PL odds: Tottenham highlights betting favorites for Matchweek 22

Tottenham Hotspur will try to keep the upper hand at home against a resurgent Manchester United in one of the highlight matchups on this week’s Premier League slate.

Tottenham Hotspur is the +110 favorite on the Premier League odds for Sunday at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, with Manchester United coming back at +265, the draw also at +265 on the three-way moneyline, and a 3.0-goals total.

Tottenham has won six of its last seven league matches and also has three consecutive home wins against Manchester United, which has won four in a row on the bounce under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

One hallmark for Tottenham, whose striker Harry Kane (+350 first goal scorer, -110 anytime) is the best to score, is their fast starts, which could create a kind of early pressure that United has not seen during a soft recent schedule. United, thanks in large part to the playmaking of Paul Pogba, is a capable counter-attacking team, and as such bettors should give consideration to various Both Teams To Score (BTTS) props, with Either Team 2-1 (+400) being a higher-risk play than simply taking Spurs to win.

West Ham United (+255) has not defeated Arsenal (even, draw +280) in their last six home matchups, but the Gunners are also winless in their last four away games in the league entering this Saturday matchup. It should be a high scoring chance game, with West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic (+500 first goal scorer, +135 anytime) and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (+350 first goal scorer, -120 anytime) being strong gets to score.

Brighton & Hove Albion (+950), which has been a pesky side at home, takes on first-place Liverpool (-335, draw +475), which has a center-back conundrum due to Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip both being unlikely to play. Taking Tie/Yes (+550) in Both Teams To Score props is one value play available to those who think Brighton might shock the league leaders.

Burnley (+140) hosts Fulham (+225, draw +220) having won three in a row on the bounce (all competitions). Fulham has conceded at least two goals in eight of its last 10 away matches but has tightened its defensive play of late. The Either Team 2-1 (+400) in correct score group props might be the best way of straddling doubts about either side. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (+400 first scorer, +135 anytime) scored twice in these teams’ reverse fixture in August.

Crystal Palace (+125) hosts Watford (+245, draw +240) and 10 of its last 11 home games have gone UNDER 2.5 goals, with Crystal Palace also failing to score in seven of its last 10 home fixtures. Watford (+140 on the double chance) should be motivated to get a result since it has a chance to move up to seventh in the overall table, while Jordan Ayew (+650 first scorer), +235 anytime) might be Palace’s best scoring threat.

Everton (-130) and Bournemouth (+370, draw +285), who meet in a Sunday matchup, have gone OVER 2.5 goals in their last four games (all competitions), and the visiting Cherries have also topped that total in 10 of their last 12 games. Along with yes/over 2.5 (even) in BTTS props, the most promising value on Everton may be in the 3-0, 3-1 or 3-2 correct score prop (+450).

