Associated Press

Muller suspended two matches for high boot

By Kyle BonnJan 11, 2019, 9:06 AM EST
Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller was suspended two Champions League matches for the red card he received in the 75th minute of the 3-3 draw with Ajax to close out group stage play in mid-December.

As a result, Muller will miss both legs of the Round of 16 matchup against last year’s runners-up Liverpool.

The 29-year-old German was sent off for a vicious high-boot to the head of Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico. The standard Champions League ban for a straight red card involving violent conduct is one match, but the disciplinary committee chose to tack on an additional match due to the nature of the foul.

The straight red card was the first of Muller’s career and just the second sending off of his entire professional career of any variety, a remarkable record that spans 465 matches all for Bayern Munich. The only other time Muller has been sent off was a 2009 Champions League group stage match against Bordeaux when he was handed a second yellow card in the 30th minute of an eventual 2-1 loss.

Muller apologized to Tagliafico for the foul after the match on social media, saying it was “unintentional.” Bayern has announced it will appeal the decision.

Derby County confirm training ground spy a Leeds employee

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 11, 2019, 7:59 AM EST
Derby County has released a statement confirming that a man caught reportedly spying on their training session was an employee of Championship rivals Leeds United, whom the Rams are set to play later today.

According to reports on Thursday evening and Friday morning, police were called when it was discovered a man was “acting suspiciously outside the premises” at the club training ground. Reports say the man was watching Frank Lampard‘s training session with binoculars, and was also in possession of pliers and a change of clothes.

The Derby County club statement went one step further, confirming that the employee was a member of the Leeds United staff. Leeds sits atop the Championship table, and the two have a vitally important league match with Derby just eight points back in a hotly contested Championship promotion race.

While they did not confirm the identity of the man, Derbyshire police did address the incident on social media Thursday, saying, “Officers have just attended the Training Ground for @dcfcofficial After a suspicious male was seen at the perimeter fence. Excellent searching conducted & male was located. All checks above board!
Keeping the team safe to bring home a win against on 11th!”

Police say they did not make an arrest, and instead the man was simply “sent on his way.” In the club statement, Derby County confirmed they are “in discussion with Leeds United club officials in relation to this incident.”

Derby has done well under new manager Lampard this year, but they have just one win in their last five league matches and desperately need a high-profile result to avoid further trouble as they sit at the bottom of the playoff positions. Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa has Leeds atop the standings, just two points ahead of Norwich City.

Coutinho losing playing time in complicating situation

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJan 11, 2019, 7:42 AM EST
According to reports in Spain, Philippe Coutinho‘s agents Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Bertolucci have contacted Barcelona over concerns about his playing time.

However, with a noticeable dip in Coutinho’s recent performance and Ernesto Valverde’s preference for young Ousmane Dembele on the wing, the 26-year-old Brazilian has found himself in a difficult situation, with slight criticism beginning to come from team management.

Prior to Barcelona’s surprising 2-1 loss to Levante in the Copa del Rey final 16, Valverde’s assistant Jon Aspiazu gave a newsworthy response when asked about the Brazilian’s recent lack of playing time. “Coutinho is perhaps not at last year’s level and Dembélé has passed a little above him,” Aspiazu said on the GOL television broadcast of the match. He did reverse that take slightly, following up with, “But he is a player which we consider as a starter and will be very important for us in the remainder of the season, for sure.”

Coutinho has not started any of the last four La Liga matches, with Barcelona winning those four games against Espanyol, Levante, Celta Vigo, and Getafe by a combined 13-1. Valverde not only has directly replaced the Brazilian in the starting lineup with 21-year-old Dembele, but Valverde has added Arturo Vidal to the midfield duo of Sergio Busquets and Ivan Rakitic, leaving absolutely no room for Coutinho in the lineup.

Coutinho did start the Copa del Rey loss to Levante and play the full 90 minutes, but he was uninspiring despite bagging a late goal from the penalty spot, with Barcelona looking lost in Lionel Messi’s absence. He completed just one pass in the penalty area and collected two key passes, failing to register a single shot on target outside his penalty.

After the Copa del Rey defeat, Valverde was asked about Coutinho’s weakening squad position, and he was far more diplomatic than Aspiazu, but still managed to acknowledge the situation. “If a player is not happy, he has to fight to reverse the situation,” Valverde said.

