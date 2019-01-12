Klopp: Liverpool win “not an opera… but really nice song”

Leave it to Jurgen Klopp, the master of heavy metal football, to describe Liverpool’s 1-0 defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday in musical terms.
“I liked the performance,” he said. “It wasn’t an opera of football but it was a really nice song.”
Call it “Clampdown,” as the Reds held Brighton without a goal at home for the first time since March.
Brighton limited Liverpool’s chances on the day, falling victim to the referee’s whistle when Pascal Gross was mismatched on Mohamed Salah and dragged his fellow forward down in the box.
Salah finished his chance, and Liverpool increased its table lead before Man City plays Wolves on Monday.
“It was clear that we had the ball a lot but it is really difficult,” Klopp said. “Chris Hughton is a smart fox. They close the space perfectly. It is really difficult to stay 100% for the whole game. It is a challenge but this is a proper football game which we won and I like that.”
And, as Liverpool chases its first top-flight title in the Premier League era, Klopp was again asked about his team’s long-term focus.
“We have to win each game. That is how it is. We are Liverpool and we have to win football games. That’s nothing new. You don’t want to draw games here but you have to work in each step of the game. Try to create and if you find a way then use it.”
Liverpool is at home for its next two matches, Jan . 19 versus Crystal Palace and 11 days later against Leicester City.