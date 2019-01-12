More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Leeds coach Bielsa accepts responsibility in spy row

Associated PressJan 12, 2019, 8:31 AM EST
DERBY, England (AP) Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa is known for his meticulous planning and attention to detail when it comes to preparing his teams for matches.

He took it too far this week.

Bielsa, as coach of English second-tier team Leeds, has accepted responsibility for having a club employee spy on opponent Derby County’s training session ahead of their league match on Friday.

“Without trying to find a justification, I have been using this kind of practice since the qualifications for the World Cup with Argentina,” said Bielsa, who coached his country from 1998-2004. “This is not illegal. We have been doing it publicly; we talk about it in the press. For some people it is the wrong thing, for others it’s not.”

Police were called to Derby’s training center on Thursday following reports of a man “acting suspiciously outside the premises.” The man was seen at the perimeter fence, inside which Derby’s players were training. British newspaper The Daily Mail reported he had in his possession a pair of binoculars and a change of clothes.

Derby manager Frank Lampard brought an early end to the training session.

“Yesterday I talked to Frank Lampard and he told me I didn’t respect fair play,” Bielsa said. “I have a different point of view on it but the important thing is what Frank and Derby think. I am responsible for it because I didn’t ask for Leeds United permission to do it.

“It doesn’t matter if this is legal, illegal, right or wrong,” Bielsa added. “For me, it’s enough that Frank Lampard and Derby County felt it was not the right thing to do. I didn’t behave well.”

Lampard, the former England and Chelsea midfielder, suggested the same thing happened before the teams’ first meeting of the season.

“We had somebody the day before our first game against them, which we lost 4-1,” Lampard said. “Now Leeds can beat you 4-1, they’re a fantastic team, but we had somebody in the bushes that day. Twice this season now.”

Bielsa’s Leeds was top of the League Championship going into Friday’s match against sixth-place Derby.

Watch Live: West Ham v. Arsenal

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2019, 7:15 AM EST
West Ham United host Arsenal on Saturday in a tasty London derby (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the London Stadium.

Amid injury concerns Manuel Pellegrini‘s side have taken just two points from their last four games, and they have only beaten Arsenal once in their last 21 outings against the Gunners.

Unai Emery‘s Arsenal sit three points outside the top four heading into 2019 and the Spanish boss caused quite a stir in the week by saying they can only afford to bring in players on loan in January.

In team news West Ham give firmer Arsenal man Samir Nasri his first Premier League start for the Hammers, while Marko Arnautovic starts despite his agent/brother saying he wants to leave the club.

There is no place in the Arsenal squad for Mesut Ozil, once again, due to injury but Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal are fit enough for the bench.

LINEUPS

West Ham: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Antonio, Nasri, Anderson, Arnautovic. Subs: Carroll, Snodgrass, Adrian, Obiang, Masuaku, Lucas Perez, Diangana

Arsenal: Leno, Koscielny, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Cech, Bellerin, Ramsey, Torreira, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Nketiah.

Premier League Roundup: Chelsea-Bayern negotiations at a standstill, Blues offer Morata, and more

By Daniel KarellJan 11, 2019, 9:47 PM EST
Negotiations between Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly at a standstill over a transfer clause.

As Bayern Munich continues to push to sign young English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea has insisted that the transfer agreement include a buy-back clause, according to The Times of London. Hudson-Odoi, possibly seeing the path to the first team at Chelsea blocked by veteran players, has reportedly decided his development would do best in Germany, even at the biggest club in the nation.

The report states that Chelsea has requested the buy-back clause after missing out on Romelu Lukaku and having to pay well above market value for Nemanja Matic. This clause could have helped Chelsea also bring back players like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne after both of them left Chelsea on transfers.

At this point, with all the pressure from Bayern and Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea will eventually agree on a deal. It’s just a matter of it coming for a deal in the summer, or whether the star young English winger will leave this month.

Here are some more notes from around the Premier League:

Sevilla signs forward Munir El Haddadi and defender Woeber

Associated PressJan 11, 2019, 8:45 PM EST
SEVILLA, Spain (AP) Spanish club Sevilla says it has signed forward Munir El Haddadi from Barcelona and defender Maximilian Woeber from Ajax.

Sevilla did not give the length of the contract or the transfer fee for either player.

The 23-year-old El Haddadi had made 11 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring two goals as a substitute.

El Haddadi had played the previous two seasons on loan at Valencia and at Alaves, where last season he scored 14 goals. He joins a strong Sevilla attack featuring Portugal striker Andre Silva and Wissam Ben Yedder.

The 20-year-old Woeber had played for Ajax since 2017, making 30 appearances in the Dutch league and six in the Champions League.

Sevilla is in third place in the Spanish league and visits Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Premier League Preview: Chelsea v. Newcastle

By Daniel KarellJan 11, 2019, 8:29 PM EST
  • Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back) is unavailable but Alvaro Morata (hamstring) is expected to be fit to face Newcastle.
  • Chelsea have only lost one of its 23 Premier League home matches against Newcastle
  • Salomon Rondon has scored Newcastle’s last three away goals in the Premier League.

The last in a full day of matches comes Saturday afternoon as Chelsea hosts former coach Rafa Benitez and Newcastle (12:30 p.m. ET live on NBC or live online at NBCSports.com).

The Blues are coming off a surprise scoreless draw with Southampton while Newcastle are winless in their last four. The winds are swirling at Chelsea as Cesc Fabregas departed and Callum Hudson-Odoi is a big transfer target of Bayern Munich, though Chelsea has so far refused to accept any bids for the talented 18-year-old.

Alvaro Morata could be fit to play, but one wonders if Maurizio Sarri will go with Eden Hazard in the false nine role again. At the same time, Newcastle has plenty of injuries to deal with, and three players just coming back off the sidelines. It will be a big loss to replace Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto.

What they’re saying

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri on his team’s scoring problems: “We need to score. We need to solve this problem. In the last match we played very well, with continuity and with a very good offensive and defensive phase, and with a great performance from a physical point of view – the best of the season – but we didn’t score. We have to work and try to solve it as soon as possible.”

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez on focusing his team against Chelsea: ”We have to realize where we are and we have to realize the only way forward is to stay united. We can’t waste too much energy. The idea last year when we were back in the Premier League was to be united. You have to realize that this is a big city and massive club.”

Prediction

Chelsea may be struggling to score goals, but Newcastle are in a relegation fight. Even without much of a striker, Chelsea should still have enough talent and firepower up top to win. Plus, with so many players out injured for Newcastle, the challenge grows even more for the visitors. Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle