Watch: Schurrle paints masterpiece with run, touch, rocket (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2019, 10:22 AM EST
In a big spot for his club, Andre Schurrle scored a goal befitting the occasion.

Given the chance to help Fulham out of the relegation zone in a six-pointer against Burnley, the German took a nice pass from Denis Odoi and produced a Goal of the Month candidate.

With a well-timed run, Schurrle collected the ball over his shoulder and set the ball up for glory.

Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton, like Ron Burgundy when his dog Baxter ate the wheel of cheese, couldn’t even be mad.

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2019, 11:51 AM EST
  • Liverpool snaps mini-skid
  • Salah converts penalty
  • Reds have 73 percent possession

Mohamed Salah won and converted an early second half penalty as Liverpool scrapped its way to a 1-0 defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Liverpool goes seven clear of Man City ahead of the latter’s Monday match with Wolves.

The match marked the first time Brighton was shutout in a home match since March.

After a mostly chance-free first half, Salah won a penalty after being harassed by Pascal Gross in the box. Gross was all over Salah’s shoulder, and the Egyptian comically made sure it was spotted with an airkick and back-flop to the deck. If he hadn’t fallen, it may not have been called, and it was certainly a penalty, but my was it funny.

Gross had a chance to level it blocked in the box, as Brighton was undeterred by its concession.

The Seagulls stuck around despite Liverpool’s chance creation, the Reds’ attack typified by Georginio Wijnaldum just missing on a drive through traffic in the 80th minute.

Salah casually missed a tremendous chance to make it 2-0 in the 88th.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2019, 11:42 AM EST
Chelsea can build a six-point gap on fifth place Arsenal by beating attack-starved Newcastle United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Blues start Willian, Eden Hazard, and Pedro across the top, while injury-hit Newcastle has a makeshift center midfield of youngster Sean Longstaff and rare starter Isaac Hayden.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Willian, Hazard, Pedro. Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Emerson, Ampadu, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud.

Newcastle: Dubravka, Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Longstaff, Atsu, Perez, Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Sterry, Manquillo, Fernandez, Schar, Murphy, Joselu.

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 12, 2019, 11:09 AM EST
Unai Emery has confirmed Mesut Ozil was not selected in Arsenal’s 18-man squad for the defeat at West Ham on Saturday because he “had enough players” ahead of the German playmaker and others “deserved” to play ahead of him.

The Gunners lost 1-0 in another blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four, and the sight of their highest-paid player not being in the squad suggests he just isn’t impressing Emery and is not suited to his style of play.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Emery said he felt that his side had enough quality without Ozil to beat West Ham on Saturday.

“We had enough players to win today and impose our gameplan, and impose our tactical quality against them. We also respect them and they have good players. With their supporters here, they feel stronger. Maybe for the bench, some attacking players could have helped. But I think we had enough with these players.”

Pushed further on why he didn’t play Ozil, Emery suggested that the German would not have made a difference even if he had been on the pitch.

“We decided that the players here were the best for this match. We’ve won with him, we’ve lost with him. No one player makes the difference between winning and losing the game,” Emery added.

He then said that Ozil trained normally with the Arsenal squad this week, but then crucially hinted that Ozil didn’t deserve to be in the squad.

“Today the players who were here are the players who deserved to be in this match,” Emery added. “We could have won or lost, like we can with him. We continue working with every player because they are all important, but today the decision was to come with these players.”

Ozil hasn’t played since Dec. 26 against Brighton and has made just 16 appearances in all competitions this season, with the German attacker struggling with injuries and just not suiting Emery’s high-pressing, more defensive style of play.

Could a January exit for Ozil be on the cards for Arsenal? There is no way another club would pay his huge wages, but it is not a good look for the Gunners to have their top earner rotting on the bench.

Something has to give and if Arsenal had beat West Ham without Ozil then Emery would have been in the power position. They lost, and played poorly going forward, and now a lot of Arsenal fans will be calling for the mercurial talent to be recalled.

By Nicholas MendolaJan 12, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
Goalkeeper goals, especially those coming from the other half off the field, often carry the rank smell of counterpart error.

That is certainly the case here.

[ WATCH: Schurrle masterpiece goal for Fulham ]

East Belfast club Glentoran got the goal on Saturday morning via a looooong ball from goalkeeper Elliott Morris.

Institute backstop Martin Gallagher back pedals, back pedals, back pedals… and lets the ball hit his gloves and roll into the goal.

Like Asmir Begovic and Artur Boruc a few years ago, we suspect Morris won’t be celebrating unless he really, really dislikes Gallagher.

 