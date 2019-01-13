More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
De Gea, Man Utd stymy Spurs at Wembley (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 1:23 PM EST
  • United winners of five-straight PL matches
  • De Gea makes 11 saves
  • Pogba spies Rashford for spectacular goal
Marcus Rashford scored the goal, and David De Gea did the rest as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the latest feather for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s cap.

The Manchester United goalkeeper was especially good in pulling the Red Devils level on points with fifth place Arsenal, six points back of the Top Four.

Spurs’ title ambitions take a huge hit, sinking nine points behind leaders Liverpool and remaining two back of Man City before Monday’s final match of Week 22.

Harry Kane was injured deep in stoppage time and limped down the tunnel after the final whistle.

There was early action to be sure, as Harry Winks missed a pair of promising bids to hit the frame before Jesse Lingard hammered a shot over goal and Marcus Rashford cut a shot to Hugo Lloris at the other end.

Lloris stopped an in-tight effort from Anthony Martial in the 18th minute, and an ensuing corner was cleared by Spurs’ Harry Kane.

The English captain thought he’d put Spurs ahead when he poked a loose ball past De Gea, but he was offside when Dele Alli touched Kieran Trippier‘s cross.

Paul Pogba swept a tremendous ball over the Spurs defense to meet Rashford’s run, and the young Englishman spun a pinpoint ball inside the far post.

De Gea stopped Kane on a prime chance just three minutes into the second half. He’d then make an outstanding low save on Dele 90 seconds later.

The chances kept coming, with Lloris and De Gea trading moments between the sticks.

Dele had a long 2v1 cued up by Erik Lamela, but couldn’t get the ball across to Heung-Min Son and hit a ball into De Gea’s shins.

De Gea then made another strong reaction save, his left leg planted on the goal line to deny Kane at close range.

And again! De Gea’s right foot stopped Kane from eight yards out in the 86th.

Man Utd marvels at De Gea; Pogba praises Solskjaer plan

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 2:12 PM EST
David De Gea had to make so many saves against Tottenham Hotspur that the Manchester United star shot-stopper couldn’t pick a favorite.

Moreover, he couldn’t recall them all.

“I don’t even remember some of the saves so I can’t pick a best,” De Gea said. “The manager brought some happiness, the players are playing well and the team is very strong now. This is the real Manchester United.”

De Gea was speaking after United, still flawed, picked up a memorable 1-0 win over Spurs at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, inspiring interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to quip of winning with 11 saves that “You are allowed to have a good goalkeeper.”

Goal scorer Marcus Rashford couldn’t help but rave about De Gea, especially after the Spaniard bailed Rashford off the hook when Toby Alderweireld got free to turn a shot on goal from close range.

“It wasn’t about the goals today, it was about the keeper,” Rashford said. “The amount of saves he’s made is tremendous.”

Luke Shaw, on Twitter, clearly agrees.

Then there’s Paul Pogba, who set up Rashford for the goal with an outstanding diagonal ball that swept around the Spurs back line.

But while the confident Pogba admitted he made a sublime pass, he was one of the few offering credit beyond De Gea. The Frenchman loved the performance of… wait for it… his manager.

“Yeah it’s a great ball but we’ve been training on this,” Pogba said. “We knew that is the weakness of Tottenham when they attack one side, they really get high and you need to attack in the opposite side. That’s what we did and we scored a goal. We prepared on this. We knew we could hurt them in that context. … It was a big test. Tottenham need points. We needed points. Today really team performance was the key. We did it today and are really proud.”

And he says Solskjaer compares him to a player from the manager’s playing days.

“The manager tells me to get into the box and score goals,” Pogba said. “The best example is Frank Lampard.”

Harry Kane injured, limps off field after Spurs-Man United

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 1:36 PM EST
Cameras caught Harry Kane slowly limping off the pitch after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday after Spurs fell 1-0 to Manchester United.

The big English striker walked gingerly to the tunnel following the match.

Kane was caught on the left foot by United center back Phil Jones deep into stoppage time, and stayed prone on the pitch for the final few moments.

Early reports say the injury is to his left ankle, and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is not pleased with Jones.

Three things we learned: Tottenham v. Man United (highlights)

By Joe Prince-WrightJan 13, 2019, 1:32 PM EST
LONDON — Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley top keep Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s perfect record intact and all but end Spurs’ faint hopes of winning the Premier League title this season.

Marcus Rashford struck in the first half to win it, as United are just six points off the top four and have won six on the trot in all competitions since Jose Mourinho left.

This was by far the biggest test for Solskjaer and he had David De Gea to thank for the win. The Spaniard denied Harry Kane and Dele Alli on multiple occasions after a Spurs onslaught in the second half.

