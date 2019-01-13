Everton tops Bournemouth at soggy Goodison (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Toffees’ 2nd win since December

Zouma, Digne connect for winner

Calvert-Lewin adds insurance in stoppage time

Bournemouth one point in last four PL matches

Kurt Zouma‘s second half goal propelled Everton to a rare win during a soggy 2-0 defeat of Bournemouth on Sunday at Goodison Park.

The win is Everton’s first at home in the Premier League since a Nov. 24 defeat of Cardiff City, and pushes the Toffees into 10th with 30 points. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored from an Ademola Lookman assist deep in stoppage time to complete the scoring.

Bournemouth is 12th with 27 points.

A steady, heavy rain plagued the first half, as players like Gylfi Sigurdsson skidded shots wide of goal which may normally have troubled the goalkeeper.

How sloppy was it? The clubs attempted 15 shots on target, but only two were on target (Both sides hit the woodwork once).

Bournemouth’s David Brooks was very involved, hitting the post late in the half after seeing an early penalty shout rightly denied when Idrissa Gueye made a fine intervention in the box.

139 – Kurt Zouma is the 139th different player to score a goal for Everton in the Premier League, only West Ham (147), Tottenham (146) and Newcastle (141) have seen more players net for them in the competition. Spread. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2019

Richarlison had a shot blocked and put the rebound past Asmir Begovic only to see Nathan Ake make a final goal line clearance.

Bernard then won a free kick off Jefferson Lerma, centrally-located from about 30 yards out.

Everton broke through a few touches after a corner kick, as Lucas Digne sent the ball atop the six for Zouma to turn into the goal with a fine header.

Richarlison missed with his attempt of a diving header to turn Sigurdsson’s cross on goal.

Jordan Pickford was needed twice in stoppage time as Everton held on for the win.

Calvert-Lewin doubles Everton's lead in the last minute! pic.twitter.com/fAnUFnxkop — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 13, 2019

