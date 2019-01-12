Glentoran GK scores 80-yard goal with help from counterpart (video)

Unai Emery has confirmed Mesut Ozil was not selected in Arsenal’s 18-man squad for the defeat at West Ham on Saturday because he “had enough players” ahead of the German playmaker and others “deserved” to play ahead of him.

The Gunners lost 1-0 in another blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four, and the sight of their highest-paid player not being in the squad suggests he just isn’t impressing Emery and is not suited to his style of play.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Emery said he felt that his side had enough quality without Ozil to beat West Ham on Saturday.

“We had enough players to win today and impose our gameplan, and impose our tactical quality against them. We also respect them and they have good players. With their supporters here, they feel stronger. Maybe for the bench, some attacking players could have helped. But I think we had enough with these players.”

Pushed further on why he didn’t play Ozil, Emery suggested that the German would not have made a difference even if he had been on the pitch.

“We decided that the players here were the best for this match. We’ve won with him, we’ve lost with him. No one player makes the difference between winning and losing the game,” Emery added.

He then said that Ozil trained normally with the Arsenal squad this week, but then crucially hinted that Ozil didn’t deserve to be in the squad.

“Today the players who were here are the players who deserved to be in this match,” Emery added. “We could have won or lost, like we can with him. We continue working with every player because they are all important, but today the decision was to come with these players.”

Ozil hasn’t played since Dec. 26 against Brighton and has made just 16 appearances in all competitions this season, with the German attacker struggling with injuries and just not suiting Emery’s high-pressing, more defensive style of play.

Could a January exit for Ozil be on the cards for Arsenal? There is no way another club would pay his huge wages, but it is not a good look for the Gunners to have their top earner rotting on the bench.

Something has to give and if Arsenal had beat West Ham without Ozil then Emery would have been in the power position. They lost, and played poorly going forward, and now a lot of Arsenal fans will be calling for the mercurial talent to be recalled.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports