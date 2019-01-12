Cardiff held by Huddersfield (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Huddersfield end run of 8-straight defeats

1 win in six for Cardiff

Terriers remain bottom of table

Cardiff City and Huddersfield played out a tight, tense scoreless draw at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday as the away side had the better chances and their bad luck continues.

In the second half Huddersfield’s Florent Hadergjonaj had won a penalty kick but referee Lee Mason consulted with his linesman and decided to overturn the decision.

With the draw Huddersfield have 11 points, while Cardiff have 19 points.

The first big chance of the game fell to Huddersfield as Jason Puncheon fired just wide from distance.

At the other end Nathaniel Mendez-Laing found Junior Hoilett at the back post with a wonderful cross, but the Canadian winger was just put off by Florent Hadergjonaj at the crucial moment.

Huddersfield continued to look bright as Jason Puncheon played in Elias Kachunga but Joe Bennett blocked superbly to deny the Terriers.

Neil Etheridge then pushed the ball over after Steve Mounie mishit an effort and it spun up into the air awkwardly.

Huddersfield were by far the better team in the first half as Cardiff just couldn’t get going.

In the second half Huddersfield continued to look sharper in attack as Cardiff couldn’t get anything going.

Puncheon’s shot from distance was headed wide by Sol Bamba and Huddersfield just kept pushing Cardiff back. Callum Paterson‘s deflected shot looped just over as the Bluebirds finally woke up late in the game.

Huddersfield thought they had been given a penalty kick as Hadergjonaj was pushed in the box by Bennett, but referee Lee Mason consulted with his linesman and they then decided it was not a penalty kick. The contact was minimal but Huddersfield had every right to feel hard done by.

Late on neither team could get a decent sight on goal as they grabbed a point each.

