to build a slight cushion.

According to many reports around the club, Karanka was clashing with ownership and the front office, and according to Sky Sports, Karanka became fed up with “outside influence disrupting his day-to-day team management.” Sky also states that the 45-year-old Spaniard “felt the lack of stability, control and constant speculation was affecting the club’s progress and players’ mentality.” That latter part could be in reference to heavy speculation surrounding his job status throughout December.

Karanka came to Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough where he managed through a season of promotion to the Premier League followed by a relegation campaign that led to his departure in March of 2016 with the club in the bottom three, a position they would not recover from. He joined Forest in January of 2018 with the club in 14th position, and they would finish in 17th last year.

Karanka is known for bringing defensive tactical strength to his squad, but as a result, they often lack in attacking threat. The club has conceded 29 goals in 26 Championship matches this season, the sixth-best defensive record in the league, but they have 12 draws so far, the most in the league, and have won back-to-back Championship matches just once all year.

His departure means Nottingham Forest will begin to search for its 11th permanent manager since 2011, a notoriously high rate of turnover that is beginning to upset club supporters.