Watch Live: West Ham v. Arsenal

West Ham United host Arsenal on Saturday in a tasty London derby (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at the London Stadium.
Amid injury concerns Manuel Pellegrini‘s side have taken just two points from their last four games, and they have only beaten Arsenal once in their last 21 outings against the Gunners.
Unai Emery‘s Arsenal sit three points outside the top four heading into 2019 and the Spanish boss caused quite a stir in the week by saying they can only afford to bring in players on loan in January.
In team news West Ham give firmer Arsenal man Samir Nasri his first Premier League start for the Hammers, while Marko Arnautovic starts despite his agent/brother saying he wants to leave the club.
There is no place in the Arsenal squad for Mesut Ozil, once again, due to injury but Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal are fit enough for the bench.
LINEUPS
West Ham: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Antonio, Nasri, Anderson, Arnautovic. Subs: Carroll, Snodgrass, Adrian, Obiang, Masuaku, Lucas Perez, Diangana
Arsenal: Leno, Koscielny, Papastathopoulos, Mustafi, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Iwobi, Aubameyang, Lacazette. Subs: Cech, Bellerin, Ramsey, Torreira, Lichtsteiner, Monreal, Nketiah.