With ranking club staff addressing the situation publicly and his agents reportedly firing back privately, Coutinho’s status with the Barcelona squad feels like it’s at a crossroads. Despite Barcelona’s surprisingly early exit from the Copa del Rey, they still hold a five-point lead at the top of the La Liga table, and this could all possibly be for nothing should the Brazilian improve his play and earn more time on the pitch. However, if he continues to ride the bench through the next month, it could trigger clubs to try and pry him away from the Catalan club and take advantage of his worsening squad position.

MLS SuperDraft: 5 players to watch ahead of Friday’s 1st two rounds

umterps.com
By Nicholas MendolaJan 10, 2019, 10:08 PM EST
Friday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft is considered relatively shallow, but there are some big talents near the top.

FC Cincinnati has the first pick in the draft, and nine more after acquiring all of Philadelphia’s picks on Wednesday.

The draft begins at 1 p.m. ET Friday from the USC Convention in Chicago. Here are a few names to monitor.

Dayne St. Clair, Maryland — A 6-foot-3 goalkeeper, the Canadian has played every minute of the past two seasons for the National Champions. St. Clair could one day be across the field from fellow former Terp and USMNT backstop Zack Steffen on international duty.

Andre Shinyashiki, Denver — There are some who judge the 5-foot-9 Brazilian upon the Summit League’s relatively low depth, but Shinyashiki’s outstanding 28-goal campaign included markers against Washington and SMU as well. He scored 51 goals with 15 assists on 285 (!!) shots in four seasons.

Tajon Buchanan, Syracuse — The sophomore improved his stats this season and is an exceptional athlete. The second-year Canadian has a long future in the game, and should go in the Top Ten.

Anderson Asiedu, UCLA — The diminutive midfielder from New Jersey was a star at Monmouth before surprisingly moving — transfer culture is bonkers these days — across the country and proving just as effective in a more challenging conference.

John Nelson, North Carolina — Left backs don’t grow on trees, and the Ohio-born Nelson has been a star for the Tar Heels across two seasons. At such a young age, Nelson could man the left side — maybe doing a reverse Zusi and moving into the midfield — for a team for a long time.

Without Messi, Barcelona loses to Levante in Copa del Rey

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images
Associated PressJan 10, 2019, 9:24 PM EST
MADRID (AP) Barcelona could not overcome the absence of Lionel Messi and other regular starters on Thursday, losing 2-1 at Levante in the first leg of the Copa del Rey’s round of 16.

Barcelona’s second-stringers struggled from the start in Valencia, escaping an even greater defeat only because Levante’s forwards squandered some clear scoring chances.

The return game is next Thursday at Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, when the four-time defending champion is expected to have some of its starters back in action after they were rested this week.

Levante took the lead early with a close-range header by Uruguayan defender Erick Cabaco in the third minute, and striker Borja Mayoral scored the second goal with a low cross shot in the 18th.

The hosts kept threatening throughout the match, taking advantage of a Barcelona defense that was without Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba. Newly signed Colombian player Jeison Murillo was making his club debut in central defense.

“We got off to a great start,” Mayoral said. “We pressed early because we knew they were not used to playing together.”

Without Messi and Luis Suarez in attack, the Catalan club had difficulties creating scoring opportunities. The trio of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and Malcom was largely ineffective, and the team’s lone goal came late with a penalty kick converted by Coutinho in the 85th after substitute Denis Suarez got past a defender and was fouled inside the area.

“In the second leg hopefully we will take advantage of Coutinho’s goal,” Murillo said.

Barcelona routed Levante 5-0 in Valencia in a league match in December.

SEVILLA THRIVES

Sevilla, a Copa finalist in two of the last three seasons, cruised to a 3-1 away win over Athletic Bilbao with goals by Manuel “Nolito” Agudo, Andre Silva and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Mikel San Jose scored for Athletic, which is fighting against relegation in the Spanish league.

The teams face each other again in the league on Sunday. Their second-leg match in the Copa is next week in Seville.

Also Thursday, Real Betis was held by visiting Real Sociedad to a 0-0 draw.

On Wednesday, Real Madrid defeated Leganes 3-0 at home, while Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Girona.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni