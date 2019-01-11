Premier League Roundup: Chelsea-Bayern negotiations at a standstill, Blues offer Morata, and more

Negotiations between Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly at a standstill over a transfer clause.

As Bayern Munich continues to push to sign young English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea has insisted that the transfer agreement include a buy-back clause, according to The Times of London. Hudson-Odoi, possibly seeing the path to the first team at Chelsea blocked by veteran players, has reportedly decided his development would do best in Germany, even at the biggest club in the nation.

The report states that Chelsea has requested the buy-back clause after missing out on Romelu Lukaku and having to pay well above market value for Nemanja Matic. This clause could have helped Chelsea also bring back players like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne after both of them left Chelsea on transfers.

At this point, with all the pressure from Bayern and Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea will eventually agree on a deal. It’s just a matter of it coming for a deal in the summer, or whether the star young English winger will leave this month.

Chelsea offer Morata to Juventus, but it’s turned down

Juventus has turned down the chance to bring Alvaro Morata back to Italy, where he had some of the best success in his career.

Morata looks as though he’ll be leaving Chelsea in the next few weeks, having failed to truly settle in the Premier League over the last season and a half. Maurizio Sarri, according to Sky Sports Italia, targeted the also-struggling Gonzalo Higuain to sign, but as he’s on loan with Milan, it would take a transfer fee plus Juventus accepting the end of the loan for the transfer to go through.

Higuain, earning one of the highest salaries in all of Serie A, has just eight goals across all competitions for Milan, struggling to make a difference at the San Siro. It’s unclear why in Italy, he’d be even better.