Salah penalty leads Liverpool past Brighton (video)

- Liverpool snaps mini-skid
- Salah converts penalty
- Reds have 73 percent possession
Mohamed Salah won and converted an early second half penalty as Liverpool scrapped its way to a 1-0 defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.
Liverpool goes seven clear of Man City ahead of the latter’s Monday match with Wolves.
The match marked the first time Brighton was shutout in a home match since March.
After a mostly chance-free first half, Salah won a penalty after being harassed by Pascal Gross in the box. Gross was all over Salah’s shoulder, and the Egyptian comically made sure it was spotted with an airkick and back-flop to the deck. If he hadn’t fallen, it may not have been called, and it was certainly a penalty, but my was it funny.
Gross had a chance to level it blocked in the box, as Brighton was undeterred by its concession.
The Seagulls stuck around despite Liverpool’s chance creation, the Reds’ attack typified by Georginio Wijnaldum just missing on a drive through traffic in the 80th minute.
Salah casually missed a tremendous chance to make it 2-0 in the 88th.
