De Gea, Man Utd stymy Spurs at Wembley (video)

Marcus Rashford scored the goal, and David De Gea did the rest as Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the latest feather for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s cap.
The Manchester United goalkeeper was especially good in pulling the Red Devils level on points with fifth place Arsenal, six points back of the Top Four.
Spurs’ title ambitions take a huge hit, sinking nine points behind leaders Liverpool and remaining two back of Man City before Monday’s final match of Week 22.
Harry Kane was injured deep in stoppage time and limped down the tunnel after the final whistle.
There was early action to be sure, as Harry Winks missed a pair of promising bids to hit the frame before Jesse Lingard hammered a shot over goal and Marcus Rashford cut a shot to Hugo Lloris at the other end.
Lloris stopped an in-tight effort from Anthony Martial in the 18th minute, and an ensuing corner was cleared by Spurs’ Harry Kane.
The English captain thought he’d put Spurs ahead when he poked a loose ball past De Gea, but he was offside when Dele Alli touched Kieran Trippier‘s cross.
Paul Pogba swept a tremendous ball over the Spurs defense to meet Rashford’s run, and the young Englishman spun a pinpoint ball inside the far post.
3 – Marcus Rashford has scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career. Exciting. #TOTMUN
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2019
De Gea stopped Kane on a prime chance just three minutes into the second half. He’d then make an outstanding low save on Dele 90 seconds later.
The chances kept coming, with Lloris and De Gea trading moments between the sticks.
Dele had a long 2v1 cued up by Erik Lamela, but couldn’t get the ball across to Heung-Min Son and hit a ball into De Gea’s shins.
De Gea then made another strong reaction save, his left leg planted on the goal line to deny Kane at close range.
And again! De Gea’s right foot stopped Kane from eight yards out in the 86th.