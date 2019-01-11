Premier League Preview: Chelsea vs. Newcastle

The Blues are coming off a surprise scoreless draw with Southampton while Newcastle are winless in their last four. The winds are swirling at Chelsea as Cesc Fabregas departed and Callum Hudson-Odoi is a big transfer target of Bayern Munich, though Chelsea has so far refused to accept any bids for the talented 18-year-old.
Alvaro Morata could be fit to play, but one wonders if Maurizio Sarri will go with Eden Hazard in the false nine role again. At the same time, Newcastle has plenty of injuries to deal with, and three players just coming back off the sidelines. It will be a big loss to replace Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto.
What they’re saying
Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on his team’s scoring problems: “We need to score. We need to solve this problem. In the last match we played very well, with continuity and with a very good offensive and defensive phase, and with a great performance from a physical point of view – the best of the season – but we didn’t score. We have to work and try to solve it as soon as possible.”
Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on focusing his team against Chelsea: ”We have to realize where we are and we have to realize the only way forward is to stay united. We can’t waste too much energy. The idea last year when we were back in the Premier League was to be united. You have to realize that this is a big city and massive club.”
Video Preview
Prediction
Chelsea may be struggling to score goals, but Newcastle are in a relegation fight. Even without much of a striker, Chelsea should still have enough talent and firepower up top to win. Plus, with so many players out injured for Newcastle, the challenge grows even more for the visitors. Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle
Sevilla signs forward Munir El Haddadi and defender Woeber
El Haddadi had played the previous two seasons on loan at Valencia and at Alaves, where last season he scored 14 goals. He joins a strong Sevilla attack featuring Portugal striker Andre Silva and Wissam Ben Yedder.
The 20-year-old Woeber had played for Ajax since 2017, making 30 appearances in the Dutch league and six in the Champions League.
Sevilla is in third place in the Spanish league and visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
Asian Cup wrap: Australia wins first game, South Korea, China qualify for knockout round
Australia won its first game at the Asian Cup with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Palestine.
The Socceroos used first half goals from Jamie Maclaren and Awer Mabil at the end of great crosses to gain control before Greek-born striker Apostolos Giannou scored in the 90th minute to put a bow on the match.
Crucial win earn the Socceroos three valuable points against Palestine.
The win puts Australia back in the running for the knockout round after it was surprised in its opener with a 1-0 loss to Jordan. A win over Syria on Tuesday would ensure a place in the next round for the Socceroos.
Elsewhere, both China and South Korea picked up their second wins in the competition. Former Benfica signee Yu Dabao scored his second goal of the tournament in, tying him with teammate Wu Lei, who had a brace as China beat the Phillippines. South Korea, without Heung-Min Son beat Kyrgyzstan.
For the first time since he was still a teenager, Cesc Fabregas is leaving his comfort zone.
The 31-year-old midfielder finally completed his transfer to AS Monaco on Friday, signing a three-and-a-half year contract at the Ligue 1 club to play for his former teammate, Thierry Henry. Despite Fabregas’ struggles to get on the field for Chelsea this season, he’ll likely step right into the first team once he’s determined to be match fit.
Fabregas leaves the Premier League with a great legacy. He spent 12.5 years as a first team player, first as a star attacking and then central midfielder for Arsenal and then most recently, as a midfield maestro in the double pivot for Chelsea. He won two Premier League titles with the Blues and won an FA Cup at each club.
However, the one major title he’s missing is the UEFA Champions League, in which he made the final with Arsenal in 2006. When he moved to Barcelona, it was just Barcelona were on the way down from their peak between 2007-2009. With the move to Monaco, perhaps Fabregas has realized that Champions League title is out of reach.
In the meantime, Fabregas’ job is going to be to mentor some of these young midfielders who have raw talent but lack the experience in playing under the bright lights. Fabregas will be asked to help Monaco avoid relegation. Monaco is currently in 19th place with just 16 points from 18 games. It’s been a rough run for Henry, but he’s hoping that Fabregas and other January signings can turn the club’s fortunes around.
Hazard, Van Dijk, Kante named in UEFA’s Team of the Year
Three Premier League players were included in UEFA’s Team of the Year, voted on by more than 1.8 million fans on the confederation’s website.
Chelsea stars Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante along with Virgil Van Dijk headlined the group, which included four Real Madrid players and a former one in Cristiano Ronaldo. Luka Modric ran away with the most votes in this year’s Team of the Year, garnering 1.15 million, more than Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Hazard earned 97,000 votes, Kante recorded more than 89,000 and Van Dijk had nearly 78,000.
Of course, it’s a fan vote, but surely there were a few snubs. There’s no place for Mohamad Salah, Harry Kane or Kevin De Bruyne, all stars on the world stage who had great years. Kane and de Bruyne, especially, both led their nations to the World Cup semifinals in addition to success with their club teams.
However, it’s well deserved for someone other than Ronaldo and Messi to take top billing, and also great to see Kante get the recognition he deserves as the destroyer in Chelsea’s midfield. This season, he’s playing a new role and he’s still showing how great of a passer and box-to-box midfielder he is.
Let us know about what you thought of the Team of the Year vote in the comments below.