Here’s what we learned from a pulsating clash.

RASHFORD, POGBA KEY TO UNITED’S REVIVAL

United’s first goal summed up exactly what has changed at the club since Solskjaer arrived and Jose Mourinho departed. Paul Pogba played a long, inch-perfect pass and Marcus Rashford (solely used as a center forward by Mourinho) raced onto it and finished superbly across goal. The simplicity of United’s play is clear for all to see as Solskjaer has stripped them back to basics and allowed Pogba, Rashford, Martial and Lingard the freedom to attack whenever they see fit. Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic shielded the back four superbly and they had a solid back four. It really isn’t that difficult. Rashford has been superb under Solskjaer, scoring four goals in his five PL games in charge and he’s now been involved in 10 goals in his last nine PL games (five goals, five assists). This was the first time in his career he’s scored in three-straight league games and the local lad has clearly benefitted from spending some time with a predatory finisher like Solskjaer on the training ground. It is looking more absurd by the week that Mourinho didn’t play Rashford centrally and failed to give Pogba the freedom to be a no. 10.

SOLSKJAER BEATS POCHETTINO IN PUBLIC JOB INTERVIEW

After this enthralling end-to-end encounter Ed Woodward’s finger will be hovering over and between two names on the contact list on his phone: “Mauricio. Ole. Mauricio. Ole. Hmmm..”

Both Solskjaer and Pochettino will have come out of this gripping, committed with credit to prove that they can set up teams to attack, entertain and have the quality to at least be in the top four. The sample size of five wins his first five Premier League games is too small to say Solskajer should be United’s preferred choice as their long-term manager, but there’s no doubt this was a huge feather in his cap if he’s going to get the job on a full-time basis when his caretaker role ends in May. There were obvious defensive flaws for United which David de Gea’s brilliance covered up (more on that below), but the way Solskjaer has instantaneously returned swagger to United’s attack, midfield and pretty much their entire team is remarkable. He is a born winner, someone who knows the club inside out and would probably manage United for a fraction of the salary Pochettino would demand. He matched Sir Matt Busby’s United record of winning his first five league games in charge and Solskjaer can do no wrong. In a very public job interview he got the better of Pochettino, as the latter was let down by his slack strikers.

TOTTENHAM SUCCUMB TO DE GEA’S BRILLIANCE

There is no shame on holding your hands up and saying it is not your day. Tottenham had to do that Sunday. David de Gea produced four superb saves in the second half alone as the Spaniard stood tall to deny Harry Kane and Dele Alli twice when it seemed improbably they would be denied. De Gea’s sublime form has been the one constant through United’s struggles in the post-Ferguson era and he put on a clinic in the second half with save after save with his feet to leave Kane looking to the heavens in disbelief. Those who remember the Ferguson era so fondly are perhaps easy to forget the big saves Peter Schmeichel made time and time again.

De Gea will need to carry on this form until the end of the season if United are to sneak their way into the top four.

After a wobble over the summer with Spain, there is no doubt he is back to his best. From his foot saves to standing tall to putting Spurs’ strikers off, De Gea was the real reason United won at Wembley.

Reports: Chelsea may activate Ake buyback; Gueye wanted by PSG

By Nicholas MendolaJan 13, 2019, 12:23 PM EST
Bournemouth and Everton are in the headlines for reasons other than the Toffees’ 2-0 defeat of the Cherries at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Both sides are being mentioned in Sky Sports transfer centre as potential sellers of lynchpins, which makes the rumors both eyebrow-raising and differing degrees of unlikely.

One seems wildly amiss, with Paris Saint-Germain linked with a $51 million bid for Toffees midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye (although could Marco Silva use the dough to bring in ol’ Watford pal Abdoulaye Doucoure? We digress).

The box-to-box giant would certainly help PSG boss Thomas Tuchel in his bid to succeed in the Champions League, but the money would seemingly have to be higher for Everton to consider selling a key part of Marco Silva’s attack-first XI.

The same fee is being quoted for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake, though the Cherries might have no recourse if the 23-year-old Dutchman fancies a return to Stamford Bridge.

Sold in 2017 after a successful loan stint at the Vitality Stadium, Ake has played 60 times between the loan and permanent stints with Eddie Howe but reportedly has a $51m buyback clause in the deal.

For what it’s worth, we’re now seeing why Real Madrid and Barcelona are putting ungodly release clauses in contracts for players; Eight deals sealed by Premier League clubs this summer and fall are worth more than Ake’s release clause, which would’ve been a Top Two or Three transfer fee for a defender fee when he was signed. Now it’d be sixth.